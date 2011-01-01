pigphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is a fascinating mid-cap stock with a decent dividend yield, a business with one of the largest moats imaginable, a huge backlog, war-related tailwinds, and the ability to reward investors with both dividend growth and buybacks. Unfortunately, the company has underperformed its peers and the market by a mile over the past few years. Its main problem is subdued free cash flow, as the company has high investment requirements. The good news is that these investments are expected to pay off in a big way in the years ahead. Hence, in this article, I will explain why I believe that HII shares remain significantly undervalued while also covering the shortcomings in an industry where people can buy some extremely impressive competitors.

So, let's get to it!

The HII Dividend

As this is a dividend-focused article, let's start with the handy dividend scorecard provided by Seeking Alpha. What we're looking at below are relative scores comparing the company's dividend safety, growth, yield, and consistency to its peers. In this case, its peers are all industrial sector companies. Aerospace & defense is a part of this sector.

Below we are confronted by a sea of green as HII scores relatively high on safety, growth, yield, and consistency. Its current dividend yield is 2.3%, which is based on a $1.24 per share per quarter dividend.

Seeking Alpha

The company has grown its dividend for nine consecutive years. The only reason that streak isn't longer is the fact that Huntington Ingalls was spun off in 2011. Prior to that, it was part of defense giant Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Currently, the company is responsible for most of the Navy's ships with its peer General Dynamics (GD). Huntington Ingalls has three divisions. Newport News Shipbuilding is responsible for nuclear aircraft carriers, submarines, and refueling and overhaul operations.

Ingalls Shipbuilding focuses on Navy surface combatants, amphibious warships, and Coast Guard Cutters.

In its mission technologies segment, the company focuses on support services like fleet and training support, software engineering and IT solutions, cybersecurity, intelligent analysis, and a lot of other advanced services that complement its "hardware" segments.

Not that anyone doubted it, but the company has become way more than a group of skilled engineers who weld together big slaps of steel, but more on that later.

The company has an $8.7 billion market cap and a total backlog of $47.1 billion. The company expects to convert 22% of its backlog into sales in 2023.

Regarding the aforementioned dividend growth rate, it needs to be said that dividend growth has come down a lot.

These are the most recent hikes (announcement dates):

November 2022: +5.1%

November 2021: +3.5%

November 2020: +10.7%

November 2019: +19.8%

Data by YCharts

While dividend growth has come down substantially, there is good news.

Shareholder Returns Are Set To Soar

The rebound of free cash flow and its impact on shareholder distributions

The reason why dividend growth has come down is much slower free cash flow growth. In 2015, the company generated more than $600 million in free cash flow. If we ignore 2020, the company hasn't reported a number higher than $500 million since 2016.

TIKR.com

Moreover, in 2021, the company boosted M&A, which included the acquisition of Alion to boost its technical services. This resulted in an additional outflow of $1.6 billion in 2021, which boosted net debt from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $2.7 billion in 2021. The company ended 2022 with $2.4 billion in net debt.

Huntington Ingalls has reiterated its commitment to prioritizing debt paydown, which involves retiring the $400 million bond this year and the remainder of the Alion acquisition term loan in 2024. The company has stated that it plans to reward its shareholders by returning substantially all free cash flow, after the scheduled debt repayment, through 2024.

As the chart above also shows, 2023 could be another year of slow free cash flow - even lower than 2022, according to analysts. However, 2024 is going to be much better. The company expects to spend less than 6% on working capital (as a percentage of sales) in 2024, while new deliveries will boost operating cash flow.

The milestone overview below shows that Huntington Ingalls will have five deliveries and three launches in 2023, which is a significant increase from the three deliveries in 2022. This means that there will be a lot of activity and more ships will be delivered, which will help in leading the working capital and getting rid of retention. This will also contribute to a lift in free cash flow as the company moves forward. Additionally, in 2024, there will be two deliveries and three launches, which will also help in boosting the company's free cash flow.

Huntington Ingalls

The aforementioned statements are a big deal. I believe the market is still underestimating how much free cash flow power this company has and what it means for its shareholders.

Next year, the company might do at least $730 million in free cash flow. At the end of 2024, we could also be looking at a debt ratio of less than 2x EBITDA. This includes the repayment of $400 million in senior notes in 2023, the remaining term loan of $225 million due 2024, and miscellaneous items of less than $100 million.

Until then, the dividend will grow at low to mid-single-digit growth rates. The company also has $1.0 billion in remaining buybacks, which is 11% of its market cap. That's a big deal.

Huntington Ingalls

In other words, if the company continues to generate annual FCF of more than $700 million after 2023, investors are looking at total distributions of dividends and buybacks close to 8% of the company's market cap. That is the highest implied free cash flow yield among all major defense contractors.

Abating Supply Chain Issues And Budget Tailwinds

Moreover, Huntington Ingalls suffered tremendously from supply chain issues and labor shortages. After all, this company is highly labor and material intensive.

In its 4Q22 earnings call, the company said its supply chain is stabilizing thanks to close cooperation with customers and suppliers. Moreover, labor and supply chain developments support margin growth as the cost pressure is abating.

Adding to that, the company is pleased with the recent budget legislation that supports shipbuilding, including funding for several programs such as DDG 51 Flight III ships, Virginia-class attack submarines, Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program, Ford-class nuclear aircraft carrier programs, and the refueling and complex overhaul of CVN 74 John C. Stennis.

The bills also provide funding for LPD 32 and LHA 9 and advanced procurement funding for LPD 33, LHA 10, and a third DDG 51 in FY 2024.

Additionally, the Defense Authorization Act requires a naval fleet of no less than 31 operational amphibious warships, including a minimum of 10 amphibious assault ships. The company is optimistic about the bipartisan congressional support for its programs and looks forward to working with the administration and Congress on the President's fiscal year 2024 budget request.

Valuation & Underperformace

As mentioned in the introduction, Huntington Ingalls has underperformed. Over the past five years, the defense giant returned -7%. This includes dividends. General Dynamics returned just 16%, which is also far from satisfying.

Data by YCharts

While I'm painting with a broad brush, we're seeing a very clear difference between tech-focused companies and companies focused on capital-intensive hardware. Huntington Ingalls focuses on ships, General Dynamics produces tanks, ships, and commercial aircraft. Commercial aircraft suffered in the early stages of the pandemic - defense demand did not. Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris (LHX), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) are leading the pack.

The same goes for HII's valuation. The company is trading at 11x 2023E EBITDA. Using 2024 numbers, that multiple drops to 9.9x.

Data by YCharts

While I do not expect HII to reach the same valuation as Lockheed and Northrop, the company is significantly undervalued - especially when incorporating its implied free cash flow yield of more than 8% after 2023.

I believe that HII is at least 40% undervalued.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed Huntington Ingalls, one of the most interesting defense companies on the market and the backbone of the world's most powerful Navy.

While the company's spin-off was a huge success, investors haven't done so well over the past five years. The company has underperformed its peers by a wide margin as free cash flow didn't grow anymore. The company struggled with supply chain and labor issues, higher capital requirements, and budget uncertainties.

Now, all of this is changing. Supply chain issues are fading, capital requirements are slowing, and deliveries are rising. Moreover, the defense budget is now a strong tailwind, and the Navy is being supported again.

The company is in a good position to boost free cash flow in the years ahead. Thanks to rapidly falling debt levels, it is in a good position to distribute almost every penny of free cash flow to shareholders.

Given the current valuation, HII is an attractive long-term dividend growth stock.

If you're in the market for undervalued defense dividends, I think HII might be right for you.