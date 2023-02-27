Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (FCX) BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 04, 2023 9:22 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.03K Followers

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference February 27, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Adkerson - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

David Gagliano

All right. Great. We're -- as you can see, we're going to mix it up a little bit here. We're turning this into -- this next session into a fireside chat. So please send in your questions through the app. Obviously, I've got quite a few, but please send them in if you have a minute. .

Joining us is Richard Adkerson, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Freeport-McMoRan. Freeport, as I think many of you know, is the largest copper producer globally, publicly-traded copper producer globally, also a major producer of gold assets: North America, South America, Indonesia. Richard has been...

Richard Adkerson

And molybdenum.

David Gagliano

And molybdenum. True. Increasingly important, moly. Richard has been with Freeport for a couple of years. And he's one of the most senior executives in the copper industry. He's been there since, I think, the '90s. And obviously, he's steered the company through quite a few changes over the years. And currently, I would argue they are one of the best positioned times for the company in terms of capitalizing on that, what we think is a very strong outlook for copper and molybdenum and gold.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Gagliano

So Richard, with that, I'm going to start it off with a pretty broad question, if you don't mind, if you could just share with us. 40 years ago versus now in the copper industry, 2 or 3 of the most significant changes that you've seen and what you think are the implications for the copper industry over the next 4 years?

Richard Adkerson

Thanks. It's -- first

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.