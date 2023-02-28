American Express Company (AXP) KBW Fintech Payments Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 04, 2023 9:29 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.03K Followers

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) KBW Fintech Payments Conference Call February 28, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Campbell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jeff has helped oversee a period of pretty remarkable growth and innovation for the company. And obviously, lots of challenges as well, which you’ve navigated quite remarkably through. So it’s really nice to have him join us for a chat today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sanjay Sakhrani

Let’s start with the economy because that’s the elephant in the room, I feel. We’re asking everyone that’s sort of exposed to the consumer to give their perspectives on how they’re seeing things unfold at the current time because the backdrop is pretty much in flux.

Jeffrey Campbell

Well, first, thanks for having me here, Sanjay. It’s good to be here, and thanks for all of your interest in American Express. I think I should probably start, Sanjay, whenever anyone asks about the economy, I always do start by reminding people that when you think about American Express, we are not necessarily representative of the entirety of the global economy. We serve around the world in many, many, many countries, a very premium group of consumers, we serve select segments of small businesses, and then we serve the largest corporations in the world. So everything I say about the economy, it’s important to put it in the context of who we’re talking about. And so when you go back really, Sanjay, to our January earnings call, we finished a year of tremendous growth, tremendous strength across all of those customer segments, and we laid out what we thought was pretty bold and ambitious guidance for 2023. So as we sit here on, what’s the date today? February 28, what I’d say is things are really playing out exactly as we would have expected based on how we finished 2022 and the guidance we laid out. In particular, that means if you

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.