Ontex Group NV (ONXXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 04, 2023 9:59 AM ETOntex Group NV (ONXXF), ONXYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.03K Followers

Ontex Group NV (OTCPK:ONXXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoffroy Raskin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Gustavo Calvo Paz - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Vanneste - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Philippidis - Barclays

Charles Eden - UBS

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities

Markus Schmitt - ODDO BHF

Karel Zoete - Kepler Cheuvreux

Patrick Folan - Barclays

Eric Wilmer - ABN AMRO BHF

Fernand de Boer - Banque Degroof Petercam

Othmane Bricha - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Geoff Raskin from investor relations.

Before I pass on to our CEO and our CFO, let me remind you of the safe harbor regarding forward-looking statements which I will not read out loud but which I assume you will have duly noted. I would also like to repeat that, since start of 2022, we are now presenting the Emerging Markets Division as assets held for sale and discontinued operations. And our P&L, thereby, only encompasses our core markets as continuing operations. We'll provide you with business information for both the continuing core markets and to discontinued emerging markets however. And we'll make clear throughout the presentation what scope we cover.

Gustavo, over to you.

Gustavo Calvo Paz

Thank you, Geoff. I'm pleased to be here with you this afternoon, but before discussing Ontex' recovery, perhaps a few words of introduction of myself. I'm very honored to have been appointed CEO, and I'm highly motivated to deliver on our recovery. I spent more than 20 years of my career at Kimberly-Clark. Through all these years, I have had the opportunity to develop an in-depth knowledge in the personal care industry and the challenges faced by both manufacturers and retailers in this very competitive space. As an Argentinian, I started in Buenos Aires.

