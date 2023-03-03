Corbion N.V. (CSNVF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Corbion N.V. (OTCPK:CSNVF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kazius - Head, Investor Relations

Olivier Rigaud - Chief Executive Officer

Eddy Van Rhede van Der Kloot - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Sloane - Barclays

Patrick Roquas - Kepler Cheuvreux

Robert Jan - ABN AMRO ODDO BHF

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Fernand de Boer - Degroof Petercam

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities

Peter Kazius

Yes. Good morning everyone. Welcome to the Corbion Full Year 2022 Results Call. With us today are Olivier Rigaud, our CEO; and Eddy Van van Der Kloot, our CFO. My name is Peter Kazius, Head of Investor Relations. As usual there is a slide deck available from our website if you go to corbion.com, Investor Relations Financial Publications.

I would now like to hand over to Olivier.

Olivier Rigaud

Well, thank you, Peter and good morning everyone. So, welcome again to this 2022 Corbion's results. So, I will start with the first slide on our company purpose. At Corbion, we feel very strong about what we are standing for be preserving what matters. And today, 65% of our business is aligned behind three sustainable development goals this is up from 60% in 2021 with an ambition to be at 80% by 2030.

So, now moving on to the next slide on fiscal year 2022 key points and key results. We delivered in 2022 a record year in organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA delivery. All key financial metrics were within the earlier provided guidance with an organic sales growth for core of 24.3% and this was driven by all three business units. The volume mix was 5.6% and the price impact of 18.7%.

The total adjusted EBITDA was close to €185 million, so an organic growth of 17.9%. And

