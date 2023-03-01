Vidrala, S.A. (VDRFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 04, 2023 1:43 PM ETVidrala, S.A. (VDRFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.04K Followers

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCPK:VDRFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Inigo Mendieta - Head-Investor Relations

Raul Gomez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fraser Donlon - Berenberg

Michele Filippig - Jefferies

Operator

[Foreign Language] Good morning, and welcome to the conference call organized by Vidrala to present its 2022 results. Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by Raul Gomez, CFO; and Inigo Mendieta, Head of IR. The presentation will be held in English. In the Q&A session, questions will be also answered in Spanish. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended to post questions in English in order to facilitate understanding of everyone. In the company website, www.vidrala.com, you will find available a presentation that will be used as a supporting material to cover this call, as well as a link to access the webcast.

Mr. Mendieta, you may now have the floor.

Inigo Mendieta

Okay. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced, Vidrala has published this morning its 2022 full-year results. And additionally, we have also published the results presentation that will be used as supporting material to this conference call. Following this document, we will dedicate the first part of our exposition to briefly explain the figures released today to devote afterwards as much time as necessary to discuss on the business performance in the Q&A session. We invite you to access the webcast through the link available in our website.

So starting with the main magnitudes, in the full-year 2022, we achieved as most relevant business figures, revenues above €1.3 billion and EBITDA of €270 million and a net income equivalent to an EPS of €4.97. Net debt at the end of the year stood at €167 million, which is equivalent to a leverage ratio of 0.6 times

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.