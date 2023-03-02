China Tower Corporation Limited (CTOWY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CTOWY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zhiyong Zhang - Executive Chairman

Gu Xiaomin - Executive Director & General Manager

Hu Shaofeng - Chief Accountant

Conference Call Participants

Zhiyong Zhang

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome and thank you for joining us for China Tower's 2022 Annual Results Presentation. We would like to express our gratitude for your ongoing support of China Tower.

To begin with allow me to introduce the management team joining us for today's earnings call. Mr. Gu Xiaomin, Executive Director and General Manager; Mr. Gao Chunlei, Executive Director; Mr. Hu Shaofeng, Chief Accountant; Mr. Liu Guofeng, Deputy General Manager; Mr. Yin Wenkai, Deputy General Manager; and Mr. Zhao Jingbao, Deputy General Manager.

For today's presentation, I will begin with an overview of the company's overall performance in 2022. Following that, Mr. Gu Xiaomin and Mr. Hu Shaofeng will discuss the group's operational and financial performance respectively. Finally, we'll have a Q&A session where we will be happy to answer your questions.

In 2022 China Tower capitalized on development opportunities arising from the wider and deeper reach of 5G network, the faster development of the digital economy and ongoing shift towards green and low carbon economy and society. The company approached for synergetic development of its various business and maintained overall stable growth of its operating results.

Our operating revenue grew steadily with a year-on-year increase of 6.5% to RMB92.2 billion. Our profitability continued to improve with a net profit margin increase of 19.9% to RMB8.79 billion.

Also we generated abundance and stable operating cash flow of RMB65.1 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 7.7%. Moreover our TSP business tenancy ratio was 1.74 tenants per site, increased by 0.04 tenants per sites over the same period last year, which highlights

