Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swiss Life Presentation of the Full Year Results 2022 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the chorus call operator.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Patrick Frost Group CEO of Swiss Life. Please go ahead sir.

Patrick Frost

Dear analysts and investors welcome to our conference call on the 2022 full year results. Thank you for joining us today. As usual, I'll start with an overview of our results. Our CFO, Matthias Aellig, will then take over and comment on our performance in more detail. Afterwards, we will open the floor for questions.

2022 was a very eventful year. For Swiss Life, a highlight was the return to positive interest rates. We achieved the highest net profit ever despite the renewed strengthening of the Swiss franc and subsequent negative FX translation effects. I'd like to thank all our employees for this remarkable achievement.

Adjusted profit from operations was up by 17% to more than CHF2 billion. Net profit increased by 16% to more than CHF1.4 billion. The return on equity was 12.8% and thus above our target range of 10% to 12%. The fee result grew by 13% to more than CHF750 million.

Cash remittance even increased by 21% slightly more than CHF1 billion. This development pertains to the 2021 local profit upstreaming and therefore, this direction of travel

