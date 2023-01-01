y-studio/iStock via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Dana (NYSE:DAN) in October, I titled that article “Past The Worst On Costs” thinking that this diversified supplier of driveline, sealing, and thermal management components to passenger and commercial vehicles had seen the worst of component shortages, input cost inflation, and efficiency-destroying erraticity from its OEM customers. That may prove to be largely true (though input cost inflation is still significant), but the cost issue is still front and center as the company continues to invest into its electrification capabilities.

As I’ve said in the past in reference to companies/stocks like BorgWarner (BWA) and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (OTCPK:VLEEF), I’m largely okay with this from suppliers that have credible starting points (established businesses in powertrain/drivetrain, electronics, et al) and a clear vision for how they will establish/transfer that leadership in an electrified world. Still, I appreciate why it irritates investors with a shorter-term growth/margin focus, and longer-term investors uncertain as to whether these very real costs will produce the hoped-for benefits.

Dana shares are up about 5% since my last article, and that includes a painful double-digit drop after the last round of earnings and guidance, pretty poor next to names like Allison (ALSN), BorgWarner, and Valeo, but not so bad next to American Axle (AXL) or Lear (LEA). I still believe these shares are undervalued, but with a bull-bear battle over further product win announcements and further investment into future EV capabilities, I expect above-average volatility.

A Big Earnings Miss

There were certainly some positives in Dana’s fourth quarter results, but those were overshadowed by an earnings miss and weaker guidance for both 2023 and the mid-term margins on higher EV-related investments.

Revenue rose 13% as reported, beating by more than 2% in a quarter where the average vehicle supplier beat by around 2%. Light vehicle sales rose almost 6%, comfortably ahead of the sub-2% global light vehicle production growth for the quarter but missed by 4%. Power Technologies sales rose almost 19%, beating by close to 7%.

Commercial vehicle sales rose 26% (beating by about 3%) and off-highway sales rose about 12%, beating by 8%. Relative to apparent trends in the commercial vehicle markets (looking at the results of PACCAR (PCAR) and others), I’d say that Dana kept pace with or beat underlying production in commercial vehicles, but probably lagged in off-highway.

Gross margin improved 130bp yoy and declined 100bp qoq to 7%, missing by about 80bp, with ongoing pressures from input costs. Operating income more than tripled the year-ago level, with margin up 160bp to 2.3%, while EBITDA rose 49% (with margin up 170bp to 6.9%).

EBITDA missed by about 7%, worse than the typical parts supplier. Light vehicle EBITDA rose 3% (with margin down 10bp to 3.3%), missing by 43%, while Power Technologies rose 92% (with margin up 310bp to 8.2%), beating by 10%. On the commercial side, commercial vehicle EBITDA reversed a year-ago loss ($5M vs. negative $5M, with a margin of 1%), but missed by 71%, while off-highway EBITDA rose 47% (margin up 370bp to 15.3%, beating by 27%).

A Growing Backlog And Some High-Profile Wins, But Weaker Profitability

On the positive side, Dana’s 2025 backlog grew more than 12% from the last update to $900M, with 65% of that backlog coming from electric vehicle orders, split pretty evenly across light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway.

Dana also logged some attractive wins, including e-axles and battery cooling plates for General Motors’ (GM) new BrightDrop electric last-mile delivery van, and cooling plates and electronics cooling for Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover business. This adds to a roster of electrification wins ranging from light trucks from Rivian (RIVN), GM, and Ford (F), to sports cars, to commercial vehicles from PACCAR and construction equipment from Wacker Neuson (OTCPK:WKRCF).

Unfortunately, the company continues to see significant near-term profitability challenges from input/component costs and limited pass-through relief. The company is also spending considerable sums to improve and build out its EV capabilities in order to take advantage of growth opportunities in powertrain (inverters, motors, and e-axles), battery management, and gearboxes.

With that, management guided to an EBITDA margin of 7.5%, well below the roughly 10% to 12% pre-pandemic norms. Management also offered up a “medium term” target in the neighborhood of 9% (8.1% to 9.5%), below the prior target of 12%. Management guided to minimal free cash flow in FY’23 and while certain free cash flow pressures should ease in FY’24 (less working capital requirements), the weaker margin outlook feeds directly into a weaker structural free cash flow outlook.

The Outlook

I like the recent project wins from GM, Jaguar, and Wacker Neuson, and I also like the announcement that Dana had signed a deal with Semikron Danfoss to secure needed silicon carbide components for its future inverter sales. There’s clearly progress evident in its electrification business.

It’s also evident that that progress is coming at a higher-than-expected cost. I’ve actually increased my revenue estimates and I’m looking for low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth (4% to 6%), as the company is surpassing my EV win expectations and looks well-placed to serve both the growing light truck/commercial vehicle EV opportunity and the long-tailed legacy ICE opportunity. At the same time, I’ve cut back my near-term margin assumptions pretty significantly, and I think double-digit EBITDA margin will be tough to achieve over the next five years. I still expect Dana to get to the mid-single-digits with long-term free cash flow margin, but the timeline has been stretched and the free cash flow over the next five years is looking meaningfully lower.

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe Dana is undervalued. Discounted cash flow, with $12.5B in revenue and $219M in FCF in 2027 and $14.4B revenue in FY32 with over $575M in free cash flow, gives me a fair value of over $20 today, while my FY25 EBITDA margin estimate of 8.9% drives a 0.45x multiple on my FY’25 revenue estimate; discounted back, that gives me an $18.25 fair value today.

The Bottom Line

It’s going to take time for the Dana story to work, but I’ve seen this process play out with BorgWarner in the past (significant concerns about the cost of EV development/investment) and now the market has shifted back to focusing on the growth opportunities. I believe Dana’s near-term investments into electrification will earn rewards over time, but the “over time” bit is crucial, and it will take some time for this call to work unless and until the market gets reenergized by commercial EV plays.

