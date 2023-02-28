aronaze/iStock via Getty Images

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)'s competitive advantage lies in its ability to produce lithium, iodine, and specialty fertilizers at a lower cost than its competitors due to its salt brine and caliche ore assets in northern Chile. Additionally, SQM is in the process of developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia. While lithium prices have dropped significantly in recent months, SQM is well-positioned to maintain its leadership position in the industry as the demand for these commodities continues to rise. The shares at trading 11% below my base target of $100. In addition, I see further upside from the dividend, which is currently yielding above 10%.

The Company

SQM is a Chilean company that produces various commodities. Their operations mainly focus on lithium, widely used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Additionally, they have a specialty and standard potassium fertilizer, iodine, used mainly in X-ray contrast media and solar salts. SQM obtains these materials from its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits. Besides, the company is also in the process of developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia.

Strong Q4 Results

On March 2, SQM reported solid results for 2022. Net income was $1.4 billion, and total revenue was $3.7 billion, driven by strong demand for lithium and potassium. SQM's financial position remains robust, with $2.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $2.9 billion in debt as of December 31, 2022. The company is investing in capacity expansion and innovation to meet the expected increase in demand for lithium and other products, despite the expiration of the lease on the Salar de Atacama in 2030, which generates all of SQM's lithium profits and a significant portion of its fertilizer profits.

Lithium sales volumes increased by 38% compared to the previous year, while potassium sales volumes increased by 9.8%. EBITDA margin for the year was 43.2%, up from 38.3% in 2021. SQM is actively working to mitigate risks and I believe SQM will be able to renew the lease on the Salar de Atacama once it submits the technical documentation for its sustainability plan for the area, as Ricardo Ramos supported in the earnings report:

Last year, we announced our vision for the sustainable future of lithium mining operations in the Salar de Atacama. Our team is fully dedicated advancing on the technical documentation that we expect to submit for evaluation to the Chilean authorities in 2024.

What is happening to lithium?

Lithium prices have dropped significantly in recent months, dragging lithium companies' stock prices, and this trend appears to continue.

YCharts

A couple of trends have affected the price of lithium. The price of lithium carbonate has fallen to a 12-month low due to oversupply in the market and weakening demand from China's electric vehicle (EV) sector. CATL initiated a price war, betting on cheaper inputs to remain competitive.

On the bright side, according to Kallanish, the lithium carbonate price may return to CNY 200,000/t in 2024 due to increasing demand from the EV sector. Also, NIO Inc. (NIO) has built a battery factory, which may increase the demand for lithium. Additionally, Tesla (TSLA) has reportedly targeted the lithium bottleneck and aims to undercut China's battery production, which may also lead to increased lithium demand. While this is a positive forecast, it remains to be seen if the price of lithium will recover in the short term. There is a possibility that lithium prices may follow the super cycle of mining, meaning that prices may experience a cyclical downturn before eventually recovering.

SQM: A Major Producer with Competitive Advantages

Thanks to its access to high-quality mineral deposits, SQM is a leading producer of lithium, iodine, and nitrates for specialty fertilizers. The company's lithium assets are particularly advantageous, with its low-cost deposit in the Salar de Atacama containing the world's highest lithium concentration. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the demand for lithium is expected to grow rapidly, making it a highly promising commodity.

SQM is expanding its production capacity in Chile and Australia through a joint venture with Wesfarmers called Mt Holland Lithium Project. The project involves the construction of a lithium hydroxide plant and a mine that will produce spodumene concentrate. Both companies hold a 50% stake in the venture. SQM is also a market leader in potassium nitrate, a specialty fertilizer used in high-value crops, and the world's largest producer of iodine.

The company's competitive advantage lies in its ability to produce lithium, iodine, and specialty fertilizers at a lower cost than its competitors due to its salt brine and caliche ore assets in northern Chile. SQM's salt brines in the Salar de Atacama are the most cost-effective source of lithium globally due to their high lithium concentration and dry climate. The caliche ore is one of the world's most extensive and least expensive sources of nitrates and iodine. SQM extracts the brine and concentrates it into lithium derivatives, such as lithium carbonate and hydroxide, for use in batteries.

However, mining rights to the Salar de Atacama will expire in 2030. SQM has a long-term agreement with the Chilean government to extract approximately 2.2 million metric tons of lithium carbonate until then.

Company 20-F

When Australia's spodumene mine and lithium hydroxide conversion plant are fully operational, SQM's joint venture in Australia will become a low-cost lithium hydroxide operation.

Approximately 85% of SQM's gross operating profit comes from products that provide a distinctive cost advantage, such as lithium, specialty fertilizers, and iodine. As the demand for these commodities continues to rise, SQM is well-positioned to maintain its leadership position in the industry.

Salar de Atacama

Lithium mining in Atacama, Chile, occurs primarily in the Salar de Atacama, one of the world's largest lithium-rich salt flats. The area is located in northern Chile and is considered a crucial metal source for the global electric vehicle industry.

Lithium production in Chile accounts for around 42% of the world's lithium supply, most of which comes from the Salar de Atacama. The mining process involves extracting the brine, a salty water solution that contains lithium and other minerals, from underground aquifers. The brine is then pumped into large evaporation ponds where the water is evaporated, leaving behind the minerals, including lithium.

The cost of production for lithium mining in Atacama varies depending on a range of factors, including the size of the operation, the technology used, and the amount of lithium contained in the brine. The average cost of production for lithium in the region ranges from $4,000 to $5,000 per tonne.

Value

I used a DCF model to value the shares, considering a cost of capital of 9.9% and an unlevered beta of 1.22 for mining companies. The primary drivers of the value are the volume and price of lithium. I expect lithium to be in high demand due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Based on medium-term assumptions, I estimated the volume growth of lithium to range between 13% to 19%. Regarding prices, I considered pessimistic, base, and optimistic scenarios with long-term lithium prices of $6,000, $11,000, and $20,000 per metric ton, respectively. These scenarios led to the share price estimates of $32, $100, and $180, respectively.

Author estimates

Dividend

Another reason to make SQM is an attractive investment is the dividend yield. The dividend has grown from $1.00 in 2013 to $7.52 in 2022, implying a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Seeking Alpha

I believe SQM's dividend appears to be secure due to the company's strong financial position. As of the end of 2022, the balance sheet showed $2.6 billion in cash and $2.9 billion in debt. Based on lithium prices, I anticipate the company's operating cash flow will generate between $2.5 to $4.3 billion, while capex is expected to be $0.8 to $1.2 billion. This indicates that SQM would have between $1.3 to $3.5 billion available for dividends, well above the 2022 dividend payout of $834 million.

Even if the company does not increase its dividends, I believe there is potential for the dividend yield to compress from the current 10% to 5%, which would require a substantial increase in the share price.

Seeking Alpha

Risk and Uncertainties:

There are several risks and uncertainties associated with SQM's operations, including:

Volatility of lithium prices: SQM's revenue and profitability are heavily dependent on lithium prices, which are subject to volatility due to changes in supply and demand. Lithium prices could decrease if the demand for electric vehicles grows slower than anticipated or if too much new supply enters the market. Alternative technologies: The emergence of alternative technologies, such as fuel cells, could replace lithium as the preferred power source for zero-emission vehicles, potentially leading to decreased demand for electric vehicles and, thus, lithium. Supply and production risk: If producers bring too much lithium supply to the market, production could ramp up faster than demand warrants, leading to oversupply and lower prices. New lithium production technologies could also change the supply curve in carbonate and hydroxide. Project execution risk: The expansion of SQM's lithium capacity carries project execution risk, particularly with the spodumene-based operation in Australia. SQM has no prior experience operating a hard rock project. Political risk: SQM faces political risk, particularly with the lease on the Salar de Atacama expiring in 2030, which generates all of SQM's lithium profits and a significant portion of its fertilizer profits. New laws could also affect SQM's operations, particularly with a new constitution or the election of a left-wing president. Declining fertilizer prices: SQM's profits from fertilizer could decrease over the next several years as prices are currently at cyclically high levels.

Conclusion

With a robust balance sheet and an appealing dividend, SQM is a compelling investment opportunity. Notably, SQM is the most cost-efficient producer for 85% of its gross profit, and with its upcoming projects, it will solidify its position further. Although my base scenario suggests a modest 11% potential upside, the dividend yield is over 10%, and I have confidence that it is safe and likely to increase. Overall, SQM stock presents an attractive investment proposition with stable returns and room for growth.

