Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 3/22 4/13 0.88 0.92 4.55% 4.42% 20 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 3/16 3/31 0.13 0.14 7.69% 2.87% 10 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 3/9 3/24 0.18 0.195 8.33% 1.49% 7 Linde plc (LIN) 3/13 3/28 1.17 1.275 8.97% 1.41% 30 QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) 3/16 3/31 0.36 0.37 2.78% 5.11% 13 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3/15 4/3 0.34 0.38 11.76% 3.68% 10 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/16 3/31 0.21 0.215 2.38% 3.07% 13 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 3/30 4/14 0.34 0.425 25.00% 1.25% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 6 (Ex-Div 3/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/22 0.28 59.51 1.88% 12 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 3/15 0.52 54.6 3.81% 13 HP Inc. (HPQ) 4/5 0.2625 28.61 3.67% 13 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 3/24 0.52 166.06 1.25% 33 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 3/15 0.225 42.27 6.39% 13 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 3/22 0.28 50.62 2.21% 18 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 3/15 3.25 1816.92 0.72% 18 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 3/23 0.63 88.36 2.85% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Mar 7 (Ex-Div 3/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 3/31 0.38 17.53 8.67% 10 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 3/22 0.6125 59.53 4.12% 18 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 3/23 2.09 298.45 2.80% 14 ITT Inc. (ITT) 4/3 0.29 93.83 1.24% 11 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 3/31 0.85 190.08 1.79% 60 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 3/23 0.14 50.7 1.10% 13 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 4/1 0.2225 31.64 2.81% 31 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 3/17 0.6 52.4 4.58% 14 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 3/23 0.1 67.54 0.59% 21 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 8 (Ex-Div 3/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 4/1 1.25 224.75 2.22% 47 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 3/24 0.34 53.75 2.53% 11 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 3/27 0.27 24.25 4.45% 22 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 3/31 0.91 237.22 1.53% 51 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/28 0.23 63.14 1.46% 8 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 3/24 0.925 64.08 5.77% 12 CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/27 1.1 185.29 2.37% 13 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/31 0.79 CAD 119.31 1.93% 28 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 3/24 0.14 25.89 2.16% 11 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 3/31 0.49 84.15 2.33% 25 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 3/24 1.48 470.24 1.26% 13 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 4/4 0.66 38.6 3.42% 12 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 3/24 0.26 105.46 0.99% 11 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 3/21 0.175 151.04 0.46% 11 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 3/31 0.17 14.33 4.75% 7 Genpact Limited (G) 3/24 0.1375 47.49 1.16% 7 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 3/24 0.195 52.19 1.49% 7 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 3/24 0.36 62.54 2.30% 6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 4/4 1.18 126.49 3.73% 51 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 3/24 0.42 261.86 0.64% 13 LCI Industries (LCII) 3/24 1.05 114.79 3.66% 7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 3/24 1.14 214.16 2.13% 22 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 3/31 0.24 60.35 1.59% 6 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 3/24 0.52 123.39 1.69% 12 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 4/6 0.7 91.7 3.05% 13 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 3/31 0.57 60.37 3.78% 12 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/28 0.273 38.75 2.82% 21 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 4/4 0.2 23.35 3.43% 10 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/24 1 263.48 1.52% 13 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 3/17 0.18 17.41 4.14% 5 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 4/10 0.09 29.21 1.23% 7 Spire Inc. (SR) 4/4 0.72 69.98 4.12% 20 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 3/24 0.7 69.62 4.02% 7 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 3/31 0.93 183.59 2.03% 18 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 3/20 0.1625 14.78 4.40% 10 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 4/3 0.36 40.04 3.60% 47 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 4/3 0.38 88.85 1.71% 30 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 3/24 0.12 26.39 1.82% 11 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 3/31 0.19 173.55 0.44% 6 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/24 0.7 150.08 1.87% 20 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 4/1 0.35 35.77 3.91% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 3/17 0.4 15.07 10.62% 11 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 4/3 0.17 36.41 1.87% 12 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 4/17 1.08 107.25 4.03% 55 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 3/21 1.65 478.56 1.38% 13 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 3/27 0.4475 30.97 5.78% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 10 (Ex-Div 3/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avient Corporation (AVNT) 4/6 0.2475 44.41 2.23% 13 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 3/25 0.445 28.65 6.21% 6 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 3/24 0.36 110.48 1.30% 7 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/24 0.13 15.13 3.44% 7 Linde plc (LIN) 3/28 1.275 362.38 1.41% 30 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 3/8 0.86 1.8% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 3/10 0.83 3.7% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 3/8 2.13 3.6% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 3/10 0.225 0.7% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 3/10 2.85 1.6% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 3/10 0.37 1.8% CDW Corporation (CDW) 3/10 0.59 1.2% Celanese Corporation (CE) 3/7 0.7 2.2% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 3/9 1.57 2.4% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 3/9 0.42 3.8% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 3/10 1.51 3.7% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 3/9 0.6 2.1% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 3/10 0.52 2.4% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 3/10 0.72 2.2% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 3/10 0.8 2.2% First BanCorp. (FBP) 3/10 0.14 3.9% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/10 0.36 3.0% First National Corporation (FXNC) 3/10 0.15 3.3% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 3/13 0.2 2.9% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 3/10 0.175 2.5% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 3/10 1.24 2.3% HNI Corporation (HNI) 3/8 0.32 4.0% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 3/8 0.18 3.0% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 3/10 1.03 2.1% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 3/10 1.65 5.1% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3/7 1.13 2.9% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/13 0.14 0.2% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 3/9 0.6 0.9% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/10 1.13 1.4% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 3/10 0.3 0.7% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 3/13 1.19 4.9% Masco Corporation (MAS) 3/13 0.285 2.2% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 3/7 0.358 1.7% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/10 0.46 3.2% MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 3/10 0.46 1.4% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3/9 0.68 1.1% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 3/10 0.125 0.4% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 3/7 0.65 1.2% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 3/8 0.39 3.7% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 3/10 0.65 3.2% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 3/10 0.4375 2.4% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 3/10 0.62 1.8% Park National Corporation (PRK) 3/10 1.05 3.3% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 3/10 1.18 1.6% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 3/10 0.605 1.1% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 3/10 0.66 3.1% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 3/10 1.62 2.6% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 3/10 0.49 3.2% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/10 0.9 1.0% Target Corporation (TGT) 3/10 1.08 2.6% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 3/10 1.62 3.5% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 3/10 0.25 2.9% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 3/10 0.48 5.3% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 3/10 0.91 3.2% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 3/10 0.605 1.9% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/1 0.375 0.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

