The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
3/22
|
4/13
|
0.88
|
0.92
|
4.55%
|
4.42%
|
20
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
7.69%
|
2.87%
|
10
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.18
|
0.195
|
8.33%
|
1.49%
|
7
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
3/13
|
3/28
|
1.17
|
1.275
|
8.97%
|
1.41%
|
30
|
QNB Corp.
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.36
|
0.37
|
2.78%
|
5.11%
|
13
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
3/15
|
4/3
|
0.34
|
0.38
|
11.76%
|
3.68%
|
10
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.21
|
0.215
|
2.38%
|
3.07%
|
13
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
3/30
|
4/14
|
0.34
|
0.425
|
25.00%
|
1.25%
|
13
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Mar 6 (Ex-Div 3/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
3/22
|
0.28
|
59.51
|
1.88%
|
12
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
3/15
|
0.52
|
54.6
|
3.81%
|
13
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
4/5
|
0.2625
|
28.61
|
3.67%
|
13
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
3/24
|
0.52
|
166.06
|
1.25%
|
33
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
3/15
|
0.225
|
42.27
|
6.39%
|
13
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
3/22
|
0.28
|
50.62
|
2.21%
|
18
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
3/15
|
3.25
|
1816.92
|
0.72%
|
18
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
3/23
|
0.63
|
88.36
|
2.85%
|
6
Tuesday Mar 7 (Ex-Div 3/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
3/31
|
0.38
|
17.53
|
8.67%
|
10
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
3/22
|
0.6125
|
59.53
|
4.12%
|
18
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
3/23
|
2.09
|
298.45
|
2.80%
|
14
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
4/3
|
0.29
|
93.83
|
1.24%
|
11
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
3/31
|
0.85
|
190.08
|
1.79%
|
60
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
3/23
|
0.14
|
50.7
|
1.10%
|
13
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
4/1
|
0.2225
|
31.64
|
2.81%
|
31
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
3/17
|
0.6
|
52.4
|
4.58%
|
14
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
3/23
|
0.1
|
67.54
|
0.59%
|
21
Wednesday Mar 8 (Ex-Div 3/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
4/1
|
1.25
|
224.75
|
2.22%
|
47
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
3/24
|
0.34
|
53.75
|
2.53%
|
11
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
3/27
|
0.27
|
24.25
|
4.45%
|
22
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
3/31
|
0.91
|
237.22
|
1.53%
|
51
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
3/28
|
0.23
|
63.14
|
1.46%
|
8
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
3/24
|
0.925
|
64.08
|
5.77%
|
12
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/27
|
1.1
|
185.29
|
2.37%
|
13
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
3/31
|
0.79 CAD
|
119.31
|
1.93%
|
28
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
3/24
|
0.14
|
25.89
|
2.16%
|
11
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
3/31
|
0.49
|
84.15
|
2.33%
|
25
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
3/24
|
1.48
|
470.24
|
1.26%
|
13
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
4/4
|
0.66
|
38.6
|
3.42%
|
12
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
3/24
|
0.26
|
105.46
|
0.99%
|
11
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
3/21
|
0.175
|
151.04
|
0.46%
|
11
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
3/31
|
0.17
|
14.33
|
4.75%
|
7
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
3/24
|
0.1375
|
47.49
|
1.16%
|
7
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
3/24
|
0.195
|
52.19
|
1.49%
|
7
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
3/24
|
0.36
|
62.54
|
2.30%
|
6
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
4/4
|
1.18
|
126.49
|
3.73%
|
51
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
3/24
|
0.42
|
261.86
|
0.64%
|
13
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
3/24
|
1.05
|
114.79
|
3.66%
|
7
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
3/24
|
1.14
|
214.16
|
2.13%
|
22
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
3/31
|
0.24
|
60.35
|
1.59%
|
6
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
3/24
|
0.52
|
123.39
|
1.69%
|
12
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
4/6
|
0.7
|
91.7
|
3.05%
|
13
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
3/31
|
0.57
|
60.37
|
3.78%
|
12
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
3/28
|
0.273
|
38.75
|
2.82%
|
21
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
4/4
|
0.2
|
23.35
|
3.43%
|
10
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
3/24
|
1
|
263.48
|
1.52%
|
13
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
3/17
|
0.18
|
17.41
|
4.14%
|
5
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
4/10
|
0.09
|
29.21
|
1.23%
|
7
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
4/4
|
0.72
|
69.98
|
4.12%
|
20
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
3/24
|
0.7
|
69.62
|
4.02%
|
7
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
3/31
|
0.93
|
183.59
|
2.03%
|
18
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
3/20
|
0.1625
|
14.78
|
4.40%
|
10
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
4/3
|
0.36
|
40.04
|
3.60%
|
47
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
4/3
|
0.38
|
88.85
|
1.71%
|
30
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
3/24
|
0.12
|
26.39
|
1.82%
|
11
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
3/31
|
0.19
|
173.55
|
0.44%
|
6
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
3/24
|
0.7
|
150.08
|
1.87%
|
20
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
4/1
|
0.35
|
35.77
|
3.91%
|
13
Thursday Mar 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
3/17
|
0.4
|
15.07
|
10.62%
|
11
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
4/3
|
0.17
|
36.41
|
1.87%
|
12
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
4/17
|
1.08
|
107.25
|
4.03%
|
55
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
3/21
|
1.65
|
478.56
|
1.38%
|
13
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
3/27
|
0.4475
|
30.97
|
5.78%
|
6
Friday Mar 10 (Ex-Div 3/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
4/6
|
0.2475
|
44.41
|
2.23%
|
13
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
3/25
|
0.445
|
28.65
|
6.21%
|
6
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
3/24
|
0.36
|
110.48
|
1.30%
|
7
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
3/24
|
0.13
|
15.13
|
3.44%
|
7
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
3/28
|
1.275
|
362.38
|
1.41%
|
30
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
3/8
|
0.86
|
1.8%
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
3/10
|
0.83
|
3.7%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
3/8
|
2.13
|
3.6%
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
3/10
|
0.225
|
0.7%
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
3/10
|
2.85
|
1.6%
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
3/10
|
0.37
|
1.8%
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
3/10
|
0.59
|
1.2%
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
3/7
|
0.7
|
2.2%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
3/9
|
1.57
|
2.4%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
3/9
|
0.42
|
3.8%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
3/10
|
1.51
|
3.7%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
3/9
|
0.6
|
2.1%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
3/10
|
0.52
|
2.4%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
3/10
|
0.72
|
2.2%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
3/10
|
0.8
|
2.2%
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
3/10
|
0.14
|
3.9%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
3/10
|
0.36
|
3.0%
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
3/10
|
0.15
|
3.3%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
3/13
|
0.2
|
2.9%
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/10
|
0.175
|
2.5%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
3/10
|
1.24
|
2.3%
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
3/8
|
0.32
|
4.0%
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
3/8
|
0.18
|
3.0%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
3/10
|
1.03
|
2.1%
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
3/10
|
1.65
|
5.1%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
3/7
|
1.13
|
2.9%
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
3/13
|
0.14
|
0.2%
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
3/9
|
0.6
|
0.9%
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
3/10
|
1.13
|
1.4%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
3/10
|
0.3
|
0.7%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
3/13
|
1.19
|
4.9%
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
3/13
|
0.285
|
2.2%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
3/7
|
0.358
|
1.7%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
3/10
|
0.46
|
3.2%
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.46
|
1.4%
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
3/9
|
0.68
|
1.1%
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
3/10
|
0.125
|
0.4%
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
3/7
|
0.65
|
1.2%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
3/8
|
0.39
|
3.7%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
3/10
|
0.65
|
3.2%
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
3/10
|
0.4375
|
2.4%
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
3/10
|
0.62
|
1.8%
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
3/10
|
1.05
|
3.3%
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/10
|
1.18
|
1.6%
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
3/10
|
0.605
|
1.1%
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
3/10
|
0.66
|
3.1%
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
3/10
|
1.62
|
2.6%
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
3/10
|
0.49
|
3.2%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
3/10
|
0.9
|
1.0%
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
3/10
|
1.08
|
2.6%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
3/10
|
1.62
|
3.5%
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
3/10
|
0.25
|
2.9%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
3/10
|
0.48
|
5.3%
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
3/10
|
0.91
|
3.2%
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
3/10
|
0.605
|
1.9%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
3/1
|
0.375
|
0.9%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, HD, IBM, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments