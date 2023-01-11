Southwest Airlines: Valuation In Question As Expenses Remain High

Mar. 05, 2023 12:17 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)1 Comment
Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines has been in the news lately and not in a good way.
  • But the underlying business remains strong as revenues are projected to grow faster than peers like United or Delta Airlines, with net income expected to only slightly trail the same.
  • However, the company is trading at quite a higher multiple than those same peers, and I'm not sure if that's justified given the factors contributing to the revenue-income dissonance.
  • As a result, I don't believe Southwest Airlines is a good airline for stock price exposure at the current time.

Southwest Airlines Cancels Thousands Of Flights Across U.S.

Jim Vondruska

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has had its fair share of publicity over the past few years. Firstly, the company's flagship Boeing (BA) 737 Max 8 were grounded due to devastating crashes (in other airliners), which caused

GrandViewResearch Aviation Growth Rates

Aviation Industry Growth Rates (GrandViewResearch)

This article was written by

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.84K Followers
As part of my earnings growth strategy, I invest, trade and write about small under-covered growth companies which don't get much attention from establishment analysts as well as use the strategy to interpret short and long term moves in bigger, well established companies in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.-All articles and the information in them are my opinion based on my own research and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice without proper due diligence and advice from a professional financial adviser.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.