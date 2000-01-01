Philip Morris: Smoking Is The Past, Nicotine Is The Future

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Combustible tobacco is not a dying business. There is still wide room for profit, especially in less economically developed countries.
  • IQOS is the present and the future of Philip Morris.
  • With such a high and sustainable dividend, capital gain takes a back seat.

IQOS electronic cigarette with heat-not-burn system

Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In 1963 about 4,345 cigarettes were consumed per adult in America, marking an all-time high in cigarette consumption. At that time countless studies showed how harmful the smoking habit was, and since that 1963 an

WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025

WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025

apps.who.int

WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025

PM Annual Report 2022

PM Annual Report 2022

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

European Commission

European Commission

PM Annual Report 2022

PM Annual Report 2022

www.iqfan.eu

www.iqfan.eu

PM Annual Reports

PM Annual Reports

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.24K Followers
My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice, just my humble opinion.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.