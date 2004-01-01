halbergman

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) last declared a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share, in line with its prior payout and for an annualized 7.6% distribution rate. This effective yield paid monthly has become ever more critical in our current post-pandemic era defined by elevated inflation and intense macroeconomic uncertainty. For many new income investors, the shift to and pursuit of income has become near visceral and was catalyzed by growth stock-heavy portfolios that got decimated during the year-long 2022 stock market pullback.

RQI represents a bulwark of quality income with a broad concentration in high-quality REITs across several sectors. Prologis (PLD), a global provider of logistic facilities, is RQI's largest position at 8.4% with American Tower (AMT) and Welltower (WELL) forming the next two positions at 6.3% and 5.2% respectively.

There is a lot of like about the closed-end fund and RQI passes the income sniff test. Its underlying positions are high-quality income plays with 49% of the portfolio allocated to REITs that broadly fall under the sleep well at night umbrella. Indeed, Realty Income (O) at 5.1% of RQI is a rare REIT dividend aristocrat and Digital Realty Trust (DLR) at 4.1% has never cut its payout since it went public in 2004. The data center REIT has also grown its payout by a market-beating 3-year 4.15% compound annual growth rate. Hence, the quality of RQI's tickers cannot be overstated. The CEF has fundamentally coalesced around defensively positioned REITs with broadly stable and growing payouts.

The Portfolio And Health Of The Distributions

RQI held 207 positions as of the end of January with total managed assets of $2.57 billion. This has paid out a consistent regular monthly payout of $0.08 since 2016 when it changed from quarterly distributions. Critically, these distributions have been driven by income and the occasional capital gains with zero return of capital.

The CEF has never had to lean on ROC for a single monthly payout since its IPO. This is important as the headline yield on a CEF can be constituted from four separate streams. Income forms the most value add, then long-term and short-term capital gains. ROC fundamentally represents an erosion of value and that RQI does not lean on it rapidly increases the investability of the CEF. Further, RQI also occasionally pays out special year-end distributions with its last special at $0.237 per share.

So is RQI CEF a buy? It depends. You can expect your 7.6% yield to be paid monthly essentially in perpetuity against a 1.91% expense ratio and a portfolio of non-controversial securities. RQI also has corporate bonds and preferred share exposure, both of which aggregate to form 20% of the CEF.

RQI's relatively constrained 27.65% leverage ratio also enables enhanced returns without embedding excessive risk. However, the current macroeconomic environment might provide a reason for caution as rising Fed funds rate formed the dominant headwind for REITs and fixed-income securities last year. For REITs, it has driven higher the cost of the variable portion of highly levered balance sheets. Fixed income traditionally moves inversely to interest rates and further increases to the latter beyond what the market is currently expecting might be realized if inflation remains sticky.

Risks Ahead And The Discount To NAV

The most material near-term risk for RQI remains the inflation and Fed funds rate dynamic. Current expectations are that rates will only rise by two further 25 basis point moves to give way to a dovish Fed pivot. This might quickly be neutered if food and shelter inflation continues to keep the overall inflation rate elevated. The worst-case scenario is one where inflation starts to rise again.

The current Fed funds rate is at 4.50% to 4.75% and is set against headline inflation of 6.41%. The appetite for further interest rate hikes beyond the expected move to 5% to 5.25% will be strong if inflation in the coming months does not fall below the upper limit. If such an event does not materialize it would weigh down on REIT valuations and likely spark near-term underperformance of RQI.

The CEF currently trades at a small 3.5% discount to its NAV, a marked improvement from a nearly 8% discount at the end of 2022 when inflation angst reached a fever pitch. Crucially, the angst around inflation and interest rates has meandered through the year to express itself as brief periods of deep discount to NAV that are quickly followed up by heavy moves back up to parity. I think the total return outlook for RQI over the next 12 months will be positive with price volatility on the scale of 2022 less likely and against its 7.6% yield. Hence, RQI CEF will be rated as a buy at this level with the inherent safety of the underlying portfolio set to power uninterrupted stable distributions for the next 12 months and beyond.