Dear readers/followers,

Following negative reports from LNC and a $2.2B charge taken primarily for assumptions for universal life insurance lapse assumptions, this company crashed in a manner not dissimilar to Unum (UNM) and other finance companies I've invested in over the years. The primary difference between Unum and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was that I can honestly say that this was not something I expected out of LNC - nor did most of the analysts I follow, discuss with or collaborate with.

A report on Lincoln National

These sorts of re-evaluations are always a risk, and they tend to come as a bit of a surprise, and not just in life insurance either. Whenever a company holds a fair bit of risk on its balance sheet, there are always assumptions for how this risk is calculated and how this impacts, from a capital perspective. This is why, no matter how great the company is, I never go above a 4-5% holding size - not even in world-class companies like Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY) and Munich RE (OTCPK:MURGY).

My own M.O when it comes to this, which I've discussed at length both in chat and in private messages with some who like myself, invest heavily in LNC, is to go through the numbers and see if there is anything to be learned from the forecast failure, and to adjust accordingly. The position itself, lest there are significant and fundamental dangers to the underlying business, is kept and given time to recover.

That time can be years.

For Unum, the closest similar company, it was a trip starting at below $20/share, to where is now trades at over $44/share. The difference there was that my overall initial cost basis in my personal portfolio was better - which means it took less time, about 2 years or so, for the investment to generate outsized returns and a level where I felt it could be called somewhat overvalued - which is where I believe it is today. My rating on Unum is a "HOLD".

Now, with LNC I stand at a personal portfolio position that's in the red, though at a lower cost basis than at the time of my last article because I bought more, as well as a corporate position that's actually up more than 15% including FX and dividends - because that's where I bought at the discount price once the company crashed.

Now, first off, I firmly believe that the company will recover and provide outsized gains and returns to its shareholders, even investors from the pre-crash level. Otherwise, I wouldn't be still holding the position, I would have sold it. However, that recovery is likely to take a year, two, or potentially more.

While I personally believe that the market overreacted to, and is discounting fundamentals with regards to, the company's DAC/reserve assumption impact, a 22-point RBC impact is nothing to brush under the rug. My primary concern was that this was indicative of larger, fundamental problems in LNC's shop where policyholder assumptions and expectations might have been not as conservative as assumed across the board - but I've not found this to be the case.

I personally impacted my PT on LNC to account for a much lower multiple in relation to its prospective earnings power. Earlier and prior to this, I could have gone to 7-8x earnings, conservatively. Other analysts and F.A.S.T graphs go all the way to 9-10x from a historical average and forecast estimates.

I reduced my estimates to around 5-6x, which implies a 2023-2025E share price range of $50-$60, depending on exactly how quickly the company can manage to dig itself out of its hole. On a current earnings basis, the company is trading at a negative P/E of 10.15x.

Again, nothing of this is to be underestimated or downplayed. It's a serious situation.

However, it's not an LNC-crippling or bankruptcy situation.

LNC is BBB+

LNC is yielding 5.65% - and that yield is confirmed, with the latest dividend only 2-3 weeks back.

LNC has already raised over a billion in equity and is set to return its RBC to over 383%. This is not yet back to its 400% goal, but it's climbing.

LNC is fully working towards improving this, with trackable KPIs over the next few quarters.

The whole "having a new team in place" is good as well, though I view this as less important than more mathematical KPIs to make sure that the company is moving in the right direction.

As to the exact details of how "bad" this was, and why it went the way it went, it requires detailed explanations and some understanding of insurance and life insurance in particular. We're talking about LNC's GUL block - or Guaranteed Universal Life, which is a type of permanent policy that comes with a guarantee of staying in-force, as long as policyholder payments meet a certain minimum premium. Because of this permanent guarantee, GUL Blocks require a very certain set of longer-term assumption risks, and when new facts come to light - such as interest rates during the last years being far lower than initially assumed in product pricing, this means that the company cannot generate the type of earnings it's looking for in relation to the risk it takes. Remember, insurance is all about risk. This then got added to by updated mortality and reinsurance costs, impacted in turn by COVID-19. The two key assumptions that work in tandem to create the risk profile/assumption for GUL are mortality rates, interest rates, and reinsurance costs. Then there are lapse assumptions, which is keyed to how many of the policyholders meet the aforementioned minimum - and here is where things get somewhat sticky because there's been a combination of both LNC-related experiences, as well as industry-related studies concerning this lapse behavior. When these combine, LNC cannot not update or review such blocks. This is a very basic, high-level explanation that I hope gives some indication of what it was that happened. None of this is abnormal or unusual, though perhaps the degree of impact in this case is - but it does happen in the industry from time to time, with the aforementioned UNM being a good example of a similar case.

Now, to be clear, LNC exited the GUL market years ago. This is again very similar to Unum - the reason it was impacted was also blocks that were still on the books, but that the company did no longer offer - LTC in this case. For LNC, this is a block that still remained on the books exactly, in part because of the nature of GUL and because the company had not unloaded the risk.

This was then combined with a goodwill charge for VUL equity - or Variable Universal Life, due to the use of a higher discount rate. These things both contributed to an RBC ratio drop from 430% to 360%, which is really what drove the decline we're seeing.

Now, we have 4Q22 results and full-year results. YoY, these are terrible - but the latest report provides some insight into what the company is doing, and how it's progressing.

What's been done in 4Q22 is putting a hedge of the aforementioned VUL. Because the company doesn't offer GUL any longer, the focus is on delivering a capital-efficient product and sales mix, which preferably should require less business capital.

In short, LNC is selling on terms or on targets, exceeding target returns in all areas or meeting them. This is combined with the company's savings program, which should deliver $300M by late 2024. Margin expansion is also part of the plan, and ongoing despite inflation and input costs. The company has FY22 underlying margins of 5.3%, well within the 5-7% range despite everything that's going on.

LNC has always been focused on underwriting and solid profitability - and this continues. At the same time, and this is perhaps the more important portion with regard to the aforementioned blocks, the company is looking at offloading the risk through block reinsurance transactions.

Accounting for these pluses and minuses, our 2023 distributable earnings remain in line with our prior expectations. And as we look to 2024 and beyond, several of the initiatives that are well underway are expected to drive further improvement in capital generation. We generally expect the 2023 headwinds to begin to dissipate in 2024, or be offset by larger positives. For instance, the growing benefits of our profitability improvement initiatives. Going forward, over the longer term, we expect the distributable earnings and GAAP earnings power of our business to reemerge. (Source: Lincoln National 4Q22, Ellen Cooper)

All sales were up for 4Q22 (except terms, due to pricing). Indexed universal life sales in particular were very positive. LNC's actions mirror the broader industry standard, because they're moving away from products with long-term guarantees, not just in sales but also in the in-force portfolio/segments. There was a time when the industry viewed long-term products with guarantees as favorable given the risk/reward, but that time is long since passed. Most are trying simply to handle or offload such products, but very few are working to advance this category.

My own personal focus lies on how quickly, at what price, and how close it is for LNC to be able to do the block deals. A main contributor to the company's very negative current valuation is the uncertainty regarding those blocks - and any block sale here, even at a somewhat "bad" price, would likely, as I see it, result in significant share price expansion.

However, as of 4Q22, there is nothing beyond "boilerplate" news on this front. The company has a "focus" on these, but there is nothing to communicate as of 4Q22. I suspect LNC's team will be the first to indicate when and if there is news on this front, as they know what this will do to investor confidence.

Oh, one thing can be said - the company is not looking to partner up in these transactions. LNC is looking to "offload these blocks" to someone (with "blocks" here being a euphemism), as it were.

So, in terms of sales and earnings for 4Q22 and looking beyond the company's issues, it was actually a good quarter - but all LNC focus is of course how the company's issues are going. There are a few things that can happen that could potentially boost LNC a bit more, contribution of prefs, a legal settlement, a few other things. In the end, there are very good reasons for the company to expect a $300-$500M in 2023E FCF, which is a decently solid number.

Let's look at valuation here.

Lincoln's valuation is heavily impacted by the current issues - but is attractive

So, on a normalized EPS basis based on a lower-range forecasted EPS of around $8/share, with current expectations at $8.6 or 2023E, the company is currently trading at a P/E of 3.9x. If you believe this to be a fair value estimate or reflecting the risk the company is currently under, I will have to respectfully disagree with you.

LNC is set to see EPS expansion beyond 2023, with double digits both in 2024-2025E from increased return rates, better margin, better business mix, lower risk, and sound capital management.

These are the current FactSet estimates for LNC.

And these are the S&P Global estimates for a similar period.

My own forecasts, conservatively adjusted, begin at $8 and go up to around $10/share in 2025E. It all depends a bit on how quickly LNC can transact the GUL/VUL blocks and whether they'll transact one, or both (though GUL seems very likely at this point, if they can find someone willing to take on that risk for an acceptable price).

The underlying thesis I'm presenting here is based on no more than an acceptable earnings development for the company post-its crash. I am not forecasting LNC at 9-10x P/E, I'm forecasting it at 5x P/E, which implies a 2025E share price of no more than $55-$58. Yet this still results in nearly triple-digit returns at a 5.5%+ yield.

For the positions and purchases I am establishing now, this will result in market outperformance. And for the positions I established earlier and that are currently in the red, I will at the very least go alongside the index, even in the most conservative of scenarios.

Now, this is a failure, from my view - and I do expect the company to outperform, which would cause that part of the position to outperform as well, but I always start from the most conservative perspective I can justify.

What happened to LNC here also caused me to re-evaluate certain parts of my processes for insurance businesses. I now do more comprehensive reviews of the timing for assumptions for older blocks, and provision for potential impairments to a significantly higher degree. The volatility in these companies can work in your favor if you have the foresight to buy after such a crash, but in this case, I went in too early.

Still, this does not change my thesis for the company at this point, even if LNC in the end turned out to be one of my worst-timed investments for all of 2022.

Currently, 14 S&P Global analysts give LNC a target of $35, going from a range of $25 to $41. This is down from a range of $49 to $90 less than a year ago. Whenever this sort of difference materializes, I always look at the underlying fundamentals.

In this case, I vehemently disagree with the assumptions making up these targets. My most conservative PT for LNC based on a 5-6x normalized future P/E comes to $55/share. Lower than that is nowhere I'm willing to go without further impairment.

Now, it may take the company 1-2 years to get there - but unlike most of these analysts I look at, I take a somewhat longer timeframe in mind. I want market outperformance on a 1-5 year basis. If a company drops 3-7% in a day, that's interesting to me as a negative factor only if there were corresponding negative news, that I view as negative, and not as a market overreaction.

While the GUL/VUL issues LNC currently face have impaired the company's return potential and destroyed value in terms of my initial position returns, there are two core reasons I approach this very methodically and with my current stance.

First off, and most importantly, I've been through this sort of "cycle" at least 5 times in my short investment career. And 4 out 5 times, LNC being fifth, I've always come out "on top" in the end. And several of those businesses had significantly less appealing fundamentals than LNC does today.

Secondly, these sorts of "off" theses are bound to happen when you invest broadly. If you hit 9 out of 10, 19 out of 20, or 99 out of 100, that's still an excellent rate. The margin of error and failure is more of a mathematical fact of life, than something you can avoid. I always provision for the possibility of an investment going the other way - so when it happens, I'm not one to panic.

And I have patience.

So, here is my LNC thesis.

Thesis

Lincoln National has taken a harsh hit in terms of valuation after issues with its GUL/VUL block assumptions, resulting in an RBC hit that has temporarily pushed it below 400%. However, I expect the company to be able to be to push this above 400% in 2023-2024E, and through a combined block sale/transaction and improved business returns, recover its valuation and trajectory.

This makes LNC, even on a conservative basis, a potential investment that could return over 100% even on a 5-6x P/E in the next few years. That is why I continue to invest here, lowering my cost basis in my personal portfolio, and establishing a very already-profitable position in my corporate investment portfolio.

I view LNC stock as a "BUY" - and my PT is at least $55/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

LNC still fulfills all of my fundamental criteria for investment.

Questions? Let me know!