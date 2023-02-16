hxdbzxy

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months Inception LRT Economic Moat +0.94% +14.77% -10.98% +0.99% +20.66% Click to enlarge

Results as of 2/28/2023. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures. Click to enlarge

February was a good month for our strategy. We added some extra insurance company exposure to our portfolio through a new position in RLI Corp. (RLI) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL). Other than that, there haven't been any major developments to report. I remain optimistic for the year ahead and our investment strategy. I see our portfolio as being conservatively positioned.

February overall unfolded largely as I expected, with the crazy rally in unprofitable companies that we witnessed at the start of the year coming to an end, as interest rate expectations increased again, and inflation data came in higher than expected. Our portfolio performed best on days when the overall markets were down, as our equities held up better than the overall indexes. The shift in the markets occurred as equity investors continued to grapple with the question: will there be a soft landing for the economy? Will the "immaculate disinflation" that many people are expecting finally take hold?

Inflation has clearly declined from the peak of last summer, but it is not yet reached the 2% level that would make the U.S. Federal Reserve confident that they have accomplished their mission. My view is that given the strength of the U.S. labor market and the amount of economic stimulus that has occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, further monetary tightening will be necessary to slow the economy and bring down inflation. Short term interest rates may need to rise to 5.5%, 6% or even 7% to really slow down the economy and reduce inflation in a sustainable way.

The real challenge for corporate America remains the same as it has over the past 30 years: how to increase sales without increasing workers income. In other words, how to make more money for shareholders (increase margins)? I am not being flippant here. Increasing margins may seem easy for one corporation to do but is tricky to achieve for the economy overall because everyone's income and sales must ultimately add up. So how can corporate profit margin increase for the economy as a whole? This can be done mainly through borrowing: individuals can borrow against assets such as houses and spend the money, corporations can borrow and invest in Capex, and finally governments can engage in debt financed deficit spending. And this is exactly what has happened over the past four decades. Companies have been very successful in their pursuit of higher profit margins, as the graph below shows. Corporate profitability is at the highest level in over ninety years, while the share of income going to labor is amongst the lowest levels ever recorded.

This amazing rise in profitability over the past few decades has been possible by an increase in debt at all levels: households, corporations, and governments. Low levels of interest rates have pushed up the value of all asset prices allowing for this incredible leveraging to occur. One measure of how expensive assets have become is simply the ratio of the median home price to median household income in the United States which can be seen on the graph below. The question is: what happens next?

Home Prices, Income and Interest Rates

Another way of looking at this problem is the measure of housing affordability, which is at the lowest level ever recorded.

Over the past forty years, inflation was not a concern, as it steadily trended downward. Every time the economy would get into trouble, central banks around the world could ease monetary policy and quickly restore their economies to growth. I believe that we have reached the end of the road for easy monetary policies, and as a result, future recession will be longer and deeper than what we have experienced in the past forty years, and more akin to what happened during the 1970s. In the past forty years, recessions were shallow and quick, because central banks in developed economies could always ease monetary policies and did not face tradeoffs between growth and inflation. But I believe that the next recession will be different: much deeper, longer, and more painful because while central banks will want to ease, they will be unable to do so without stoking significant inflation. As a result, political forces will be much more likely to step in and offer fiscal support and fiscal stimulus - just like they did during the Covid pandemic. Politicians have learned from the Covid-19 pandemic that direct monetary handouts can be hugely effective. Why try and stimulate the economy indirectly through quantitative easing when you can just give people cash to spend? This will of course only further stoke inflation and require higher interest rates for longer to contain.

The late economist Hyman Minsky developed a macroeconomic theory that focused on the impact of the credit cycle on the economy. His theory stipulated that long periods of macroeconomic stability led people to believe that it was safe to increase leverage and finance more and more activities with debt. This growing debt load would eventually lead to crisis. In this way, in his theory, the economy could never be stable, constantly oscillating between over and under-investment, undershooting, or overshooting potential output.[2] Minsky specifically described three stages of financing:

•Hedge financing, where income is used to repay interest and principal.

•Speculative financing, where income is only sufficient to pay interest, but not principal and liabilities must continuously be rolled over.

•Ponzi financing, where income is insufficient to even pay interest, and only rising asset values can avert a default.

According to Minsky's theory, the economy moves over time from Hedge financing, through Speculative financing and into Ponzi financing - with credit growing faster than GDP throughout this period. Finally, when it becomes clear that the economy is in the Ponzi financing stage and the gap between expectations and reality can no longer be sustain, the economy reaches what has been dubbed a "Minsky Moment" and the entire process goes into reverse, as the various Ponzi schemes in the economy unravel. This then leads to a sharp contraction in credit, asset prices and economic activity.

Minsky's theory did not find much enthusiasm in mainstream economics, and Minsky passed away in 1996. I believe part of the reason his theory didn't get much attention is because economists like to focus on and talk about equilibrium - a state where supply and demand are in balance. But equilibrium is not a useful concept for financial market participants. Financial markets do not tend towards an equilibrium but rather they are constantly in a state of flux: overshooting or undershooting fundamentals. In fact, the mythical

"equilibrium" is rarely observed in financial markets because of the outsized role played by the expectations of market participants. Market agents cannot play the role of "policemen": when they spot a bubble you can be sure that speculators will not correct it, instead they will play it, until it collapses. Only financial authorities can act to safeguard financial stability.

With what we have witnessed in early 2021, I believe we have reached the end of the Ponzi financing state in the economy, and we are about to experience a "Minsky Moment". The number of unprofitable companies, with virtually no realistic path to profitability, that have gone public over the past three years shows just how pervasive this problem has become. The SPAC mania of 2021, and Robinhood / Reddit traders are just further signs. Rising interest rates have put an end to Ponzi financing in the stock market, and it is also showing up through banking and currency crises in weaker countries such as Pakistan[3] and Egypt4, but it has yet to truly affect the "real" economy.

I believe we are heading for a Minsky Moment, where speculative and Ponzi financing schemes cannot be extended any further. Some of this has already occurred: in the public markets SPACs are no longer being marketed, speculative companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) have lost most of their value, and Cathy

Wood's ETF ARKK is down over 75% from its peak. But in other areas of global finance, I believe the bubble is yet to burst. Since the financial crisis of 2008 there has been enormous growth in private assets: private equity, private real estate funds and private credit. Because private markets are opaque, they adjust their valuations more slowly than public equities do - and this perceived lower volatility is at least partially responsible for their popularity.[4] Over the past several years I have sat in many meetings and have been pitched many investments in private credit funds, with the basic message being: "make high single digit returns with no risk". This always seemed unrealistic to me, but if the economy remained strong and interest rates low, defaults on private loans were almost non-existent. I believe this is in the process of changing and many private debt investors are about to experience significant losses. I believe that the losses in private markets are yet to be realized and this will surprise many investors over the next 2-3 years. For private market lenders and real estate operators the acronym EBITDA may soon take on a new meaning: Eventually busted, interesting theory, deeply aspirational.[5]

The discrepancy between private and public assets is huge and the valuations given to private assets are laughable. For example, the Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), a public REIT, lost over 24% in 2022 while Blackstone's private REIT called BREIT reported a high single digit positive return. The private "valuations" are hard to believe. Given this discrepancy, investors are queuing to withdraw their money from BREIT, but it has limits on the withdrawal amounts it can provide to investors.[6] Similarly, the Blackstone / GSO Strategic Cred (BGB) a fund engaging in leverage lending was down over 16% in 2022, while BCRED, Blackstone's private credit fund reported it was up for the year. Investors are now queuing to withdraw money from BCRED as well.[7] Similar things are happening with other private investment vehicles: investors are being told they have "made" money in 2022 but can't withdraw more than a very small amount of it (BREIT limits withdrawals to 5% per quarter for example).[8] This all means that funds that over the past decade have been bidding up real estate all over the world are now going to be sellers.

Perhaps slow and orderly sellers, but sellers, nonetheless. Similarly, the flow of credit from private lenders to the real economy is likely to be curtailed as these funds now face withdrawals. And don't even get me started of Venture Capital (VC) funds and their valuations.[9]

Private real estate as an asset class is yet to fully adjust to the new reality of higher interest rates. Why would you buy an office building with a 5% cap rate, when you can buy a 6-month U.S. Treasury bill at 5.1%? Would you buy that office building at a 6% cap rate? 7%? 8%? If so, that means that commercial real estate is overvalued by 20-30% today. Given that real estate is a leveraged asset class, a 20-30% decline in value would mean that the equity is almost certainly wipeout completely. In the early 2000s, during the real estate bubble, many owners of real estate turned into forced sellers and the banking sector ended up stuck with a huge amount of bad real estate debt. This time around it looks like the banks are better capitalized and the investors who own the real estate appear unlikely to be forced sellers, so it hard to predict how this decline in asset values will affect economic activity, but I believe it will have an impact in novel and unexpected ways. I believe the process of decline in the real estate and private credit sectors is well under way, with the number of high-profile defaults on the rise. Some recent examples:

•February 22, 2023, Pimco-Owned Office Landlord Defaults on $1.7 Billion Mortgage[10],

•February 16, 2023, Shrinking Profits at Private Borrowers Sound Early Credit Alarm[11],

•February 14, 2023, Brookfield subsidiary defaults on two Los Angeles office buildings[12]

I expect significantly more defaults and distress in the private asset markets over the coming year.

To be clear, my "forecast" for a prolonged and deep economic downturn is just a tentative hypothesis: if the facts change my opinion will change as well. But my forecast may seem a bit apocalyptic to you, after all, won't there be a soft-landing in the economy? A "soft-landing" scenario means that inflation will decline without a significant impact on economic growth: a so called "goldilocks" scenario. This is very unlikely in my view. Historically, every time when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to tighten policy to combat inflation, the so-called soft-landing scenario is presumed to occur, because inflation does initially decline without a big decline in employment. This is because employment is a lagging economic indicator. In fact, it ALWAYS looks like a soft-landing, right before every recession, as can be seen below:

Returning to the question from the beginning of this letter: will there be a soft-landing for the U.S. economy? I think not. The weight of the historical evidence is clearly against a "soft-landing" scenario. I expect a significant economic recession sometime in the next twelve months. I believe our investment strategy is very well positioned to take advantage of the excellent opportunities that will emerge during this crisis.

Finally, to anyone who still expects a soft-landing economy, I leave you with this classic meme.

As always, I look forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you might have. Thank you for your continued interest and support.

Lukasz Tomicki, Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital

Disclaimer and Contact Information LRT Capital Management, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Adviser with the Texas State Securities Board, CRD #290260. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Results are net of a hypothetical 1% annual management fee (charged quarterly) and 20% annual performance fee. Individual account returns may vary based on the timing of investments and individual fee structure.

