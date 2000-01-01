Ryan Pierse

Australian multinational mining, metals, natural gas petroleum, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) (formerly known as BHP Billiton) has enjoyed exceptional financial and stock market results over the last five years. These results have been driven by an incentive program that rewards managers for making shareholder-friendly decisions. The company’s cash generation has improved, capital allocation is geared toward raising returns, and the business has become more conservatively positioned. In addition, underinvestment in metals and mining will lead to years of rising prices and profits.

Strong Stock Market Performance

BHP’s total shareholder return (TSR) over the last five years, is over 120%, compared to a nearly 47% TSR for the S&P 500 (SPX). Even over the last year, BHP has earned a TSR of nearly 2.6%, compared to a decline of -9% for the S&P 500.

Source: Morningstar

A Rising Boat Lifts All Ships

BHP’s stock market performance is a case of “rising waters lifting all ships”. Over the last five years, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining Index has realized net returns of 9.86% per year, compared to 5.53% for the MSCI ACWI and 6.5% for the MSCI World.

Source: MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining Index

The performance of the metals and mining industry would be surprising to onlookers in 2008, in the wake of the Great Recession. Since then, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining Index has beaten the MSCI ACWI and the MSCI World just five times. Over a decade, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining Index returned just 3.84% per year, while the MSCI ACWI returned 8.24% and the MSCI World returned 9.06%.

Interestingly, BHP has a price earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.79, compared to a P/E multiple of 7.86 for the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining Index. As this article will show, BHP’s underlying performance supports this higher valuation. When the economics of the business are analyzed, the company is very attractive, especially when you consider that the MSCI World has a P/E multiple of 18.18, and the MSCI ACWI has a P/E multiple of 17.37. BHP can support a higher multiple than its peers, and is attractively valued compared to the general market, making it a very attractive investment.

Excellent Financial Performance

Between the 2018 and 2022 (financial years), BHP grew revenue at a 5-year CAGR of 8.58%, from $43.13 billion to $65.1 billion. This gives us a base rate of 24.2%. In the first half of the 2023 financial year, the company earned revenues of $25.7 billion, down 24% compared to the same period in the year prior. Revenues derive from the copper, iron ore, and coal segments. The copper segment mines copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold. The iron ore segment mines iron ore, and the coal segment mines metallurgical coal and energy coal. The iron ore segment is responsible for about half of revenues, while the copper and coal segments are roughly equal.

Uniquely for a miner, BHP has an attractive gross profitability of 0.34, up from 0.14 in 2018, demonstrating the businesses improvements in its ability to make money.

Operating profit rose from $15.6 billion in 2018 to $32.73 billion in 2022, at a 5-year operating income compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.97%, further highlighting what we have said about improvements in CFO. Operating margin has risen from $36.18% in 2018 to 50.27% in 2022. In the first half of the 2023 financial year, operating profit was $10.8 billion, down 27% from the same period in the year prior, due to the $4.8 billion reduction in revenue from lower iron ore and copper prices.

BHP’s earnings have risen from $4.8 billion in 2018, to $33 billion in 2022, at a 5-year earnings CAGR of 46.95%, for a base rate of 1.7%.

Over the last decade, BHP has improved its cash generation, with cash flow from operations (CFO) rising from $20.15 billion in 2013 to $32.17 billion in 2022, at a 10-year CFO CAGR of 4.79%. The company has increasingly reduced its capex, strengthened its balance sheet, and reduced its costs, making the business stronger and fitter and more shareholder friendly.

Source: BHP Group Limited Filings and Author Calculations

Between 2018 and 2022, free cash flow (FCF) rose at a 5-year FCF CAGR of 15.07%, from $12.5 billion to $25.2 billion. In the first half of the 2023 financial year, FCF was $3.48 billion, compared to $9.69 billion for the same period in the year prior.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) rose from 14.2% in 2018 to 48.7% in 2022. In the first half of the 2023 financial year, ROCE was 29.4%.

Source: BHP Group Limited Filings and Author Calculations

The iron ore and coal segment have the highest ROCE, earning a 91% ROCE in 2022, while the copper segment earned a 16% ROCE.

Incentives Align Shareholder and Management Interests

Charlie Munger once said, “Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives.” Incentives are incredibly important because they drive decisions. In that light, BHP is unique, being one of the few firms that explicitly ask managers to think like owners. This is done by tying pay to the company’s TSR relative to its peer group. This is done as part of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). In addition, managers are judged by their ability to deliver on the cash and deferred plan (CDP), and this is done through the lens of return on capital employed (ROCE). Our brief review of BHP’s financial results show the extent to which the firm has performed excellently in terms of TSR, cash generation, capital allocation and ROCE, and is a testament to the power of incentives.

BHP’s TSR outperformed its sector, and peers, throughout the 2017 LYIP cycle, further demonstrating its success at TSR growth.

Source: BHP Group Limited 2022 Annual Report

More Conservative Capital Allocation

Looking at BHP’s cash flow statement and balance sheet is instructive. Over the last decade, the capex/total asset multiple has declined. This is a function of both capex and the asset base declining throughout that time. The decline of the asset base is important on its own: there is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns, which is known as the asset growth effect. That alone goes toward explaining why BHP has performed so well in the stock market. When that is mirrored by an even more aggressive decline in capex, we get a picture of a business that, in the least, is less likely to make expensive capex decisions, and, positively, is more likely to use its cash flow in more value creative ways.

Source: BHP Group Limited Company Filings and Author Calculations

BHP’s declining capex/assets ratio is mirrored across the industry, and is a response to the last great bust, which has left metals and mining in chronic undersupply. While the business, like others, has been dedicating less and less of its capital to capex, demand has continued to rise, and this is the real reason why we are seeing a secular trend toward inflation in metals.

In the last decade, the global price of copper has risen by a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.13%, the 10-year coal CAGR is 15.36%, while the 10-year iron ore CAGR is -2.04%. Over the last five years, price inflation has shot up, with the 5-year iron ore CAGR being 10.07%, 5-year coal CAGR is 29.3%, while the 5-year copper CAGR is 2.65%.

Source: FRED

Underinvestment in an age of rising demand and therefore rising prices can only lead to improving profitability, and that has been the experience of the industry. Copper provides a useful example of how miners have underinvested, not just in mining, but in terms of exploration. With miners spending less on finding new sources, and expanding production, it is not surprising that prices have been pushed up. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, by 2035, there will be a deficit of 1.6 million tonnes (MT) of copper, and under more pessimistic forecasts, that shortfall will be as large as 9.9 Mt.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

While the fallout from the last great bust is responsible for ushering in this period of underinvestment, regulatory challenges have also made it harder to build new mines, and slowed down investments for those miners that are in an expansive mood. Current regulations have resulted in a seven to 10 year wait period for miners to get a permit to bring a mine online. When you start from the discovery of a deposit, it can take as long as twenty years to bring a mine online. So even if every single miner today decided to build a new mine, it would be impossible to solve the underinvestment problem within a 5-1à year period. Operating outside of the developed world brings its own challenges, such as electricity and labor challenges, and regulatory uncertainty. Increasing production is not a straightforward issue.

Capital cycle theory explains the improving performance of metals and mining. When miners make capex decisions, they have profound and often unacknowledged uncertainty: they do not know what prices will hold when a new production unit comes online. That uncertainty leads to a tendency for miners to overshoot price estimates during booms, and to undershoot price estimates during downturns. So booms lead to excess supply, and busts lead to undersupply. Undersupply is good for miners, because it drives prices up, but given the historically fragmented nature of the industry, and the absence of pricing power, it is not something that any business can aim for as a matter of policy. Rather, it occurs as a result of firms being forced to cut back on capex, or perhaps even being forced to exit certain areas due to ESG concerns, regardless of profitability, leaving the industry undersupplied. Similarly, oversupply occurs, not because any one firm wants to flood the market, but because a boom sends a price signal to firms that they have to ramp up production in order to maximize future profits.

The mining industry currently has strong financials, but has experienced almost a decade of underinvestment. Global capital expenditures in mining have declined significantly from 2012 to 2020, despite a recent increase in absolute capital expenditures. This suggests that while growth is now a priority, mining executives remain cautious about investing in large-scale capital projects.

Although capital expenditures rose in fiscal year 2022, they are still significantly below peak spending in 2013. Mining companies typically use around 70 percent of their cash flow from operations for capital expenditures and set dividends at around 20 percent. While productivity has improved in recent years, it still lags behind levels achieved in the mid-2000s.

Mining companies have potential for continued strong demand as the world moves toward a net-zero economy that will require vast quantities of raw materials. However, the pace of the energy transition means that certain raw materials will need to be scaled up rapidly, creating complex operational challenges for mining companies. To meet demand growth, significant capital expenditures will be required, which could range from $250 billion to $350 billion by 2030 for just two commodities, copper and nickel.

It is crucial to explore opportunities for capital expenditures and identify suitable projects for execution due to recent years of underinvestment and limited project pipelines. The majority of capital expenditures will aim to enable incremental growth and are expected to increase by 40 percent to $100 billion or more. The shift toward remote locations, accessing deeper deposits, and the introduction of autonomous vehicles are other trends that will require increased capital expenditures.

Despite the need for more capital spending, mining companies have been slow to adjust. Major miners, particularly in copper, nickel, and zinc, are facing a limited project pipeline. So, we should accept that we have entered an era of rising prices and rising profitability for miners.

Conclusion

Over the last five years, BHP has demonstrated excellent financial results. Underpinning this exceptional performance is a management incentive program that aligns management and shareholder interests. In addition the mining industry has become more capital disciplined, and underinvested in exploration and capex, a problem that is unlikely to be resolved in the next few years. Given those factors, the company can support its rising profitability, making it an attractive investment opportunity.