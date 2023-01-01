Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

The Consumer Staples sector performed well during 2022’s volatility. Now, though, the group trades at lofty earnings multiples, so spotting value is tough. I found one small-cap food distributor with a low earnings multiple, though the chart is unimpressive ahead of earnings on Wednesday. While not steeply undervalued, I see UNFI as offering value investors a decent deal.

Staples Forward P/Es Stretched

Finviz

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and food service products, and personal care items.

The Providence-based $2.5 billion market cap Food Distributors industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a low 11.0 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal. A key risk for UNFI is its margins. Shares fell 15% following an earnings miss back in December despite a top-line beat. With still-high costs and troubles passing along higher prices to its customers, the company has its challenges. Still, I see value in the name.

On valuation, earnings are seen as climbing at a healthy 12% clip this year with another 10% advance in 2024, according to data from CFRA Research. Shares trade at just a 9.3 forward operating earnings multiple while the forward PEG is at a 48% discount to the sector median at just 1.36.

While the stock is merely at its 5-year average forward P/E multiple, I like the fact that the company sells for just 5.5 times its cash flow using forecasted numbers – that is much less pricey than the broader sector. If we apply a 10 P/E to $5 of future earnings, then the stock has a fair value near $50.

UNFI: Revenue and Earnings Outlooks

CFRA

The management team sees working capital increasing after an uptick in net debt along with some stock buybacks ongoing. The trend shows an improved adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio as profit growth outpaces debt increases – a trend I like to see.

Improving Leverage Ratio

UNFI

Adjusted earnings are seen as verifying near $5 per share, so that is how I arrive at my valuation. The growth outlook is stable but also advancing for this sales-grower.

UNFI 2023 Outlook

UNFI

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, March 8 BMO with a conference call immediately after results cross the wires. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.46 which would be a 7.4% increase from $1.36 of per-share profits earned in the same period a year ago. UNFI has a strong earnings beat rate history despite modestly missing estimates in its December report. What’s troubling for the bulls, though, is that the stock has traded lower post-reporting in each of the previous 4 reports.

With implied volatility north of 50%, traders expect a somewhat wide 7.4% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the Wednesday earnings release. Given some large moves in recent quarters, that premium appears to be priced where I would expect.

UNFI: Has Traded Down Post-Earnings Last 4 Times

ORATS

The Technical Take

UNFI stock has a broad range between the low $30s and upper $40s. That is not all that bad considering shares have outpaced the market over the past three years, so there’s ample relative strength with this Staples stock. With shares smack dab in the middle of the range, it’s not a favorable risk/reward buy or sell here. In general, taking profits toward the upper $40s and buying dips to the low $30s is the obvious play.

A breakout above $50 would yield a bullish price objective to the mid to high $60s. The all-time high is north of $80. Overall, the technical picture is not particularly exciting right now so focusing on the valuation is a better analysis method.

UNFI: Stuck In the Middle of a Trading Range

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like the valuation on UNFI, though it is not a deep-value name. The chart is lackluster, but long-term investors should consider owning this Staples name for its stability and single-digit forward operating P/E.