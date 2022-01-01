stockcam

Some of 2022's biggest laggards have turned into 2023's biggest winners. Tech stocks in general are enjoying a huge rebound since January, but investors have to be incredibly careful to monitor positions closely - as valuations have a way of running ahead and leaving room for tremendous risk.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a name that bears a close second look. This language-learning application, easily now the most recognizable brand in the space, has seen its share price appreciate by nearly 70% since the start of the year. Yes, this has been accompanied by strong fundamentals, but the key question is: is there room from a valuation perspective for Duolingo to ride higher?

I'll cut to the chase before getting into the details: while I've enjoyed my gains on Duolingo, I've gotten nervous on the stock's valuation and am moving to the sidelines. I am now neutral on the name and am waiting for DUOL stock to revert to the ~$90-100 range before considering jumping back in.

Strong outlook for 2023, powered by new products

There is no doubt that Duolingo has produced really strong results (more on Q4 earnings in the next section). In addition to strong subscriber growth stemming from a recent product redesign and a rebranding of its paid subscription product to "Super Duolingo" (disclosure here; I am an avid Duolingo user as well as a paid subscriber), Duolingo issued strong guidance for 2023, calling for 33-35% y/y revenue growth, as well as a 10-12% adjusted EBITDA margin (representing a huge jump from just a 4% margin in FY22):

Partially powering the company's expectations for success in the new year is a brand-new subscription tier, Duolingo Max. Duolingo Max will come prewired with two essential AI features, Explain My Answer (which tells language learners what was wrong about their mistakes) and Roleplay (which gives subscribers a chatbot to practice their foreign language with).

Though we don't know yet what kind of attach rate Duolingo Max will have in the current subscriber base nor the incrementality of this product to total revenue, I expect it will be a significant growth driver as well as cementing Duolingo's reputation as the premier language-learning platform.

Q4 download

Duolingo also exited 2022 with a bang. The key highlights from the company's fourth-quarter earnings release are shown below:

Paid subscribers grew 67% y/y to a record 4.2 million users. It's critical to note that paid subscriber growth barely saw any deceleration from Q3, where subscribers grew at a 68% y/y pace. Daily active user growth at 62% y/y also outpaced MAU growth at 43% y/y, indicating that more and more people are incorporating Duolingo into their daily routines. Management notes that the DAU to MAU ratio at 27% stands at an all-time high, and that the number of users with "Streaks" on the app has also grown immensely (streaks are a tool for the company to incentivize and gamify continued engagement). These high engagement levels have powered 39% y/y growth in bookings to $126.4 million, also a record for the company.

Revenue grew 42% y/y to $103.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $99.9 million (+37% y/y) by a huge five-point margin. Here's some more color context from CEO Luis Von Ahn's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

What's even more impressive is that we now have over 3 million DAUs with a streak of over 1 year. That means that more than 3 million people use Duolingo every single day for the last year or longer. It's also impressive that it took us 8 years to reach 1 million DAUs with a year-long streak and only 21 months to get from 1 million to 3 million. This is one example of the compounding effect of our product improvements. Our user growth was strong in every region of the world. We also have users of nearly all ages, of all socioeconomic statuses and who have a variety of motivations to learn, including work, school and travel. The result is a diversified business that has been largely uncorrelated with macro and geographic trends. Our investments in monetization have also shown the power of compounding. Over the past 3 years, we've seen conversion increase across nearly all cohorts. Users who are new to the app have converted more readily to our paid subscription and users who have been on the app for longer periods, like multiple years, have also seen an increase in their conversion rates from free to pay. And now I'd like to discuss what you should expect from us this year. In a lot of ways, we expect 2023 to look similar to 2022. We expect users and bookings to grow nicely. We still have a massive $60 billion addressable market that we have only barely penetrated, and we have strong organic growth on our side. And I want to remind you that currently, our subscribers make up about 8% of our monthly active users. So we have plenty of room to further monetize our current user base."

Duolingo is also keen to showcase economies of scale. The company generated $5.2 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter (a 5% margin), versus virtually breakeven in the prior year. The company notes that in the past four years, it has grown revenue at twice the pace of headcount, and that trend should continue into 2023 where the company expects adjusted EBITDA margins to widen even further to the 10-12% range.

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of all these strengths, however, it's prudent to ask: is it already priced into Duolingo's stock?

At current share prices near $120, Duolingo trades at a market cap of $4.82 billion. After we net off the $608.2 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Duolingo's resulting enterprise value is $4.21 billion.

Against Duolingo's expectations for $486-$498 million in revenue (+32-35% y/y) for FY23, the stock is already trading at 8.6x EV/FY23 revenue - which, to me, is fairly valued at best - especially for a company that is just now starting to demonstrate profitability. It's also unclear what impacts the macro situation will have on Duolingo: cash-strapped consumers could cut their subscription services to save money, and a slowdown in travel and tourism could also impact demand for language learning.

I'm more comfortable investing in Duolingo at roughly a $95 price target, which would imply a 6.5x EV/FY23 revenue multiple. Until then, I'm content to lock in my gains and move to the sidelines.