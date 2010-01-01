John Pennell

Moderate loan growth will likely drive earnings of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) this year. Further, the margin will continue to expand, albeit at a slower pace than last year. On the other hand, mortgage banking income will be lower this year due to higher interest rates, which will restrict earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Northrim BanCorp to report earnings of $5.70 per share for 2023, up 8% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've reduced my earnings estimate mostly because I've slashed my mortgage banking income estimate. The December 2023 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price. Therefore, I’m downgrading Northrim BanCorp to a hold rating.

Reducing the Mortgage Banking Estimate

Northrim BanCorp’s mortgage banking income dipped to $2.96 million in the fourth quarter from $5.73 million in the third quarter of 2022. This dip is more than I expected, and much below the level witnessed before the start of the rate-cut cycle in early 2022 which triggered mortgage refinance activity. Therefore, I believe there isn't enough room for it to fall further.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (“MBA”) estimates, total mortgage volumes dipped by 15% year-over-year in 2022. In comparison, Northrim’s mortgage banking income dipped by 49% year-over-year in 2022. For 2023, MBA is expecting a dip of 10%. Given that Northrim's mortgage income is already so low, I don't think it'll fall any further this year.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting the other fee income to grow at a normal rate. Considering my outlook on mortgage banking income and fee income, I'm expecting Northrim's non-interest income to decline by 10% this year. In my last report on the company, I estimated a non-interest income of $35 million for 2023. Following the mortgage business’ disappointing performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, I've decided to slash my non-interest income estimate to $31 million.

Alaskan Economy Presents a Mixed Outlook for Loan Growth

Northrim BanCorp's loan portfolio surged by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, which beat my expectations by far. Going forward, loan growth will likely slow down to a more normal level partly because of the high-interest rate environment.

The outlook for Northrim's markets in Alaska is mixed. On the positive front, the crude oil price is still elevated despite a downturn over the last six months.

Unfortunately, oil production in the state has continued on a general downtrend since 1990, in contrast to the country’s rising oil production trend.

Other economic metrics, like the unemployment rate and the coincident economic index, are currently painting a positive picture of Alaska's economy.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 3.0% in 2023. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 965 1,024 1,423 1,402 1,488 1,533 Growth of Net Loans 3.4% 6.2% 38.9% (1.5)% 6.1% 3.0% Other Earning Assets 365 429 506 1,157 987 1,007 Deposits 1,228 1,372 1,825 2,422 2,387 2,460 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 52 19 25 36 34 35 Common equity 206 207 222 238 219 247 Book Value Per Share ($) 29 30 35 38 38 43 Tang. Book Value Per Share ($) 27 28 32 36 35 40 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Worsened Deposit Mix to Drag Margin Expansion

The net interest margin’s growth significantly declined in the fourth quarter of 2022. The margin expanded by only nine basis points during the quarter, as opposed to a hefty 55 basis points in the third quarter and 49 basis points in the second quarter of the year.

Changes in the deposit mix will likely ensure that the margin’s rate sensitivity remains low in 2023. The proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits gradually declined last year as the rate hikes incentivized depositors to chase yields. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits dipped to 33% of total deposits by the end of December 2022 from 37% at the end of December 2021. Consequently, the deposit cost will be less sticky this year relative to last year. Overall, I'm expecting the margin to grow by 30 basis points in 2023.

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 8%

The anticipated loan growth and margin expansion will lift earnings this year. On the other hand, the dip in mortgage banking income will restrict earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Northrim BanCorp to report earnings of $5.70 per share for 2023, up 8% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 61 64 71 81 95 104 Provision for loan losses (1) (1) 2 (4) 2 1 Non-interest income 32 37 63 52 34 31 Non-interest expense 70 77 89 89 89 91 Net income - Common Sh. 20 21 33 38 31 33 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.87 3.04 5.11 6.00 5.27 5.70 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on Northrim BanCorp, I estimated earnings of $6.22 per share for 2023. I've revised downwards my earnings estimate mostly because I’ve slashed my non-interest income estimate.

My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to fruition. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.

Downgrading to a Hold Rating

Northrim has increased its quarterly dividend in the third quarter of every year since 2010. Given the earnings outlook, it’s likely that the company will maintain the dividend trend this year. Therefore, I’m expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.62 per share in the third quarter of 2023. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43% for 2023, which is above the five-year average of 33%, but still easily sustainable. Based on my dividend estimate, Northrim BanCorp is offering a forward dividend yield of 4.7%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Northrim BanCorp. NRIM stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.20 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 27.2 28.1 32.5 35.9 34.8 Average Market Price ($) 37.8 36.5 28.5 41.9 44.2 Historical P/TB 1.39x 1.30x 0.88x 1.17x 1.27x 1.20x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $40.1 gives a target price of $48.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies an 8.0% downside from the March 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.00x 1.10x 1.20x 1.30x 1.40x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 40.1 40.1 40.1 40.1 40.1 Target Price ($) 40.2 44.2 48.2 52.2 56.2 Market Price ($) 52.4 52.4 52.4 52.4 52.4 Upside/(Downside) (23.3)% (15.6)% (8.0)% (0.3)% 7.3% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 9.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.87 3.04 5.11 6.00 5.27 Average Market Price ($) 37.8 36.5 28.5 41.9 44.2 Historical P/E 13.2x 12.0x 5.6x 7.0x 8.4x 9.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.70 gives a target price of $52.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 0.4% upside from the March 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 7.2x 8.2x 9.2x 10.2x 11.2x EPS 2023 ($) 5.70 5.70 5.70 5.70 5.70 Target Price ($) 41.2 46.9 52.6 58.3 64.0 Market Price ($) 52.4 52.4 52.4 52.4 52.4 Upside/(Downside) (21.3)% (10.4)% 0.4% 11.3% 22.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $50.4, which implies a 3.8% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 0.9%.

In my last report, I gave a target price of $49.2 for December 2022 and adopted a buy rating. Since then, NRIM stock price has rallied and crossed my target price. Based on the updated total expected return, I'm downgrading Northrim BanCorp to a hold rating.