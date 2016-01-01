aeduard

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS), noting that there was little justification to chase the stock's rally above US$0.65 given that this was a company with a consistent track record of over-promising and under-delivering. Since then, the stock has suffered a 27% drawdown and remains ~30% below its December 2022 highs, with yet another year of disappointment from a share-price performance standpoint. With the stock down ~85% from its 2020 highs, the sell-off might tempt some investors into bottom-fishing. However, with a high likelihood of further share dilution and the small-scale production profile here, I continue to see USAS as an inferior way to play the sector.

FY2022 Production & 2023 Outlook

Americas Gold and Silver ("AG&S") released its Q4 and FY2022 production results earlier this year, producing ~1.31 million ounces of silver sand ~5.3 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs]. Silver production came in shy of guidance of 1.6 million ounces at the mid-point, with this attributed to a focus on mining in base-metal rich areas because of strong lead/zinc prices in H1 2022. However, we also saw a delayed ramp up for the Galena Hoist Project, which was finally installed at year-end, which was supposed to be completed in Q3 2022 according to initial guidance. This will allow for increased hoisting capacity and more operational flexibility, setting the Galena Complex (60% interest) up for a better 2023.

AG&S - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While some investors might applaud AG&S for its production growth in FY2022, this was hardly growth, but a recovery in production after a disappointing 2020 and 2021 when the company focused on bringing Relief Canyon online (which didn't pan out), and had an illegal blockade which affected Cosala Operations. AG&S continuously highlights in its presentations that it's a growth story, calling itself a high-growth silver-focused company in North America. However, as the chart below shows, we've seen limited growth and even based on FY2023 guidance (~2.4 million ounces of silver), we'll still see silver production flat on a 6-year basis (FY2016: ~2.4 million ounces of silver produced).

2022 Actual & 2023 Guidance (Company Presentation)

Looking at the table above, we can see that the company produced ~1.31 million ounces of silver in FY2022 at cash costs of $0.80/oz, a very impressive figure that's well below the industry average, related to higher base metals production and strong base metals prices in H1 2022. However, zinc prices are down sharply from their 2022 peak near ~$4,500/ton, and lead prices are also down 15% from their highs, falling from ~$2,500/ton to ~$2,100/ton. Combined with mining from areas with less base metals at Cosala (Upper Zone vs. Main Zone) and inflationary pressures, we can assume cash costs to increase by ~900% to $8.50/oz at the mid-point.

These costs might appear respectable and set AG&S up for a solid year with its two mines enjoying higher production at sub $10.00/oz cash costs. However, when we factor in planned sustaining capital of $9.5 million at the mid-point, all-in-sustaining costs are likely to come in at ~$13.00/oz which translates to minimal cash flow generation with barely 2.0 million ounces of silver production and a $7.00/oz AISC margin. Plus, when factoring in discretionary capital, exploration, and interest expense, all-in costs are likely to come in closer to $18.00/oz, meaning AG&S needs a $20.00/oz silver price to maintain positive margins on an all-in cost basis.

Importantly, AG&S also has the obligation to deliver ~5,800 ounces of gold per year under its fixed delivery contract with Sandstorm Gold Royalties (SAND) until the end of 2025, which is not insignificant when it's basically a ~27,000-ounce producer on a gold-equivalent basis (~2.4 million ounces of silver / 85 to 1 gold/silver ratio). Once these fixed deliveries roll off in 2026, Sandstorm will maintain a 4% gold/silver stream, making this unprofitable mine even harder to restart even if it figures a way to improve metallurgical recoveries. Hence, I don't think there's any hope in Relief Canyon coming to save the day and increase company-wide cash flow.

Finally, while the inability to maintain production at Relief Canyon and the associated share dilution is quite disappointing, it's also a downgrade from a jurisdictional standpoint with a material portion of production coming from Mexico vs. Nevada. For those watching developments in Mexico, things don't appear to be improving, with multiple blockades at Los Filos for Equinox (EQX), delayed permits for Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF) from CONAGUA, delayed land access permits for Argonaut (OTCPK:ARNGF) in at its Mexican Operations, constant permitting issues for Fortuna (FSM) at San Jose, and continued pressure on First Majestic (AG) from a tax dispute standpoint with the Mexican Tax Authority, SAT.

So, while it's nice that Cosala is back online, I think that a 8% discount rate is more appropriate for this asset vs. the industry standard of 5%, and I certainly wouldn't want to own a producer with the bulk of its production and cash flow coming from Mexico unless it has a world-class ore body and exceptional margins where at least the reward (significant free cash flow generation and discovery upside) offsets some of the risk. To summarize, while AG&S is pointing to growth and undervaluation, I see a ~30,000-ounce producer on a gold-equivalent basis with ~$18.00/oz plus all-in costs, which is nothing to get excited about as an investor and is deserved of a discount relative to its peer group.

A Dismal Track Record

In a sector that is full of pitfalls and the odd negative surprise, I believe one should be rigid regarding which management teams they're willing to back, meaning it's smart to inspect management's track record over several years. In AG&S' case, the company had ~40 million shares to start 2017 (following a 12 to 1 share consolidation) and annual production (2016) of ~4.6 million silver-equivalent ounces in FY2016. Since then, the share count has increased five-fold to ~200 million shares outstanding, yet production isn't up even 30% based on the FY2023 guidance mid-point. Worse, for investors looking for exposure to silver, production is flat in the same period relative to the FY2023 guidance mid-point of ~2.4 million ounces of silver.

So, while investors have seen an avalanche of new shares dumped on them that's diluted their ownership of the stock, they've seen zero improvement in silver production. Plus, this assumes we see no further share dilution in the next 12 months, which I would argue is highly unlikely. From a cash flow standpoint, the results aren't any better, with $5.6 million in operating cash flow generated in FY2016 or ~$0.13 per share. During the first nine months of 2022, the company generated operating cash flow of [-] $1.5 million, meaning despite diluting shareholders five times over, it still hasn't found a way to consistently generate positive cash flow. Of course, the massive bet on Relief Canyon didn't help, which didn't even deliver a full year of output before it suspended mining operations because of carbonaceous material.

AG&S - Annual Metals Production & Shares Outstanding (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While it's possible to find some teams that have done a worse job creating shareholder value in the explorer/developer space, AG&S is one of the worst offenders from a share dilution and inability to deliver on promises standpoint in the precious metals producer space. So, to bet on this team with two mediocre assets and one in a less favorable jurisdiction (Mexico) is gambling, not investing.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~213 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$0.50, AG&S trades at a market cap of $107 million. This is a market cap often reserved for developers, not producers. However, as discussed earlier, AG&S has an insignificant production profile (~30,000 GEOs per annum), and these names typically trade at a steep discount to their junior and mid-tier producer peer group. Meanwhile, trying to pin down the share count is near impossible with a consistent track record of share dilution. Unfortunately, the outlook for share dilution over the next 18 months isn't any better with a negative working capital position, convertible debentures due in April 2024 (9.5% interest rate), and other liabilities, including requirements to pay fixed ounces to Sandstorm, and an inability to generate meaningful positive free cash flow at current metals prices.

USAS -Contractual Obligations (Company Filings)

The point about the share count being a moving target is important because, while some investors might conclude that USAS is cheap at a ~$107 million market cap, one can't rely on this market cap figure being correct if the company is diluting shareholders at a double-digit pace per annum. As shown below, assuming a low double-digit share dilution rate might actually be optimistic if metals prices don't recover, given that we've seen the share count increase at a ~33% CAGR in the 2016-2022 period, with shares outstanding up from ~34.5 million to ~199.2 million at year-end. As a general rule, I avoid companies outright when I see a high risk of share dilution in the next twelve months, but when you marry a track record like USAS has with a high probability of further share dilution, the stock continues to be an Avoid.

The consistent negative working capital position is despite completing multiple capital raises last year at extremely unfavorable prices (capital raises at US$0.68 per share in June, US$0.50 per share in September), and there's no reason to believe this will change given that USAS is not generating any meaningful free cash flow.

Galena Undervaluation Relative To Developers/Producers (Company Presentation)

Regarding "undervaluation", AG&S doesn't waste any opportunity to point out how undervalued it is relative to peers, as highlighted in the above slide from its presentation. However, the company couldn't pick sillier comparisons to point out its undervaluation, comparing its Galena Complex with SilverCrest's (SILV) Las Chispas and MAG Silver's (MAG) Juanicipio (44% interest), which are both expected to enjoy AISC below $11.00/oz. For comparison, Galena's AISC came in near $30.00/oz last year even before recapitalization plans, losing approximately $10.00/oz for every ounce produced. Hence, I would certainly hope that AG&S ounces would be valued lower than MAG or SilverCrest's ounces or we'd have a serious inefficiency in the market.

Galena Complex - Operating Results (Company Filings)

The takeaway is that it's not just about resource size and it's not just about grade, it's how economically a company can extract material from the ground and process it. Given Galena operates on a small-scale even following shaft commissioning, I am not optimistic that this mine can operate at sub $18.00/oz AISC consistently, giving it razor-thin margins. For those following the company, they might recall that management stated in 2019 that it would generate $50 million in free cash flow in 2020, implying the stock was undervalued. Since then, the share count has more than doubled, we've seen no consistent free cash flow generation, and the company's expected cash cow (Relief Canyon) is on care & maintenance with residual leaching.

Summary

There are dozens of ways to lose money in the precious metals sector. Therefore, stock selection is paramount and I believe one should operate from a risk first standpoint vs. glossing over the risks and only seeing the rewards, in line with the proverb "the fish sees the bait not the hook; a man sees not the danger, only the profit". With USAS, there are multiple risks, including but not limited to:

risks of further share dilution

risks that Galena is never profitable on an all-in cost basis

risks of further weakness in base metals prices which would dent by-product credits

risks that the silver price remains $20.00/oz which would make it very difficult for USAS to post positive all-in cost margins

risks of further deterioration of the investment outlook in Mexico for mining following several permit delays for multiple operators

Given this long list of risks, it only makes sense to go long USAS if the stock is trading at a massive discount to fair value and I don't see that being the case. This is a company that is generating no free cash flow, has one of the worst track records of production growth per share sector-wide, and recently did a major pivot (raising significant capital to turn around the company with Relief Canyon) which was one of the worst flops sector-wide in the past decade. Hence, I see zero reason to go long the stock and I continue to see far better opportunities elsewhere. If USAS were to rally on higher metals prices, I would view any rallies above US$0.70 as a gift to exit one's position into strength.

