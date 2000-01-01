jetcityimage/iStock via Getty Images

The fixed rate offered for new issuance of Series I Saving Bonds by the U.S. Treasury is set to be adjusted again in May. This begs the question for investors, should I buy I bonds before the adjustment or after?

The answer depends on the investment goal. Actually, it depends on whether the goal is investment or savings. As a refresher, savings and investment are not the same thing. Savings is the liquid part of the household balance sheet that is necessary to meet immediate and emergency expenses. The purpose of savings is to preserve purchasing power at low or no risk.

As opposed to savings, investment is the working capital of the household balance sheet. Investments accept a higher exposure to risk in order to achieve real rates of return. In essence, investments build wealth and savings preserve it.

The U.S. Treasury Series I Savings Bond can be used as savings or investment, depending on several factors. The most important of which is inflation and interest rates. For a recap of how they work, please see my previous articles on I-bonds here and here. Given rates and inflation today, I'm favoring the opportunity that I-bonds should offer in May, for the long term.

Forecasting Variable Rate

The first step in evaluating I-bonds is to examine the variable rate. The variable rate part of the interest payment on I-bonds is equal to the 6-month change in the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U). This has the advantage of keeping up with official inflation but has the disadvantage of falling short of unofficial inflation.

The amount of unofficial inflation changes from time to time and can be difficult to quantify but based on the preponderance of evidence that I have studied over the years I am confident that official inflation fails to account for about 2-6% on average. As an example, notice how the median price of homes in the U.S. has outpaced the CPI index by twice as much since 2000. While housing is only one portion of the U.S. household budget, it is a very large portion.

Data by YCharts

As further evidence, we can see that since 2000 the M2 money supply growth has significantly outpaced the CPI index. In addition, the price of gold has grown much faster than the CPI since 2005, after gold had already begun to rise in price from very overvalued levels.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

What this means is that the CPI-linked part of the I-bond rate can be expected to compensate for much of inflation but not all of it. This means that the fixed interest part of the I-bond yield is key. A higher fixed rate will offer more assurances that the bond will maintain purchasing power in the face of inflation. It will also provide some benefit in times of deflation.

The current variable rate is 3.24% which is annualized and added to the current fix rate of 0.4% for a composite rate of 6.89%. New I-bonds issued between now and May 1 will earn that annualized rate for the first 6 months and will retain the 0.4% fixed rate for the life of the bond. Since the last adjustment, the CPI has increased by 0.8% by January. There are two months of CPI data yet to be released before the May adjustment. We can only guess what inflation will do over those months. But one thing indicating higher CPI is the spot price of copper which has consistent track record of leading CPI. The copper price has surged higher recently. Based on this, I would expect the next variable rate to be 2-2.4% annualized.

Data by YCharts

Forecasting Fixed Rate

Forecasting the fixed rate is more opaque than the variable rate. The U.S. Treasury does not publish its methodology for calculating the fixed rate but many analysts suggest that it is related to real yields on U.S. Treasuries. The chart below shows the real yields for the 5 year, 7 year, 10 year, and 30 year Treasuries compared to where each I-bond variable rate was set (as black target dots):

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

You can see that the I-bond rate doesn't follow any of the real yields with precision. Obviously, when real yields are negative the variable rate is set at the zero-bound. But when rates rise the I-bond rate lags behind. Next is a chart comparing the average of the 5 year and 10 year real yield chart divided by 2 (in blue) to the I-bond rate. Remember that the fixed rate is likely determined by the average real rate over the previous 6 month period resulting in a slight lag. The relationship seems to be more reliable.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Real yields for all Treasuries are the highest that they have been since 2008, when the I-bond fixed rate spiked to 0.7%, and 2007 when the fixed rate was 1.2-1.4%. The 5Y&10Y/2 composite suggests that 0.7% is a plausible expectation.

Buy Now or Buy Later

Altogether, if my estimates are close we should expect the May I-bond to offer 0.7-0.9% fixed rates with 2-2.4% variable rates for a composite rate of 2.7-3.3%. This is far below the current 6.89%. But don't be quick to judge.

Last year I wrote about how the I-bond was offering a unique investment opportunity because investors could earn 6%+ on a 1-year commitment with I-bonds which was superior to all Treasuries at the time. This circumstance is the result of the I-bond's nature of lagging inflation data; as inflation is coming down the bond still offers past inflation yields.

This time is different.

Although investors may be attracted to the 6.89% annualized yield, as compared to other fixed income assets, this yield is only offered for 6 months. If CPI ends up being 1% by May, resulting in the next variable rate of 2% annualized, I-bonds bought today will only offer 4.05% over the next 12 months when the early redemption penalty is assessed. Investors can earn 5%+ from the 1-year Treasury now.

So you might be thinking, that's fine I'm buying I-bonds for the long term. If so, the purpose of your I-bond purchase should be savings and not investment.

This is how I manage my savings. I have at least 6 months of living expenses in savings allocated to four major savings types which is included in the quadrant chart below.

The first quadrant does not offer any interest or inflation protection and includes cash. This is the smallest allocation of my savings, used for day-to-day expenses.

The second quadrant earns interest but is not inflation protected. This includes CDs and money market accounts. This represents a small allocation of my savings.

The third quadrant has inflation protection but earns no interest. This includes gold. This represents a moderate allocation of my savings.

The fourth quadrant earns interest and is inflation protected. This includes I-bonds and gold ETF funds with a covered call strategy. This is also a moderate allocation of my savings.

Chart by author

Viewed another way, inflation protection and interest potential are generally in contrast with each other. My savings are diversified to include each of these types of savings to be prepared for both inflation and deflation. Note that gold ETFs with CCs is represented as having the same interest potential as I-bonds but does not offer the same principal loss protection that I-bonds offer.

Chart by author

I think that buying I-bond for savings will be more attractive in May when the new fixed rate is determined. Although one would be forgoing some extra interest in the first 6 months, currently offered by the high variable rate, investors can lock in the highest fixed rate offered in 15 years. With the Federal Reserve slowing down rate hikes and approaching the inevitable rate pause, this may be the largest fixed rate offered for years to come. This gives I-bond investors the best chance at beating inflation in the long term. There is, of course, a good probability that a higher fixed rate is offered in November, but that can be purchased with a new purchase limitation in 2024.

Summary

I-bonds are an important allocation in my savings strategy. As a savings vehicle, it's important to receive the highest fixed rate as possible for the life of the bond. It is expected that the fixed rate offered by I-bonds will increase at the next adjustment in May and will offer the highest fixed rate in over a decade. This offers a great long term opportunity to allocate more savings assets into I-bonds.