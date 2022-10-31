Michael Vi

Thesis

Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) is one of the higher quality SaaS companies available, with a unique combination of advantages that make it difficult to replace in a tech-focused portfolio. Veeva's valuation has been significantly rerated lately, so now is a good time to buy shares after a solid earnings report.

Introduction

It should be noted that the aforementioned thesis is identical to the one I shared in my first article about Veeva last June. In that article, I gave a broader overview of Veeva's business which is still relevant today. I recommend reading that article if you aren't yet familiar with this life sciences software company.

Veeva is a steady performer that doesn't generate much news from quarter to quarter. In fact, for better or worse VEEV stock is at the same price it was when I wrote that article last June. While they might not be the most exciting stocks, it's worth holding some steady performers like Veeva and checking in on them from quarter to quarter. This article will focus on Veeva's recent earnings in the context of today's macro environment and a planned change in the firm's underlying technology stack.

Q4 Earnings Results

In Q4, Veeva's revenue grew 16% year over year while net income increased 94% year over year, or 27% year over year with non-GAAP adjustments. Both the top and bottom line came in above expectations, as was the case for Veeva in every quarter over the last 2+ years. This quarter was also an acceleration relative to the rest of the year, which had 16% revenue growth and 15% net income growth.

Most importantly, Veeva outlined that they expect 15% revenue growth in fiscal '24 and "at least" 15% revenue growth in fiscal '25, with their longer-term targets implying closer to 19% growth in '25. As I've stated in the past, I believe that Veeva needs to grow revenue at a 16% CAGR over the next decade to be at fair value for a mature blue chip stock (meaning that VEEV stock could double in the next decade). It's good to see that Veeva's updated targets continue to make this CAGR look attainable.

One way that Veeva will sustain growth is through price increases. Veeva announced that in every year after 2022, they plan to raise prices by 4% or the CPI, whichever is higher. These small price increases are unlikely to increase customer attrition considering Veeva's wide moat, so it will give Veeva a built-in growth driver for the foreseeable future. It also increases revenue visibility. Granted, it will take a few years for this to show up completely in the top line because some customers are on multi-year agreements.

Management also stressed that their land-and-expand strategy can continue to drive growth. Although Veeva is a large company now, they still have opportunities to grow within their existing customer base, for example by cross-selling new clinical software offerings. The firm has a few new products in the pipeline that aren't meaningfully impacting revenue yet. Veeva can also continue to gain new customers, especially internationally or through acquisitions.

While I still believe that my target for Veeva to have 28% operating margins in 2033 is attainable, it's disappointing that operating margin fell to 19% this quarter from 23% last quarter and 30% a year ago. This is probably my biggest concern with Veeva right now, but I expect this trend of declining margins to reverse as we lap the "reopening" year of 2022 (with more in-person events, etc.).

Macrotrends

Like many tech companies, Veeva's headcount expanded rapidly in recent years, essentially doubling since 2019. While this undoubtedly didn't help margins, it's worth noting that this growth is in line with Veeva's revenue growth over this time period, and so far Veeva has been able to avoid layoffs. CEO Peter Gassner touched on this in their earnings call, noting that "this is a well-run company. We don't go crazy in the boom times, and we don't cut back drastically in the tough times. We sort of just keep rolling right over those speed bumps."

Overall, this earnings report was uneventful, as Veeva released long term targets that are in line with my own long-standing projections despite a slight miss on operating margins. Considering that these projections make Veeva slightly undervalued today, that's a good thing.

The CRM To Vault Transition

The Vault CRM is going really well pretty much across all dimensions. We have the product development team working hard. I'd say they're ahead of schedule. There's not a whole lot our customers need to do right now, but we are having conversations with a number of them. And by and large, the feedback is positive.

Last December, Veeva announced that it will move the technology stack that powers its CRM solution off of Salesforce (CRM) and onto its own Vault stack. I haven't written about Veeva since they announced this update, so I'll discuss it now.

Veeva is currently the largest software company building on top of Salesforce's technology stack. Per their agreement, Veeva pays Salesforce for this usage; the fees likely eat up 1-2% of Veeva's revenue. In turn, Salesforce is not allowed to compete with Veeva in the life sciences industry.

I think it's a smart move for Veeva to transition to its own technology stack. Although it increases the risk of competition, Veeva is already the name brand when it comes to the highly specialized and regulated life sciences CRM industry, with over 80% market share in their key products. Even if Salesforce now attempts to enter this industry and compete with Veeva, it will be an uphill battle for them. Meanwhile, moving to their own technology stack provides a few potential benefits to Veeva:

It will allow them to develop even more differentiated products, since first party software is more flexible than third party software.

It will reduce counter-party risk. Granted, it's really just shifting the risk since Veeva's Vault is backed by Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, but at least they're not a direct competitor.

It's possible that this move will improve margins, although I don't think that's likely considering Salesforce's efficient scale and the relatively small percentage of revenue being paid to Salesforce now.

The agreement also specifies a five-year wind down period which means that Veeva won't be completely decoupled from Salesforce until 2030. Given that, I don't think that investors need to factor this update in to their valuation models yet. However, it shows that Veeva is planning for the future and developing in-house technical expertise.

Conclusion

I wrote in my initial article about Veeva that my valuation model expects 16% revenue CAGR in the coming decade, terminal profit margins of 28%, a terminal P/E of 25, and no dividends or dilution. At the time, that gave Veeva a $191 price target, which I've since raised to $208 in light of Veeva's expanding revenue base. This price target is in line with the street average target and implies a respectable 15% upside from today's price. Granted, there are many other stocks in today's market that I expect have more upside than this, which is why I don't hold Veeva today.

While I'm slightly more concerned about my profit margin target than I was last year, I'm also more optimistic that Veeva will reduce shares outstanding over the next decade. This quarter didn't give me a good reason to change my valuation model, which makes Veeva a buy today for investors who want exposure to the healthcare sector and/or SaaS.