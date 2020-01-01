Bet_Noire

Trend-followers are buying the dip

The S&P 500 (SP500) bounced strongly last week from the key support at 200dma (black line). More importantly, the uptrend resistance from October lows also held. This is definitely positive for the trend-followers who will extrapolate the current move and expect the further upside.

Barchart

What's the fundamental support?

The bullish thesis is very simple:

Inflation will fall back towards the 2% target much quicker than expected.

Thus, the Fed will stop hiking interest rates before the recession arrives.

Subsequently, the Fed will lower interest rates, which will reinflate the bubble.

In fact, the S&P 500 turned higher on Friday after the Fed's Bostic suggested that the summer pause is still possible.

Let's analyze the bullish thesis

There are only three cases when the Fed's hiking cycle did not induce a recession: 1966, 1984, and 1995. I have already made the case why the 1995 scenario does not apply currently.

In fact, the bulls are hoping more for the 1966-type scenario. As the chart below illustrates, the Fed accelerated the interest rate hikes in 1965, following the "gradual adjustment higher" mode since the 1960 recession, chasing after the rising inflation (red line). As the CPI inflation fell, the Fed lowered the interest rates in 1966.

FRED

The S&P 500 had the sharp 21% correction in 1966 in response to the Fed's accelerated hiking. However, after the Fed lowered the interest rates, the stock market bounced back in a V-shape recovery, as the chart below shows.

Yahoo

So, this is essentially what the bulls expect in the current situation, the sharp V-shape recovery due to the Fed's pivot. The 25% correction in 2022 was simply the reaction to the Fed's hiking campaign (similarly to the 1966 correction), and given the expectation of no recession, the bull market is likely to resume.

The bearish thesis

The 1966 scenario does not apply in the current situation. In 1966, the 3-month bill yield was well above the CPI inflation, and inflation was low and modestly rising. Currently, we are in an inflationary spike, and the 3-month bill yield is still well below the CPI inflation. Thus, the Fed's war on inflation is nowhere near the end, and the expectations of the Fed's pivot are premature.

FRED

More importantly, the Fed's pivot in 1966 in response to "temporary" falling inflation was possibly the major policy error. Inflation quickly bounced back, and the Fed was forced to restart hiking interest rates to a much higher level and eventually cause the recession in 1974 with the much larger S&P 500 drawdown of 47%.

A recession in 1966 would have possibly prevented (or at least reduced) the inflationary spike in 1970s. The Fed is aware of this, and thus it is signaling the "higher for longer" policy. Meaning, even if the inflation falls, the Fed is still unlikely to cut for "some time", which is increasing the recession probability - and, thus, the continuation of the bear market.

What does the bond market say?

The Federal Funds futures are currently indicating that the market expects:

The Fed to increase interest rates by August to 5.45%, from currently 4.67%, and then pause.

The first cut is expected by February 2024, with the cuts continuing down to 4% by February 2025.

This is consistent with the "higher-for-longer" policy, and thus, likely to cause a recession. The long-term rates further support this thesis, given the historically deep 10Y-3mo yield curve inversion that (historically) precedes a recession.

FRED

Thus, the bond market definitely supports the bearish thesis.

The current market leadership

The bullish thesis is really based on expectations that the Fed would allow the 2020-21 bubble to reinflate. In fact there are more parallels with the 1966.

In 1966, the S&P 500 was overvalued with the Shiller PE ratio at 24. Thus, the Fed's pivot really reinflated the bubble towards the 1973 crash, which is when the valuation multiples collapsed to sub-15 and even sub-10 in late 70s.

Currently, we have a similar situation, where the S&P 500 trades at the Shiller PE ratio of 29.38, which is more overvalued than in 1966, and the forward PE ratio of 18, which is also overvalued.

Thus, the bulls are simply expecting the bubble to reinflate like in 1966.

The S&P 500 sector performance supports this thesis. The ETF that tracks S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 5.37% YTD, led by exactly by the same sectors and stocks as the 2020/2021 bubble. Communications (XLC) are up by 14.11% with Facebook (META) up 53%, Discretionary (XLY) up by 13.28% with Tesla (TSLA) up by 60%, and Technology (XLK) up by 12.62% with NVIDIA (NVDA) up by 64%.

Select Sector SPDR

Implications for investors

The 2022 stock market drawdown was in-fact the reaction to the Fed's interest rate hiking campaign, which I define as the Phase 1 selloff. The Phase 2 selloff is likely to be triggered by an imminent recession. The depth of the total selloff depends on the S&P 500 valuation, and the depth of the Fed-induced recession. A relatively inexpensive market facing a short-and-shallow recession is likely to have a modest Phase 2 selloff and could potentially even bottom during the Phase 1 selloff.

However, we are currently in a very expensive market, led by the overvalued cyclical stocks and meme stocks, facing what is likely to be a very deep and long recession. Thus, the Phase 2 selloff is likely to prolong the 2022 bear market, exceeding the October lows.

The forthcoming recession is likely to be induced by the Fed's "higher-for-longer" policy, unlike the 1966-type pivot that the bulls expect.

However, we are not in a recession yet, and the technical bounce could continue. The problem is, as the recession gets delayed, the Fed is likely to be forced to be more aggressive, which could make the recession even deeper and longer.

The technical bounce is an opportunity to sell into the strength. However, the speculative short positions must have proper risk management, given the still strong influence of trend-followers. In the current situation, I prefer to sell the out-of-money SPX call options with the clear risk management, until the opportunity to short directly emerges with the Phase 2 selloff, and the breakdown of the 200dma resistance.