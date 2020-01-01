S&P 500: Trend Followers Are Buying The Dip - Sell Into The Strength

Damir Tokic
Summary

  • SP500 is bouncing of the key technical support as trend-followers are buying the dip.
  • However, SP500 still overvalued facing the likely recession.
  • Thus, this technical bounce is an opportunity to sell, as the fundamentals get priced in.

Trend-followers are buying the dip

The S&P 500 (SP500) bounced strongly last week from the key support at 200dma (black line). More importantly, the uptrend resistance from October lows also held. This is definitely positive for the trend-followers who will extrapolate

SPX futures

Barchart

The 1966 case

FRED

The 1966 case

Yahoo

Short term rates vs CPI

FRED

10y-3mo spread

FRED

SPY sector performance

Select Sector SPDR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

