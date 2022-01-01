Brace For Volatility: Powell Testimony And Jobs Report Coming This Week

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Marketplace

Summary

  • It will be another week of economic data.
  • Additionally, Jay Powell will be speaking in front of Congress.
  • Powell is likely to stay data dependent.
  • However, that data is likely to suggest more rate hikes are coming.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hurricane Approaching Coast

dehooks/iStock via Getty Images

Every economic data point seems more critical than ever in recent memory. Last week's ISM survey pointed to continued economic strengthening in the US, while the European inflation data indicated that inflation rates are still undesirably high

Implied Volatility

Bloomberg

ISM vs. Jobs

Bloomberg

Homebase data

Bloomberg

unemployment

Bloomberg

wage growth

Bloomberg

JOLTS

Bloomberg

Job openings

Mott Capital/Indeed/Bloomberg

Fed Funds Rates

Bloomberg

Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!

(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)

Find out why Reading The Markets was one of the fastest-growing SA marketplace services in 2022. Try it for free. 

Reading the Markets helps readers learn the process I used in 2022 to detect the bear market, navigate its twists and turns, and avoid those head fakes that fooled so many. I share the process and my opinion on the market daily through written commentary and videos. 

Check out my newsletter if you want to start with something less intensive. 




This article was written by

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
32.82K Followers
Designed for investors looking to stay ahead of the pack.

I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.

I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.