We recently wrote articles about both high dividend and dividend growth stocks. Our favourites were iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) & SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY). Today we discuss a third dividend ETF that can be situated in-between HDV and SDY: the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever ETF (NASDAQ:PEY). PEY is a dividend growth ETF with the yield of a high div ETF. Use the current weakness in PEY and buy the dip.

Dividend star performance

The past year was not good for equities. The same can of course be said of most equity factors. The two best performing equity factors are high dividend and dividend growers.

Figure 1: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The worst equity factor was growth.

As bond investors know, duration is a measure of the weighted average of each cash flow that’s due to be received over the life of a bond. The lower the duration, the sooner the investor is theoretically repaid on an investment. The shorter the bond’s term, the lower its duration is and the higher the bond’s yield, the lower its duration is. And vice versa.

Duration is also a measure of the sensitivity of the bond’s price to changes in interest rates: the higher the duration, the more the bond price changes as rates change. If rates rise, bond prices fall. Last year interest rates rose and bond prices fell. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has a much higher duration than e.g. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV): the rising rates impacted TLT much more than SHV.

Figure 2: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The duration concept can be extended to equities. Equity duration can be thought of as a measure of how long an investor must receive dividends in order to be repaid the purchase price of the stock. Equity duration, like bond duration, is also a measure of how sensitive the stock price is to changes in interest rates. The higher the bond’s yield, the lower its duration is. The higher a stock’s (dividend) yield, the lower its duration is and the lower the negative impact of rising rates.

Growth stocks are reinvesting their free cash flow in the growth of their business and pay no (or only small) dividends. Their low dividend yields translate in a long duration and hence a high sensitivity to rising interest rates. The last 12 months are a case in point, as you can see in Figure 1.

Dividend stocks, with their higher dividend yield, sit on the other end of the duration spectrum and are hence less impacted by the higher interest rates. Dividend growth stocks are more “growth” and have a higher duration than high dividend stocks. This can be an explanation why high dividend stocks outperformed dividend growth stocks over the last 12 months.

Companies that are able to consistently pay out dividends are also considered more mature, with stronger cash flows. And this helps both high dividend and dividend growth stocks when stock markets decline.

Yield and growth

We recently wrote articles about both high dividend and dividend growth stocks. Our favourites were HDV and SDY.

Twice we wondered if we had to include PEY in our analysis. Based on its name, we could/should include the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever ETF in both categories: the name contains both “high yield” and “dividend achievers”.

The most famous group of dividend growth stocks are the dividend aristocrats. They are members of the S&P 500 index who have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Dividend achievers, on the other hand, are companies that have increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years (and they may not be members of the S&P 500).

The expected return of stocks can be decomposed in yield, growth and change in valuation. High dividend stocks have a higher yield than dividend growth stocks, while the latter have a higher growth than the former. E.g. HDV and SDY have dividend yields of 3.7% and 2.6%. PEY has a dividend yield of 4%. So, based on the dividend yield we could/should include PEY in the high dividend category.

Figure 3: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 3 is a case in point concerning equity duration. The ETFs with the highest dividend yield and hence the lowest equity duration are least impacted by the rising interest rates: HDV and PEY have the lowest equity duration and are performing best. DGRO and SPY, with dividend yields of 2.3% and 1.6%) have a higher equity duration and are performing worse.

PEY

PEY is based on the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index, which comprises 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Fund and the Index are reconstituted annually in March and rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December.

To be eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index a security must meet the following criteria:

be included in the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index (DAA);

have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion; and

not be a security issued by a REIT or limited partnership.

The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index comprises the top 50 securities (by dividend yield) from the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index, which comprises equities with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments.

Under the methodology:

no sector can have more than 12 securities;

no sector can have a weight of more than 25% in the Index;

no single stock can have a weight of more than 4% in the Index

The result is the below sector allocation.

Figure 4: Sector allocation (Invesco)

REITs are excluded from the index; the real estate exposure is an investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW), a real estate operating company.

The biggest sectors are Utilities, Financials and Consumer Staples, three sectors with an above average yield.

Figure 5: Sector valuation (ETF Research)

PEY falls in the mid cap value style-box.

Figure 6: Style-box PEY (Morningstar)

Mid cap value is one of the style-boxes in a clear long-term uptrend.

Figure 7: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

PEY’s valuation metrics prove it can be labelled “value”, with a P/E of only 13 and a P/B of 1.55.

The expected return of stocks can be decomposed in yield, growth and change in valuation. The cheaper an investment is, the higher the return from the change in valuation can be expected to be. PEY scores well at yield and growth and can be expected to score well on the change in valuation.

Figure 8: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

PEY has a nice past performance despite its rather high expense ratio of 0.52%.

Conclusion

The two best performing equity factors are high dividend and dividend growth. The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever ETF belongs to both categories. The best of both worlds. The equity style-boxes with the strongest long-term trend are small caps and value. Again PEY belongs to both categories. The best of both worlds.

The expected return of stocks can be decomposed in yield, growth and change in valuation. The outlook for PEY is great on all three:

The cheap valuation offers high hopes for the change in valuation, PEY contains only dividend achievers that can be expected to continue to grow their dividends and the dividend yield is high at 4%.

Buy the dip! We can expect PEY to … pay off.