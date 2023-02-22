Orientfootage

Investment Thesis

Cboe Global (BATS:CBOE) is one of the few stocks that recently hit its 52-week high. Unlike most companies that got affected by the volatility in the financial markets, the company actually benefits from it. The increasing popularity of 0DTE (zero days to expiration) options should continue to be a solid growth driver in the near term. The tailwinds are demonstrated in the latest earnings with high double digits revenue growth. The company’s valuation also looks very reasonable with multiples below its 5-year historical averages. I believe Cboe Global should continue to perform well in this turbulent environment and I rate it as a buy.

The Rise Of 0DTE Options

For those unfamiliar with the company, Cboe Global is a US-based financial service company founded in 1973. It currently owns the world’s largest options exchange and also has a strong presence in other areas such as futures and equities. The widely popular CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) originated from the company as well. The popularity of 0DTE options has increased significantly in recent months. Since CBOE’s options exchange expanded its global trading hours for the S&P 500 Index and the Volatility Index to 24x5 (24 hours x 5 days), the volume of 0DTE options took off. 0DTE options are option contracts that expire in less than a day. These options can be tied to different assets such as Indexes, ETFs, and individual stocks. The short expiring time frame makes the price of the options much more volatile.

The expanded trading hours alongside the high volatility nature of 0DTE options quickly attracted massive amounts of traders that are looking to make a quick buck or simply gamble. According to Reuters, more than 40% of the S&P 500’s trading volume is now contributed by 0DTE options, up from just 19% a year ago. According to the company’s latest report, the volume of index options has skyrocketed 45.8% from the prior year and 3.9% from the prior month, reaching a new all-time high with 3.5 million contracts traded each day. I believe the popularity of 0DTE options will continue to increase thanks to their short expiry time and high potential gains. It will also likely be linked to more assets as it gets more and more popular. This should further boost its trading volume and generate growth for Cboe Global.

Q4 Earnings

Cboe Global reported its fourth-quarter earnings last month and the results are pretty impressive, considering the gloomy macro backdrop.

The company reported revenue of $1 billion, up 15.5% YoY (year over year) compared to $866.4 million. Net revenue (revenues less cost of revenues) was $457.1 million, up 17% from $390.5 million. The growth is mostly driven by strong volume and pricing in the options segment. Net revenue for the segment was $273.2 million compared to $202.5 million, up 35% YoY. Index trading volume increased a whopping 55% while revenue per contract also grew 4% YoY. The company ended the quarter with a dominant 34.1% market share of the options exchanges market, up 300 basis points YoY from 31.1%. The Global FX segment was also strong, with revenue up 14% YoY from $14.8 million to $16.9 million, driven by higher volume as well. The market share for FX was 18.4%, up 140 basis points from 16.8% in the prior year.

The bottom line was also solid despite higher spending. Operating expenses were $206.6 million compared to $169.9 million, up 22% YoY. The increase is mainly due to higher compensation and benefits expenses, which grew 25.6% YoY from $74.5 million to $93.6 million. Technology and support expenses also increased 28% from $16.6 million to $21.3 million. Increased expenses weighed a bit on operating income but it was still up 14% from $220.6 million to $250.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $295.5 million compared to $262.7 million, up 12% YoY. Diluted EPS was down 3% YoY from $1.54 to $1.49, as it got dragged down by the increase in taxes.

The company also initiated its guidance for FY23. It expects net revenue growth to be around 7% to 9%, above its medium-term target range of 5% to 7%. This is not bad considering the ongoing deterioration of the economy.

Investors Takeaway

Cboe Global's current valuation still looks pretty attractive in my opinion. The company is trading at a non-GAAP fwd PE ratio of 17.8x which is very reasonable. This represents a decent 14% discount compared to its 5-year historical average of 20.7x. This is also cheaper than other financial exchanges such as CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and Nasdaq (NDAQ), which are trading at 22x, 18.9x, and 20.8x respectively.

Given the nature of its business, the company should continue to navigate well in this volatile market. The rising popularity of 0DTE options should also be a strong growth driver moving forward. This helped the company generate solid earnings in the recent quarter as trading volume for options increased substantially. Considering its growth and valuation, I believe the company still has further potential upside.