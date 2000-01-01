kickers

The uncertainty in the stock market along with volatility has crept back. No longer do economists foresee a redirect from the Federal Reserve in 2023 and a recession is being pushed towards the end of 2023/early 2024.

In recent weeks, we have seen consumer debt levels reach high levels as consumers continue to struggle with inflation, something we also see creep higher in the past month.

In the year, we have seen the Dow Jones Industrial Average drop into the red, down 1.5%, meanwhile the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still in the green, up 3.7% and 8.7%, respectively.

The stock market has a different feeling than it did at the start of the year. Investors are a little more concerned, but still confused as part of the economic data released shows the economy ticking along and then other economic data shows weakness creeping in. The Fed continues to talk tough on inflation, so there is no reason to believe they won't continue to hike rates until they beat inflation.

Regardless of whether the stock market is humming along or not, it helps to be diversified, especially when uncertainty about the stock market persists. What better way to diversify your portfolio than through ETFs, or Exchange Traded Funds.

ETFs can be thought of as a basket of stocks. There are thousands of ETFs to choose from, and today we will look deeper at an ETF that focuses on real estate via REITs. Today, we cover the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

A Closer Look At IYR

The iShares US Real Estate ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors.

It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index, by using representative sampling techniques. The fund was created in 2000.

Here is a look at the fund's performance over various periods:

1-year: -15.8% (S&P 500: -9.2%)

3-year: -5.1% (S&P 500: 28.8%)

5-year: +19.1% (S&P 500: 47.9%)

10-year: 27.3% (S&P 500: 162.2%)

Over every period above, the fund has poorly underperformed the S&P 500.

The iShares Real Estate ETF has $3.25 billion of assets under management, which are made up of 82 holdings.

We already know the fund is focused specifically on the Real Estate sector, but having less than 100 positions, the fund is more focused on specific stocks and less diversified, meaning the top stocks carry a larger weighting.

The top 10 positions and their weightings within the fund are as follows:

Prologis, Inc. (PLD): 9.2% weighting American Tower Corp. (AMT): 7.5% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX): 5.2% Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): 4.3% Public Storage (PSA): 3.8% Realty Income Corp. (O): 3.4% Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG): 3.3% Welltower Inc. (WELL): 2.9% VICI Properties (VICI): 2.6% Digital Realty (DLR): 2.5%

These top 10 positions make up 45% of the entire portfolio. Let’s take a look at valuation for each of these individual REITs.

Author (data from FAST Graphs)

As you can see from the chart above, seven of the top 10 REITs are trading at AFFO multiples that are below their historical 5-year average. All 10 REITs are of the highest quality and match many of the general REIT ETFs.

Here is a closer look at the top 3 positions, which account for roughly 22% of the ETF.

Prologis

Prologis is a real estate investment trust that has the largest market capitalization of any REIT with a current market cap of $117.4 billion. Prologis has an A credit rating with a fortress balance sheet.

Prologis is a warehouse REIT that should continue to expand as e-commerce continues to expand over the years. The company’s largest tenant is Amazon (AMZN).

Prologis has a blended Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) multiple of 28.2x compared to a 5-year average of 28.0x. The company has a dividend yield of 2.9% with a solid payout ratio of 61%. At iREIT on Alpha, we rate shares of PLD as a STRONG BUY.

FAST Graphs

American Tower

American Tower is the largest cell tower REIT, operating on a global scale with around 223,000 communication assets across 25 countries. As 5G continues to rollout across the US and the globe, AMT is building key infrastructure that should have plenty of growth in the years ahead.

American Tower is an investment-grade REIT with a credit rating of BBB-.

American Tower currently trades at a blended AFFO multiple of 20.1x which is below their 5-year average AFFO multiple of 25.8x. Shares of AMT currently have a dividend yield of 3.0% with a low payout ratio of 65%. Given the growth potential for the company moving forward and how well managed they are, we rate shares of AMT a STRONG BUY.

FAST Graphs

Equinix

Equinix is the largest data center REIT on the market with over 240 data centers covering 29 million square feet over 32 countries and on 6 continents. Given the growth in cloud, data centers have been in high demand, but at the same time, they have been in the crossfires from some key short sellers.

EQIX currently pays a dividend yield of 2.0% and has an average dividend growth rate of 9.16% over the past five years. The dividend is very secure with a low payout ratio of 44%.

EQIX is yet another investment grade REIT with a BBB credit rating and they have a strong balance sheet.

In terms of valuation, shares of EQIX trade at a blended AFFO multiple of 23.0x, which is below their 5-year average of 25.5x.

Fast Graphs

IYR rivals the popular Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) with many of the same top 10 positions, in the same order. The main difference between the two funds is the number of positions. VNQ has a portfolio that contains more than twice as many positions than that of IYR.

In terms of fees, IYR has expense fees of 0.39%, which is on the higher side for a REIT ETF. As I mentioned, the top holdings nearly match that of VNQ, except VNQ has twice as many holdings. However, VNQ has an expense ratio of only 0.12%, which is a much lower cost ETF. Given this, I prefer VNQ more than IYR.

In Closing…

If you are looking for real estate exposure, REITs are a great option. If you want a diversified approach to REITs, look no further than REIT ETFs. ETFs can be a great way to build wealth with a hands-off approach, but investors need to understand the strategy behind the fund as well as the funds expense approach.

As we have looked at in the past, VNQ is the most popular REIT ETF, and it is a great low-cost option. VNQ’s top 10 holdings are almost identical to the 10 holdings held within IYR. However, IYR has an expense ratio roughly 3x that of VNQ.

REITs have been under pressure in 2023, largely due to the uncertainty ahead for the US economy as well as the interest rate hiking period we have been working through. Based on recent commentary, it seems as if we are closer to the end of the hiking cycle than the beginning, which can bode well for REITs.

