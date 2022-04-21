Danaher: Compounder Starts To Look Attractive

Mar. 05, 2023 5:11 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)CTLT, GE
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Danaher has benefited from the Covid-19 period.
  • The company has seen strong (earnings) growth, and it's positioned to maintain this.
  • Interesting deals have been pursued and leverage is very reasonable.
  • Appeal is luring here at a 22-23 times earnings multiple, although that it is hard to compete with current interest rate levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

In the summer of 2021 I called shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) simply impressive. Danaher is a long-term value creator, with long-term shareholder value creation and business success being the result of superior capital allocation skills and a sound positioning

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.11K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.