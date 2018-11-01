FS Credit Opportunities: 13.1% Yielding Fund With Nice Upside And Tailwinds

Mar. 10, 2023 7:00 AM ETFS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO)1 Comment
Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Marketplace

Summary

  • FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a new CEF but an older fund as it converted from a non-traded CEF to a publicly listed one.
  • This is creating a good opportunity for buyers as the shareholders that were in the fund previously are bailing out because of the drop in the price.
  • 2/3rds of the shares have been unlocked and another will be in May which should keep the discount wide for us to accumulate shares.
  • This is a non-investment grade loan fund that benefits from higher rates.  When the economy goes down the tubes, you will want to be out of it.
  • For now, the fund is trading near a -30% discount and offers up a 13.1% yield thanks to a 9.1% of NAV managed distribution policy.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on March 3, 2023 when the shares were priced at $4.53. All data is from that date or prior.)

There haven't been a whole lot of opportunities

overview

FS Investments

data

FS Investments

slide

FS Investments

Chart

ycharts

presentation

FS Investments

slides

FS Investments

presetnation

FS Investments

presetnation

FS Investments

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. 

Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today.  We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.38K Followers
Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs
Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities is a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. We are one of the top experts in closed-end funds ("CEFs") in the country having spoken at many national conferences on how to incorporate CEFs into client portfolios. We manage four portfolios that investors can follow:



- YH Core Income Portfolio: yield ~8%
- YH Flexible Income Portfolio: yield 7.53%
- YH Taxable Core Portfolio: yield 5.24% (some tax free)
- YH Financial Advisor Model

Plus: Muni CEF Shopping List.


Our team includes:

1) Alpha Gen Capital - I am a former financial advisor and investor. Not someone from another career doing this on the side. My analysis is meant to provide safe and actionable insight without the fluff or risky ideas of most other letters. My goal is to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. We also help investors learn about investing and how to properly construct a portfolio.

2) George Spritzer - Another career financial guru who runs a registered investment advisor with a specialization in closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc.

3) Landlord Investor- spent his career as a management consultant for public sector clients at a multinational consulting firm in the DC area. He has transitioned to a new career as a full time landlord. His investment portfolio is comprised of two parts -- broad-based index funds and income plays such as preferred stock, CEFs, and REITs. He also owns individual/baby bonds which he buys on margin to boost total return. Landlord is our 'individual preferred stock' expert analyst.

www.YieldHunting.com


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.