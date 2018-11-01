Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on March 3, 2023 when the shares were priced at $4.53. All data is from that date or prior.)

There haven't been a whole lot of opportunities in the taxable closed-end fund bond market other than a few tactical opportunities. Even the activism and corporate action opportunities have been few and far between.

This is a unique one but not without its risks.

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) is a "new" CEF that listed on the NYSE on November 14, 2022 through a direct listing.

Overview of the Fund

FS Investments FS Investments

The fund is mostly a floating rate loan fund with an err towards the safer end of that sector. The fund has no CLOs within it.

The investment objective is more tactical as it is run by their Liquid Credit and Special Situations team. They note that they have generated strong risk-adjusted returns through its ability to adjust allocations between public and private markets across changing economic and credit cycles.

FS Investments

Since inception, they have produced a 4.01% annualized return through the end of the third quarter last year, which is better than the leveraged loan index by about 35 bps annually.

The Listing Mechanics

FS Investments took the direct listing approach instead of working with an investment bank. In addition, they are taking a phased approach listing 1/3 of shares at three different times. The goal of this is to reduce the selling pressure of the shares.

The fund, prior to the listing, was a non-traded fund with quarterly liquidity. Upon the shift, the shareholders suddenly have full intraday liquidity to sell their positions.

In addition, the CEF structure means that the price can deviate significantly from the net asset value of the fund ("NAV"). FS wanted to prevent a substantial discount from forming so they took this phase approach. This clearly didn't work as the discount is now massive thanks to the large selling pressure.

The first batch of shares hit the exchange in November and almost immediately the fund went to a large discount. This makes intuitive sense since there was a lot of sellers and really no buyers as any potential buyers likely didn't know much about the fund. There was a huge mismatch between the two.

The first batch of 1/3 of the shares hit the market in November and the second batch occurred just last month, hence the re-widening of the discount.

ycharts

The following two slides help to explain the direct listing route versus a traditional IPO as well as the timeline for unlocking the shares. The listing happened at a terrible time as the markets hit new lows just as the shareholders' account froze on October 17th.

FS Investments FS Investments

The goal of the listing was to provide better liquidity to the shareholders and remove the lockup. They also wanted to prevent cash flows into and out of the fund and coincidentally, going to a CEF structure, while giving the shareholders more liquidity, actually close the fund from cash flows in and out.

The Strategy Is One That Leverages Their Public and Private Expertise

The fund has about $2.1B in total assets and a 13.1% yield. The duration is just 1.2 years thanks to the loan exposure. That means the portfolio is insulated from interest rates moving higher. However, there is no free lunch and it also is susceptible from rates moving lower hurting performance and the high distribution yield.

The portfolio is a mix of public and private deals with a focus on event driven investing. Those are ideas that have a catalyst for price appreciation including mergers and acquisitions, refinancing debt, credit upgrades, and earnings growth.

FS Investments

Recent performance suggests that the fund is actually under-distributing (something we like to see as it means the current yield is sustainable). Net investment income ("NII") for the fourth quarter was $32mm or $0.16 per share.

The fund pays a $0.0495 distribution per month or $0.1485 for the three months. That equates to distribution coverage of 108% (and likely rising). About 40% of the portfolio is private credit with 60% being

In the last quarter, they allocated $107mm to new investments compared to sales/repayments of loans by borrowers of $98mm. They noted in their commentary that they are focused on sourcing new opportunistic private and public investments with an emphasis on senior secured debt.

Their conclusion gives an assessment of how they see the current environment.

The current environment continues to call for caution, yet we believe is creating attractive opportunities in both the public and private credit markets. Corporate fundamentals remain generally sound and continued volatility in the public markets may create attractive entry points for certain investments while bolstering demand for private capital. Our ability to invest across markets with a focus on bottom-up research and downside protection remains a key competitive advantage, especially in today's environment.

The Leverage Has Favorable Terms

FS Investments

As of the year end, the weighted average cost of leverage was 4.14%. The fund had a total of $947.8 million in debt outstanding and $1.3B in net assets. The total effective cost of borrowing is now ~5.7%.

They do have a higher weighted average cost of borrow but a lot of it is fixed coupon meaning as rates rise on the short-end, their leverage cost doesn't rise as fast creating spread. The yield on their assets would need to be about 1.53% just to cover their annual interest expense.

If the portfolio were to rise by 10%, the corresponding return to the fund's NAV, all else equal, would approximate 15.4%. If the fund's NAV were to fall 10%, the effect of leverage would mean the return to shareholders would be -21.0%.

The Portfolio Shift From Non-Traded to '40 Act

A member did an excellent job summarizing the findings of the annual report.

He wrote:

NII per share in 1H2022 was 6.3 cents per month. In the second half of 2022 (by subtraction) it was only 5.2 cents per month. This still covers the 4.94 cents/mo. distribution effective 12/31/22, but with their portfolio and debt structure earnings should have been higher. The difference is at the top level of the income statement. Gross earnings were 10.3 cents/sh in 1H2022 and only 9.7 cents/sh in 2H2022. Operating cost ex-interest expense was flat; interest expense was only 0.3 cents more in 2H2022.This of course took place in a period of rapidly rising interest rates. So for whatever reason their investment portfolio produced less income in 2H2022. It's more than I want to do to try to find out why. But with a portfolio of 63% floating rate assets it sure raises a question. Maybe there was a lot of time-lag that will have more impact in the present and near future.

The why was the fact that the fund had to shift to '40 Act compliance. That means that leverage is capped at 33.3% through financial means and 50% through portfolio means. When the fund was non-traded it did NOT need to conform to '40 Act rules and regs.

The most pressing aspect of that shift is that they had to limit the use of derivatives in the portfolio to 10% or less.

As we discussed above, the fund generated enough NII to cover the distribution, and then some. As short-term interest rates rise, the fund should be able to produce even more income and perhaps, raise the yield.

Our Thesis

The narrative on the owning of this fund has changed in the last month. The primary reason was the selling pressure widening the discount to almost -30%. Once that selling pressure eases, we think the discount will close to the mid-teens.

What would cause that selling pressure to ease?

For one, selling pressure would cease once all the current shareholders have their blocks of shares unlocked. That is coming up in May 2023. That could add additional selling pressure and perhaps even widen the discount further.

But there has to be buyers stepping in to really get the discount to close. The fund is still relatively unknown at this point. It is on CEFConnect, the primary resource for individual investors who buy CEFs, but most of the information is still blank.

What will cause the buyers to step in? Simply put, time. The fund needs to build a public track record and that will build interest and trust by potential shareholders.

The change to the narrative is simply the shift in rate expectations. We had previously surmised that the Fed would likely stop raising rates in March or May, but that now seems unlikely.

The largest risk to a fund like this is falling rates as falling rates are usually accompanied by a weakening economic environment. Wider credit spreads and increase in bankruptcies would hit a fund like this.

Granted, it's on the safer end of the spectrum compared to some of the other floating rate loan funds. That should help it if that kind of environment unfolds.

That said, given the push out for potential rate cuts until at least early next year, we have a long window of potential earnings from this fund. However, once the Fed starts to cut rates, we would want to shift back to fixed-coupon bonds (like high yield if spreads are wider).

This is a good complement to investment grade corporate bonds and treasuries juicing your yield a bit while at the same time giving you some nice capital appreciation potential.