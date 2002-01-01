PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a company I've been looking to cover for some time. The company is a strong cloud SaaS provider that got its start with a productivity tool for work teams, hence the ticker symbol. Jira, the company's original software product, was billeted as a software developer workflow solution, which was generally bundled with Confluence, a collaboration tool. The goal was to keep teams on the same page without needing endless meetings regardless of whatever work tools or projects team members were working on.

Company Materials

The company was founded in 2002 by Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes, who still run the company today as co-CEO's. The co-CEO role is something I've always found strange, but it isn't a sticking point for me when looking at a company. It appears they've been able to successfully divide responsibilities and work together for 20 years, so it's unlikely to start becoming an issue any time soon.

TEAM has set itself apart in a few ways. The company is working through transitioning its business to the cloud currently. As of next year, they will no longer provide support for legacy licensed software, and the company has been providing incentives to get customers to switch over. This has historically been very beneficial to operating metrics for companies, and TEAM is seeing around 10% of its cloud revenue growth from existing companies making the transition.

The company's price point is transparent, and relatively low, and they don't employ much of a salesforce. This has kept the company's S&M expenses low compared to peers, and allowed the company to funnel more money into R&D for organic product development. With that, it's good to see the company able to innovate, considering its core business competes with either Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT), or ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with the relatively new Jira Service Desk.

Company Materials

Looking above, customer land and expand has been moderately successful over time. The company is continuing new product roll-out with initiatives like Atlas and Compass, providing additional solutions for bringing organizations with a company together and providing additional visibility. However, the company doesn't report a net revenue retention rate making it difficult to fully assess churn. Churn would be useful to see compared to peers.

As I think about the business, one concern I've considered is the selling mechanism. E-Commerce, low sales overhead is great for SMB, but larger enterprises tend to want a sales relationship, integration support, and more bells and whistles. TEAM has streamlined the process, but I think it keeps them in the lower market cap cohort, which are notoriously worse for churn, and compounding this, TEAM doesn't generally use contracts. The company operates on a monthly seat subscription, reducing frictional costs to companies to downgrade to free or cancel. Without seeing granular churn or revenue retention numbers, I have to assume the company could face issues with their ability to land the bigger enterprises and hold smaller customers in the face of macro pressure from here.

Company Materials

In the most recent quarter, the company grew customers by 4,000 yoy, but lost 2,500 qoq. Management has discussed concerns with transitioning customers from their free to paid offerings due to the macro environment, and overall slower growth in paid seat purchases. Regardless, revenues grew 27% while the company's maintenance line continues to work its way down to $0. Like I mentioned above, 10% of the company's 41% growth in cloud was due to internal migrations in the customer base.

Looking ahead, full year 2023 (2 quarters have passed) is projected for 25% revenue growth, with cloud up 35-40% on a (11%) operating margin or 17% non-GAAP on moderating headcount growth.

Company Materials

Speaking of headcount, expenses grew much faster than revenue this past year. Operating expenses were up 47%, with upticks across the board. As I mentioned above, comparing TEAM to other cloud companies, they are among the lowest in S&M as a % of revenue, higher than only companies like Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), and higher than almost any company in R&D as a % of revenues, outstripped only by SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a company with a (108%) operating margin. R&D is a good place for the company to be investing, and we are seeing new products roll out which should improve the company's overall stickiness and ability to further expand spend from additional customers over time.

Company Materials

However, my favorite topic with cloud stocks is stock-based compensation. TEAM is right around the median in the space, at 25% of revenues. The somewhat infuriating thing about it is, though, that TEAM is instituting a $1B share buyback program. It doesn't make sense to me. The stock is really expensive, and the company is in self-proclaimed land-grab mode. Why buy back the shares rather than investing it into the business?

Operating margins are adjusted by a whopping 28% to reconcile between GAAP and non-GAAP for stock-based compensation. What this ultimately means is the company is profitable in that it brings money in every year, but they do so at the cost of dilution as they pay employees with shares.

Another metric to look at is the company's free cash flow conversion, which dropped from 28.2% of revenues yoy to 16.8% of revenues. SBC doesn't affect FCF, so other expenses in the business had to account for this drop.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking across the cloud landscape, valuations are actually below the average now after a steep sell-off for the better part of a year and a half. I'm not saying they're all cheap, but we are not looking at the same irrational exuberance of 2021 at this point.

Clouded Judgement Substack

TEAM is on the upper bounds of its valuation against peers for the growth rate. The thing that's most surprising to me is that it's more expensive than NOW, a company that's actually profitable on a GAAP basis, and one of my favorite stocks in the space.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking at some other metrics, TEAM does meet the Rule of 40 at 55%, and the company's gross margins are in-line with the sector.

FAST Graphs

I've decided not to look at graphs of adjusted earnings, because the operating margins are so far off between GAAP and non-GAAP it makes it difficult. I do think as the company scales and gets more products on the market, we will see expenses right-size. Until then, free cash flow has definitely flowed through to the balance sheet (remember, it's unaffected by stock-based compensation). Software companies are capex-light, so the tail-off in FCF you're seeing above has to do with other expenses outstripping any revenue growth, or declining overall margins as part of the cloud transition.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates for free cash flow growth and some small multiple compression from here, an investment could still yield 24% annualized rates of return.

However, there's some warts here. TEAM is a great business, and is in the early stages of what is likely a strong growth story despite their 2 decades of operational history. The things that turn me off of an investment here outweigh the positives. I don't like the stock buybacks. I don't like the stock-based compensation, either, but I've accepted in the past for the best cloud stocks. The company's business model is smart, but I don't think it will give them a leg up on landing enterprise customers, and the lack of contracts combined with SMB's likely will cause hefty churn, while the company doesn't report net revenue retention. In all, I spent my time researching the company internally comparing them to ServiceNow, and I'd rather own that company than this one.