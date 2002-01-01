Atlassian: Unique Sales Model, But It Doesn't Make The Cut

Mar. 05, 2023 5:59 AM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM)NOW
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Atlassian is a strong cloud SaaS company offering solutions for cross-organizational productivity and developer workflow solutions.
  • The company's strategy is interesting, and has done well for them. Metrics will likely improve as they finish their cloud transition.
  • Despite the strength of the company, it's a hold based on a few warts. I'd rather buy ServiceNow.

Cloud computing technology concept with 3d rendering cloud with digital connection

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a company I've been looking to cover for some time. The company is a strong cloud SaaS provider that got its start with a productivity tool for work teams, hence the ticker symbol. Jira, the

The product offering

Company Materials

cohorts over time

Company Materials

revenue breakdown

Company Materials

expenses

Company Materials

operating margin GAAP reconciliation

Company Materials

Cloud valuations

Clouded Judgement Substack

Cloud valuations against growth

Clouded Judgement Substack

Cloud metrics

Clouded Judgement Substack

FCF Valuation over time

FAST Graphs

FCF projections

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.17K Followers
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.