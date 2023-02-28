FerreiraSilva

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reported its highly-anticipated FQ4'22 and FY22 earnings release this week. Investors eagerly anticipated Petrobras's new CEO, Jean Paul Prates, first earnings call conference as chief executive.

Over the last two weeks, investors have had to deal with significant volatility (which is not new for PBR). Brazil's leading state-owned oil and gas company is increasingly seen as a significant player in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva or Lula in his political machinery, as he seeks to wield his influence with PBR.

Keen investors should recall that Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is taking charge of a plan to "impose levies on oil exports and phase out fuel tax breaks to shore up public finances."

Lula is determined to fulfill his commitment to spend but faced obstacles with the country's central bank in its inflation-fighting regime. Hence, Lula must explore other opportunities to convince "the central bank that [his] spending plans are not an obstacle to easing monetary policy."

Coupled with the pressure on Petrobras to invest more in downstream assets to ease prices further, Petrobras investors face significant uncertainty.

While the board has approved $6.9B or 35.8B reais in dividends for FQ4, the company will only pay out 29.3B reais with 6.5B reais kept in a statutory reserve, pending shareholder approval.

As such, investors must wonder whether this could start a downward spiral as Lula makes his mark against Petrobras dividend investors?

Prates attempted to assure investors that having already resigned from congress, his duty as the CEO of Petrobras is to act in the company's best interests.

Prates highlighted that "Petrobras' policy of price is not a government affair but a company affair, and the company will decide on pricing using all its tools to be the most competitive and attractive price to clients."

However, he also clarified that "if the government decrees anything different, Petrobras will discuss the viability and consequences of the command."

Therefore, we believe it's pretty clear that Prates is not ruling out significant changes affecting Petrobras' independence in setting their pricing policy from the government.

Moreover, Prates accentuated that investors need to be prepared for changes to its "strategic priorities" without elaborating further on what these changes could be. He stressed:

New strategic priorities will be discussed openly and transparently with managers of the investors' money. The majority of the current strategic plan will stay in place, but there will be suggestions to implement. (Petrobras FQ4'22 earnings)

Hence, we believe that investors who have recently endured the torrent of news surrounding Lula's influence on Petrobras must be prepared for further volatility.

Petrobras reported a solid quarter and year that also culminated in a record year of taxation. CFO Rodrigo Alves articulated:

Petrobras has made significant contributions to Brazilian society as a taxpayer, with a payment of BRL 279 billion in taxes for 2022, which is a record level of taxation. (Petrobras earnings)

As such, Petrobras is a cash flow machine as it delivered $50B cash flow from operations and an adjusted EBITDA of nearly $66B in FY22. Hence, Petrobras has the wherewithal and capacity to play a significant role in Lula's game plan.

Moreover, its highly profitable oil and gas operation anchored on a 73% mix of pre-salt oil shouldn't be understated.

However, the "Lula discount" question will likely remain the key focus as investors assess whether the recent price discovery has reflected these headwinds.

PBR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

We had anticipated further downside volatility post-earnings, which occurred. However, buyers stormed in and helped defend its post-earnings lows.

While PBR could continue to move sideways as investors await more clarity, its NTM EBITDA multiple of just 2.1x appears to have reflected significant pessimism.

Therefore, if PBR could continue to hold its December lows robustly, it should be constructive for holders to add exposure and wait out the uncertainty.

Rating: Buy (Revise from Hold).