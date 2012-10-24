takasuu

VLU strategy and portfolio

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) was launched on 10/24/2012 and tracks the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt Index. It has 1415 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 2.09%, and an expense ratio of 0.12%. Distributions are paid quarterly. It is a small fund, with only $234M in assets under management (“AUM”). Liquidity is low for an ETF: the average trading volume is about 10k shares, or $1.5M.

As described by S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P 1500 companies are sorted based on their relative valuation in several steps:

A “factor weight” is calculated for each company, each of the last 5 years, and each of the following factors (trailing 12 months): earnings, cash flow, sales, dividends, and book value.

The factor weights for each company in each year are averaged, resulting in a series of five composite factor weights (one for each year).

For each company, a single composite factor weight is calculated by exponential smoothing. This single composite factor is used to calculate the relative valuation in the stock universe.

Companies are ranked based on their relative valuation and broken into 20 baskets. The weights of constituents are calculated based on relative valuations and baskets. In summary, this is quite a complicated process!

The portfolio had a turnover rate of 11% in the last fiscal year. The fund has about 68% of asset value in large-cap companies, about 22% in mid-caps, and about 10% in small/micro-caps (according to Fidelity).

Aggregate valuation ratios of VLU are materially cheaper than for the parent index S&P 1500 and the S&P 500 Value Index, represented in the next table by SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV).

VLU SPTM SPYV Price/Earnings TTM 14.01 19.08 19.7 Price/Book 2.12 3.41 2.62 Price/Sales 1.09 2.1 1.86 Price/Cash Flow 9.75 14.09 14.1 Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

The heaviest sectors are financials (21%), healthcare (13%), and technology (12.1%). Other sectors weigh no more than 10%. Compared to its parent index (SPTM), the fund massively overweights financials, energy, and to a lesser extent consumer staples. It underweights mostly technology. Compared to its competitor (SPYV), it overweights mostly healthcare, consumer staples, and energy, and underweights technology, industrials, utilities, and real estate.

Sector Breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

The top 10 holdings represent 17.3% of asset value. The next table lists them, with weights and some valuation ratios. The heaviest one weighs less than 3%, so risks related to individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight % P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 2.76 N/A 20.31 2.27 1.45 31.52 0 WMT Walmart Inc. 2.32 32.90 22.92 0.62 4.97 62.12 1.62 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 2.29 8.49 10.42 1.17 2.39 10.74 3.23 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.80 11.89 11.05 2.72 1.61 4.94 2.78 AAPL Apple Inc. 1.75 25.66 25.27 6.22 42.48 29.17 0.61 T AT&T Inc. 1.56 N/A 7.79 1.04 1.38 53.04 5.90 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 1.28 28.38 27.43 9.35 10.42 46.93 1.07 CVS CVS Health Corp. 1.25 26.20 9.26 0.33 1.52 10.24 2.96 C Citigroup Inc. 1.17 7.49 8.73 0.98 0.56 295.93 3.90 BAC Bank of America Corp. 1.16 10.73 9.83 2.38 1.14 3.76 2.58 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

Historical performance

Since inception, VLU has lagged its parent index by about 1.3 percentage points in annualized return. Moreover, it shows a higher risk measured in drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (named “volatility” in the table below). It is very close to the S&P 500 Value Index in annualized return.

Tot.Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VLU 201.97% 11.28% -36.22% 0.69 16.12% SPTM 239.67% 12.55% -32.90% 0.81 14.72% SPYV 196.96% 11.10% -34.55% 0.73 14.57% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart shows VLU is slightly ahead of two competitors: First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) and Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio ETF (PWV).

VLU since inception vs. parent index and competitors (Portfolio123)

However, in the last 12 months, the fund beats its parent index and lags the same competitors.

VLU vs. parent index and competitors, last 12 months (Portfolio123)

Two common shortcomings in value indexes

Most value ETFs have two shortcomings in my opinion, and VLU is no exception. The first one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. It means the valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors. Obviously, they are not: my monthly dashboard here shows how 3 median valuation ratios may differ across sectors now and in historical averages. A consequence is to overweight sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. Some other sectors are disadvantaged: those with large intangible assets like technology. Companies with large intangible assets are those with a business model based on massive R&D, or a strong branding, or large user databases, or operating in a field where competition is limited by an expensive entry ticket. All these elements are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.

The second weakness comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risks in the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher probability to hold value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales, or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2023 with elements in equal weight.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 8.54% -81.55% 0.35 37.06% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.71% -73.62% 0.48 25.01% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.82% -76.16% 0.47 34.83% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 15.32% -74.77% 0.61 27.03% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

For this reason, I don’t use the book value and its ratios in my models.

Takeaway

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF implements a value-oriented, rules-based strategy. The underlying index is more sophisticated than classic value-style indexes by S&P and Russell. Compared to the S&P 500 Value Index, it overweights healthcare, consumer staples, and energy. However, here, sophistication doesn’t pay much. Since inception, the fund has outperformed the S&P 500 Value Index by only 18 bps in annualized return, which is insignificant. Moreover, it has been lagging several competitors in the last 12 months, a period favorable to value funds relative to the broad market. Finally, low liquidity makes it inadequate for swing trading and tactical allocation. For long-term investors and for traders, other funds like SPYV look a better choice.

