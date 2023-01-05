AND-ONE/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I've recently covered two REITs focused on senior housing - Welltower (WELL) and Sabra Health Care (SBRA). Despite anticipated tailwinds for the industry which outlined in those articles, I didn't find either particularly appealing, mainly because of their low occupancy and a stretched valuation. Regardless, I continue to look for opportunities in the sector. Today I want to present my analysis of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC).

Overview

LTC Properties is a health-care REIT focused on assisted-living (ALF) and skilled nursing (SNF) with properties in 29 states. They claim that their properties are located very strategically in places with the highest projected increase in the 80+ population, although to me they seem scattered all over the US. Their 216 properties are split between the two types of care, with assisted-living accounting for 137 properties and skilled nursing for 79 properties. It's worth noting that 65% of the company's revenue comes from rent on assets that they own, while the remainder comes from interest on outstanding loans. As such the company is basically a combination of a standard REIT and a mortgage REIT.

LTC Properties Presentation

The company works with 32 operators, the two largest of which account for 15.9% and 10.3% of total income. Both of their largest operators (Prestige and ALG Senior) are privately held companies which means that we can't really inspect their financials. They are also quite small - Prestige operates 79 properties in 5 states and ALG Senior operates 149 properties in 7 states. With such high exposure to a limited number of operators/tenants there is a significant risk that if the tenants struggles financially, LTC could be hit hard. This worry has not materialized so far as the company collected over 98% of income (rent + interest on loans) in 2022, but it is something to keep in mind.

LTC Properties Investor Presentation

Financials

Because the company operates in two different segments - leasing and financing, it's important to interpret the results of these divisions individually. On the leasing front, rental revenue increased by 6% YoY, primarily driven by stable occupancy of 78% for ALF and 72% for SNF and by same store rent growth. On the financing front, interest income increased by almost 30% YoY, as a consequence of rising rates and new loan originations. These two segment combined resulted in total revenue of $175 Million (up 13% YoY).

Increasing rates can be a double-edged sword for mortgage REITs. They increase their interest income as loans tend to be floating rate, but they also increase their interest expense. Indeed, this was the case for LTC Properties as their interest expense increased by 15% YoY (still this is half of the increase in interest income). Beyond that, high rates also put operators under a lot of pressure and increase the likelihood of loan defaults. LTC doesn't seem to be worried about this though as their provisions for credit losses only increased by $500 ths. to $1.5 Million. With almost a 100% collection rate, defaults are likely not a worry, at least not yet.

Overall FFO reached $2.58 per share (up 12% YoY) driven by the aforementioned developments. Management has only given vague guidance for 2023, but analysts expect FFO to increase by 7% this year and 4% for two more years to a 2025 FFO of $3.0 per share. We are seeking some improvements in terms of vacancy, although they are slow, so I'm ok with that forecast.

The company pays a monthly dividend of $0.19 translating into a 6.4% dividend yield. The dividend has remained flat since 2017 which shows that the company has struggled to generate enough cash to support the dividend. With FFO of $2.58 per share, the payout ratio stood at 88% in 2022. While this is an improvement compared to 95% in 2021, it's still very high to consider the dividend completely safe. But if FFO grows as expected, the payout ratio could decrease to healthier levels of 83% in 2023 and 80% in 2024.

Their balance sheet has about $900 Million of debt. The company will face about $50 Million in maturities over the next two years and a very large $260 Million maturity of the revolving line of credit in 2025. The amount drawn from this credit line stood at $130 Million at the end of the year, but on January 5, 2023, the company drew additional $128 Million to fund a JV to acquire 11 assisted living properties with over 500 beds. While the deal is good and the company expects to earn a cash yield of 7.25% on their purchase price, I'm not thrilled with the management's decision to go for such a large acquisition given the economic uncertainty we have ahead of us and the fact that they financed it through a revolving credit facility. After this acquisition they have $140 Million in liquidity left on their $400 Million line of credit.

LTC Properties Investor Presentation

Valuation

A comparison to peers is difficult because of the fact that LTC Properties operates as 60% a traditional REIT and 30% a mortgage REIT.

On a relative valuation basis, the company currently trades at 13.6x FFO. A long-term average stands at 15x and I see that as fair for the company implying upside of about 10% from multiple expansion. Combined with FFO growth we get a 2025 PT of $45 per share (+28% from today).

Fast graphs

Verdict

Senior housing has been hit hard twice, first by Covid and now by high interest rates and potentially a slowing economy. Still the sector is slowly recovering. Personally, I'd like to have exposure to the sector because I see it as well positioned over the long term.

With that said and although I like many things about LTC Properties, the vacancy is still low at only 72% for skilled nursing with assisted-living only slightly better at 78%. Low vacancy puts pressure on the company and leads to very high payout ratios. And with operator exposure concentrated towards just a few privately owned companies, there are definitely risks to this investment.

While I think that the dividend is likely safe at the current level I would need a bigger margin of safety than the current P/FFO spread between 13.6x and 15x implies. For this reason I rate LTC Properties as a "HOLD" here at $35 per share. I'll be watching for improving occupancy and/or a drop in price - either of those could very easily change my position to a buy.