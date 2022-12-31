marrio31

Investment Thesis

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is a global packaging company with operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Over the past two years, Europe has seen an increase in interest in paper-based packaging options, which is expected to continue. Folding Carton Board has become the most in-demand material in all of Europe.

One reason for the recent surge in demand for packaging is the shift in customer shopping behavior to the internet due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Corrugated boards and cardboard comprise the vast majority of e-commerce packaging, increasing the need for a wide range of packaging options.

In particular, as of April of last year, businesses in the United Kingdom were prohibited from using or importing products packaged in plastic that did not contain at least 30% recycled materials due to the Plastic Packaging Tax. As a result, there has been an increase in the need for eco-friendly packaging options all over the country. As a result of the increasing demand for paper packaging, AMCR has thus far registered a solid H1 2023 and has a very substantial shareholder return due to its good performance.

With the acquisition of MDK and the investment of $100 million in China's largest flexible packaging factory, I believe the company will maintain its current performance in the future. These two factors are crucial to the company's long-term success. Optimism abounds in the firm's 2023 guidance, and I am confident that the company will meet its goals and exceed them once the two main projects are fully operational. Based on this information, I am optimistic about this stock and recommend it.

A solid First Half And Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Using the highlights from the six months ending December 31, 2022, as a guide, I'm confident in calling AMCR's second quarter of 2023, or, more accurately, its first half of 2023, a success. The highlights of the first six months that ended on December 31 are as follows.

Six percent growth in net sales to $7,354 million.

GAAP net income of $691 million, a 62% increase; GAAP diluted EPS of 46.1 cps, a 65% increase.

36.6 cps in adjusted earnings per share, up 8% on a constant currency basis.

Gains of 8% in constant currency terms increase Adjusted EBIT to $791 million.

Stockholder payouts are rising, with a new quarterly dividend set at 12.25 cents per share.

Notwithstanding the rough state of the macroeconomy, the company has shown remarkable resilience, as seen by these numbers. Their CEO claims that their good financial success is proof of their superior operating leverage.

Ron Delia," Amcor delivered strong financial performance for the first half of fiscal 2023, demonstrating excellent operating leverage amid ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment."

The company turned things around and earned the greatest statistics despite a trying environment. While I may regard this as a strong result, the best perspective is how the company responded to its difficulties. Given that inflation is subsiding and this success was accomplished despite historically high inflation rates, I am highly confident about the company's future.

For the Long Haul, Growth Levers

For investors, the key question after the prosperous first half of 2023 is whether or not this growth can be maintained. In light of this, I believe the company's two key levers will move the company toward a robust future; that is;

MDK Acquisition

Opening of China's largest flexible packaging plant

MDK Acquisition

Amcor recently shared the news that it has reached a deal to acquire MDK of Shanghai. In the medical device packaging market, one of Amcor's highest-priority expansion areas, MDK is a market leader with around $50 million in annual sales. Amcor's already dominant position in China's medical device packaging industry is strengthened by the addition of MDK's coating capabilities, medical paper-based packaging products, and client base. Its leadership in the Asia Pacific medical packaging category has been bolstered by the acquisition of MDK, giving the company four production facilities in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The acquisition closing is anticipated during the March 2023 quarter, pending customary regulatory clearances.

I believe this acquisition will be a huge boon to AMCR's long-term success due to the many synergies it will provide to the company in technology, finance, expansion into new markets, and product diversity once it is finalized.

China's Largest Flexible Packaging Plant

In order to better meet the needs of its expanding client base in Asia and the Pacific Rim, AMCR, in December 2022, established a brand-new, state-of-the-art flexible packaging production factory in Huizhou, China. More than 550 employees will be put to work at the plant, which costs about $100 million to build.

The new plant, which sits on 590,000 square feet, produces flexible packaging solutions for food and personal care items. With high-velocity printing presses, laminators, and bag-making machines, the plant is home to China's first fully automated packaging production line, which can cut manufacturing cycle times by tens of percent. There are three state-of-the-art labs available for testing and analysis at the facility. Amcor's Asia-Pacific Innovation Centre in Jiangyin, China, established in August 2022, will be leveraged to accelerate the creation of eco-friendly packaging options. Light curtains, laser scanners, machine guarding, and several quality-control stations are part of the Huizhou plant's smart production and operation system.

Notwithstanding the numerous synergies that come with this development, such as increased efficiency and enhanced quality, I would like to examine the new facility's impact on profitability. On a TTM basis, the company's net income per employee was $24.30K. I am considering that the new plant in China will host about 550 employees. Using these figures to project the net income from the facility gives a figure of $13.37M. Considering that the plant is more efficient and the quality is enhanced, I expect this figure to be even higher than that. Further, with the Chinese economy fully reopened, I expect the sales in the country to be very high, thus translating to a much higher figure as far as net income from the plant is concerned.

Shareholder Returns

Amcor is committed to an investment-grade credit rating and generates sizeable annual cash flow and solid credit indicators. The company can reinvest in the business for organic development, pursue acquisitions, and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend and regular share repurchases due to its strong yearly cash flow and strong balance sheet. About $400 million was distributed to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases by the company for the six months ending December 31, 2022.

Dividend

The board of directors of Amcor announced a cash dividend of 12.25 cents per share every three months (compared with 12.00 cents per share in the same quarter last year). People who own ordinary shares of Amcor that trade on the NYSE will get the dividend in US dollars. The quarterly dividend of 12.25 cents per share converted at the average AUD: USD exchange rate of 0.7082 for the five trading days ended February 3, 2023, will be paid out as an unfranked dividend to holders of CDIs trading on the ASX. Payment is scheduled for March 21, 2023, with March 1 as the record date and February 28 as the ex-dividend date.

Share Buybacks

In the six months ending on December 31, 2022, Amcor spent over $40 million to buy back around 3 million shares. The company aims to allocate up to $100 million of revenues from recently divested operations towards share purchases, bringing the total projected to be repurchased in fiscal 2023 to up to $500 million, on top of the previously announced $400 million of shares repurchases.

The board's dedication to the shareholders is reflected in their regular share repurchases and dividend payments. With the current investments boosting the company's cash flow, I anticipate these trends to continue to grow, especially since demand for paper packaging is so high.

Conclusion

As a result of the satisfactory returns it provides its shareholders, AMCR is an excellent investment. Its current assets auger well for the company's long-term success and will significantly increase cash flows. The company can provide better returns to its shareholders with increased cash flow. To sum up, I think this is a great time to invest in this company.