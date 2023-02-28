flatexDEGIRO AG (FNNTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCPK:FNNTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Niehage - CEO

Benon Janos - CFO

Achim Schreck - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Marius Fuhrberg - Warburg Research

Ian White - Autonomous Research

Marius Fuhrberg - Warburg Research

Christoph Blieffert - BNP Paribas Exane

Benjamin Kohnke - KBW

Mengxian Sun - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the flatexDEGIRO 2022 Preliminary Figures Analyst Call. Please note this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Mr. Frank Niehage, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Frank Niehage

Good morning, everyone. I welcome you to our preliminary earnings call 2022. First of all, I have to start and excuse my friend and colleague, Muhamad Chahrour, due to the loss of his father and the attendance of the funeral today. And we all, here from Frankfurt, send him our condolences.

In the call today, therefore, is my new colleague, the CFO, Dr. Benon Janos, and obviously, Achim Schreck, our Head of IR, like always. We will split the presentation among the three of us, and I will start now.

Let me summarize quickly and give you a sneak preview of what we've prepared today as it is a lot of information. And as I like to give you six key takeaways from the CEO point of view with respect to the presentation; first, the situation with the regulator; second, the robust financials; third, the improvement with ESG; fourth, more transparency in the future; fifth, higher profitability due to cost discipline; and last but not least, our guidance comes in very conservative and cautious due to the geopolitical situation, inflation and interest environment. And obviously, we included today only the status quo with respect to the actual interest rates.

