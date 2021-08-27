FG Trade

Introduction

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), formerly known as Pinduoduo, is growing rapidly with high revenue and profit expectations in the near future. The company provides a platform and app where Chinese consumers can buy high-quality and affordable products. Its products and promotions are shared through Chinese social media channels, which is a good marketing ploy to increase awareness while lowering marketing costs.

The stock price got a big boost during the corona crisis when stores closed and consumers bought their products online. The stock price is now back to favorable levels. However, there are significant risks associated with Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is worth buying for investors who can tolerate high risk/high reward.

Data by YCharts

Chinese E-commerce Is Growing Fast

Pinduoduo is one of the fastest growing Chinese e-commerce platforms. Chinese e-commerce is growing rapidly with major players in the market such as Pinduoduo, Alibaba (Taobao) (BABA), Tmall and JD.com (JD).

Pinduoduo, Taobao, Tmall and JD.com offer products such as clothing, electronics and household items at low prices. Because of the common welfare policy imposed by the CCP, Pinduoduo worked with farmers to offer agricultural products on their platform. Pinduoduo was able to gain market share and Chinese e-commerce will not stop anytime soon.

The outlook for e-commerce in China is strong, analysts expect that the total addressable market to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2027. The Chinese e-commerce market is still developing strongly, as only 69% of all consumers have made at least one purchase online in the past 12 months, compared with 74% in the U.S. and 81% in the UK. This would allow Pinduoduo to further increase its market share. However, Pinduoduo also has strong competitors, as mentioned earlier in my article.

Pinduoduo Is Growing Strong

China's e-commerce is growing strongly, and the strong growth is reflected in Pinduoduo's results.

Pinduoduo will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results at the end of March. As for the results for the third quarter of 2022, total revenues grew strongly, up 65% year-on-year, and operating income by 388% over the same period. Revenue from the business segment online marketing services increased 58% to RMB28 billion, transaction services increased strongly by 102% to RMB7 billion, but merchandise sales decreased 31% to RMB56.4 million. Non-GAAP EPS rose sharply by 253% to $1.20 in the same period.

Quarterly revenues (of $4.99 billion) are still peanuts compared to Alibaba's $36 billion. While Alibaba's revenues are expected to decline in 2023, Pinduoduo's revenues are expected to rise sharply. This could mean that Pinduoduo has gained market share. Chinese are welcoming Pinduoduo's services and offerings.

Multiple Major Risks For Pinduoduo

But with strong growth comes high risks. There are several major risks which are relevant to all Chinese stocks. In December 2021, I wrote an article on Alibaba and mentioned the risks that Alibaba could be delisted from NASDAQ due to transparency issues with the SEC. ADS shares will be sold and (hopefully) those investors will buy its shares on the local stock exchange. Not everyone has access to the Chinese stock exchange through their broker, so I think the buy/sell ratio leans more toward the sell side of the equation.

Moreover, the Communist Party of China with President Xi Jinping has imposed the policy common prosperity which I first heard in 2021. Several necessary and basic needs such as education, healthcare and the like are currently expensive in China. With common prosperity, the CCP wants to achieve a more equal distribution of wealth and reduce income inequality among Chinese people. I think this is good for the Chinese people. However, Chinese companies are "paying" for this. Alibaba spent nearly $16 billion for common wealth and Tencent donated nearly $8 billion. Pinduoduo donated nearly $2 billion to improve Chinese agriculture and help rural communities. And it was all unexpected to investors. The major risk is the question what lies ahead for Chinese companies. In 2021, there was panic among investors because of Xi Jinping's unexpected announcement. Now the storm is calmer. The reduction of income inequality and consumption should be gradually improved by 2025, with significant progress by 2035. Investors can expect more donations in the coming years. Will that be good for investors? No, it will lower the company's ROIC.

Pinduoduo Is Favorably Valued

Pinduoduo is growing rapidly, and the growth does not seem to be stopping now. But the risks mentioned are significant. So the valuation of the stock must be favorable to allow for this risk.

Including cash and debt in the valuation figures, we see that the EV to FCF ratio is around its 3-year median. In 2021, e-commerce stocks received a significant boost from Corona Virus. Pinduoduo shot to record highs and the stock's valuation also rose significantly with an EV to FCF ratio of over 60. This was clearly not sustainable long term, and the stock price corrected itself to an all-time low with an EV to FCF of about 8 in 2022. Now the stock's valuation seems consistent with its historical figures.

Data by YCharts

Another measure to get insight into the stock's valuation is the PE ratio. The PE ratio currently stands at 32, which I consider a fairly high valuation compared to the general market. Still, the stock seems cheaply valued compared to its historical perspective. YCharts has no data before 2022.

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect strong growth for Pinduoduo. Earnings per share will skyrocket in the coming years. 24 analysts expect non-GAAP EPS to be around $5.52 for fiscal year 2024, bringing the PE ratio to just 17. If growth continues, the company looks favorable at current price levels.

PDD's earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha PDD ticker page)

Conclusion

Pinduoduo is growing rapidly in a growing e-commerce market in China, and the growth will not stop anytime soon. The total addressable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2027. Chinese consumer penetration in e-commerce is only 69%, so there is room for further increases in the future. However, Pinduoduo, as well as other Chinese companies, are facing increasing scrutiny from the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP previously imposed the Common Prosperity Policy in 2021. Many companies, including Pinduoduo, have donated a large amount of cash due to this policy. This benefits the Chinese people, but not investors. The big risk is that companies like Pinduoduo could donate a large portion of their profits which is unfavorable for investors because the PDD's return on investment may fall. There is also risk of delisting its shares on U.S. stock exchanges. However, at current price levels, the stock's valuation looks attractive for the foreseeable future. High growth, significant risks, favorable stock valuation... I think Pinduoduo is worth buying, but only for investors who can handle high price volatility and risk. But I will stay on the sidelines.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.