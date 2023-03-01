Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.05K Followers

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCPK:TTNDY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Horst Pudwill - Chairman

Frank Chan - Group Chief Financial Officer

Joe Galli - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to Techtronic Industries' 2022 Annual Results Announcement Analyst and Investor Webcast. In this annual results webcast, TTI will share the updated performance for the full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Before we begin, let me introduce to you the key management of TTI with us today. They are Mr. Horst Pudwill, Group Chairman; Mr. Frank Chan, our CFO; Mr. Joe Galli, our CEO. Mr. Horst Pudwill will first give us an opening remark, then Mr. Frank Chan will take us through the full-year financial results, followed by the business overview and strategy by Mr. Joe Galli.

Without further ado, let me pass the time to our Chairman for the opening remark. Mr. Pudwill, please.

Horst Pudwill

Thank you for attending TTI's 2022 annual result announcement. We are presenting our annual results announcement via webcast. I'm pleased to announce that TTI delivered solid results for the full-year of 2022. TTI demonstrated the resilience of its consistent and highly focused business strategy in a challenging operating environment.

After nearly doubling the revenue base from 2018 to 2021, we delivered 2.8% sales growth in local currency for 2022, led by extraordinary sales growth of the MILWAUKEE brand. I'm delighted that our gross margin further improved to 39.3% from 38.8%, an increase of 54 basis point. In addition, free cash flow in the second half was $676 million to finish the year at $329 million.

The gearing also improved to 32.1% for the year-end, compared to 40.5% in the first half of the year, driven by strong free cash flow. With a strong increase in free cash flow and a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.