SRET: Poor Tradeability Metrics, Ongoing Relative Weakness, Avoid For Now

Summary

  • Global interest rates have been marching higher, and that has negatively impacted many yield-sensitive niches.
  • High-dividend REITs are an area underperforming the broad market.
  • SRET features an elevated expense ratio, low volume, and a high bid/ask spread.
  • I would avoid this ETF and seek other larger global REIT funds.

REIT, Real Estate Investment Trust concept, Person hand using smart phone with Real Estate Investment Trust icon on virtual screen.

Maxxa_Satori

There was wreckage in REITs following the Covid Crash that was ensuing 3 years ago. Many commercial real estate and even residential niches have still not recovered, and broad REIT ETFs remain challenged to retake their pre-pandemic highs. One small global

SRET: Negative Alpha Last 6 Months Amid Rising Rates

Stockcharts.com

SRET: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

SRET: Industry Diversification, Overweight Singapore REITs

Global X

SRET Top 10 Holdings

Morningstar

SRET: A Persistent Downtrend

Stockcharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

