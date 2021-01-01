Maxxa_Satori

There was wreckage in REITs following the Covid Crash that was ensuing 3 years ago. Many commercial real estate and even residential niches have still not recovered, and broad REIT ETFs remain challenged to retake their pre-pandemic highs. One small global sector fund focused on a high yield has exhibited poor relative price action in the year as yields around the world have been on the increase.

Let’s dive into the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

SRET: Negative Alpha Last 6 Months Amid Rising Rates

According to Global X, SRET accesses 30 of the highest-yielding REITs in the world, potentially increasing a portfolio’s dividend rate. The fund has paid distributions monthly since its inception 8 years ago and offers holders the opportunity to invest in REITs from around the globe, which can help diversify both geographic and interest rate exposure.

With an annual expense ratio of 0.59%, it’s not an overly cheap fund as you can also buy a low-cost broader global REIT fund for under 20 basis points these days. What’s more, it is not a large ETF as assets are just $292 million and the 30-day median bid/ask spread is wide at slightly more than half a percentage point. Seeking Alpha reports typical volume of only 34,330 shares.

Still, potential investors may be lured in by the fund’s 6.4% 30-day SEC yield and high 8.1% trailing 12-month dividend rate. The overall distribution yield is 7.23% as of March 2. SRET’s weighted average market cap within the portfolio is just $3.6 billion while, per Global X, both the 2022 and 2023 P/Es are low around 11. A positive feature of the portfolio is that its beta is just 0.33 against the S&P 500, but it is more volatile than the MSCI EAFE index as that beta is 1.38.

With a high expense ratio and unattractive bid/ask spread, the portfolio is about what you would expect given SRET’s index. It is a SMID-cap value ETF according to the Morningstar Style Box and is extreme on the value end of the value-growth factor spectrum. Along with the very high yield, it's middle of the road in terms of momentum while volatility and quality are somewhat low.

SRET: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

While SRET has several negative tradeability stats, I do like that it is diversified across Real Estate sector industries. With a near market-weight in the USA (compared to the MSCI ACWI index), Singapore and Australia have outsized positions versus ACWI, so investors should pay close attention to how those real estate markets are performing. SRET is also a concentrated portfolio is just 30 total equity positions. 35% of the assets are in the top 10 as the fund takes an equal-weighted approach. Turnover is remarkably high at 83%, too.

SRET: Industry Diversification, Overweight Singapore REITs

SRET Top 10 Holdings

Overall, the fundamentals are not attractive to me. Its tradeability is weak and the cost is high.

The Technical Take

The chart, meanwhile, is also not the best. SRET remains in a protracted downtrend off its June 2021 peak. Moreover, shares are threatening to break down from an uptrend support line that began last October. The recent rise in global rates is the primary culprit. Despite rallying above its 200-day moving average, the bears have regained control in recent weeks, and SRET is back below that key trend indicator line.

Overall, I would like to see the ETF sustain above $25, and a move below the December low may portend fresh lows.

SRET: A Persistent Downtrend

The Bottom Line

I am a sell on SRET. I think there are other alternatives with better tradeability and more attractive expense ratios. I get the appeal of a high yield, but price action continues to be poor on the fund.