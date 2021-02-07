Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

It has been nearly two years since our first look at Unity Biotechnology. We concluded that initial article on this developmental concern by noting 'We’ll keep an eye on this one as Unity is theoretically promising, but more is needed in practice before getting excited about this early-stage busted IPO.'

That turned out to be the right call as the stock has seen a sharp sell-over since we posted our initial research on this company. The seems overdue for a checkup. Therefore, we revisit Unity with this updated analysis below.

Company Overview:

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a South San Francisco based mid-clinical-stage healthcare concern developing treatments that “slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging,” with a current focus on ophthalmology. The company has one clinical asset that is currently pursuing two ophthalmology indications. Unity was formed in 2009 and went public in 2018, raising net proceeds of $75.9 million at $170 per share, after giving effect to a 1-for-10 reverse split in October 2022. Its stock trades around $4.50 a share, equating to an approximate market cap of $65 million.

When we last looked at Unity in March 2021, it was still reeling from the failure of osteoarthritis candidate UBX0101 in August 2020, compelling it to restructure itself to focus on UBX1325, which had only entered the clinic in October 2020. It was relatively low on cash (runway into mid-2022) and its stock was trading at $62.10.

The Theory

For those not familiar with the first report, Unity has spent its existence identifying the root causes of age-related diseases, which burden the healthcare system at an increasing rate as people age. Approximately 80% of individuals over the age of 65 have at least one chronic disease and 50% suffer from two or more. As such, providing healthcare for people over the age of 65 costs four to five times more than the balance of the population, which is why the healthcare system is essentially bankrupt. The scientists at Unity believe that the accumulation of senescent cells is a fundamental mechanism of aging and a causal factor in many common age-related diseases and have made this tenet the foundation of their research efforts.

What are senescent cells? They are cells that have permanently halted division. These cells accumulate in the body, secreting large quantities of proteins, including inflammatory cytokines, proteases, immune modulators, growth factors, etc. that disturb the tissue micro-environment (a.k.a. senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP)). Over 100 proteins comprise the SASP. In addition to its effects on tissue function, the SASP contains factors that induce senescence in neighboring cells, setting off a cascade of events that culminates in functionally slowed or compromised tissue that underlies a variety of age-related diseases. Unity maintains that developing remedies to remove senescent cells cuts off SASP production at its source, and therefore the root cause of diseases of aging. However, with 100+ individual factors comprising the SASP, understanding all the interactions of these multiple factors – a precondition of their modulation – has been challenging for Unity and other biotechs as no senolytic treatment for either the elimination of senescent cells or regulation of the accompanying SASP has ever been approved.

UBX1325

After failing with osteoarthritis candidate UBX0101, the company focus shifted to ophthalmology, initiating a Phase 1 trial for UBX1325, an intra-vitreal injected inhibitor of Bcl-xL, a member of the Bcl-2 family of apoptosis regulating proteins that is believed to engender senescent cell survival, in October 2020. The results of the open-label, single-ascending dose study in patients with advanced diabetic macular edema (DME) (n=8) or neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) (n=11) demonstrated no dose-limiting toxicities or evidence of intraocular inflammation. Furthermore, mean improvement in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of up to 9.5 ETDRS letters was demonstrated in the higher-dosed DME patients, as well as mean BCVA improvement of 3.2 ETDRS letters in nAMD patients, both at 24 weeks. These patients were off the standard of care anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatment (antibodies) for at least six months due to lack of efficacy. Not only was the efficacy encouraging but also its length, as current behemoth in this indication, Regeneron’s (REGN) anti-VEGF therapy Eylea (aflibercept), is usual injected every one or two months.

The results from the Phase 1 study launched two proof-of-concept Phase 2 trials. The first, dubbed BEHOLD, was a 64-patient, randomized, study evaluating a single 10 µg dose of UBX1325 versus sham in the treatment of DME at 24 weeks (as well as 12 and 18 weeks). The patients in the study were on anti-VEGF treatment (mean of 4.03 injections six months prior) and had persistent visual acuity deficits of 73 ETDRS letters or worse (~20/40 vision or worse). The final results were readout in November 2022 with UBX1325 demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in BCVA of 7.6 ETDRS letters as compared to sham (p=0.0084). That said, UBX1325 did not achieve statistical significance for mean change in central subfield thickness [CST] – a retina stabilization metric – with -5.4 microns versus an increase (worsening) of 34.6 microns in sham from baseline (p=0.1244). Along those same lines, a greater percentage of patients on UBX1325 did not require rescue treatment – i.e., requiring an anti-VEGF injection because of a 75 micron increase from trough in CST or a 10 letter decrease in BCVA from peak – versus sham at 24 weeks (59.4% vs 37.5%) but it was not statistically significant (p=0.0664). Most of the patients from the trial remained on for a 48-week long-term extension to further evaluate safety and efficacy, with data expected in 2Q23.

The second proof-of-concept Phase 2 study (ENVISION) is evaluating UBX1325 against Eylea in 46 patients with AMD who had at least 3 anti-VEGF treatments in the preceding 6-month period with their last anti-VEGF approximately four to eight weeks prior to enrollment. Primary efficacy endpoint is changes in BCVA from baseline within group at any or all visits at 24 weeks. Secondary efficacy endpoint is average change in BCVA from baseline at 16 and 24 weeks. Sixteen week data is expected in 1Q23, with 24-week data anticipated in 2Q23.

The study has also been amended to include a Part B option with a second cycle of two doses of UBX1325 injected four weeks apart, with first administration at 24 weeks as well as a combo treatment in conjunction with anti-VEGF therapy also at week 24 and week 28. Results from Part B of the 48-week extension study are expected in 4Q23.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

After providing positive 12- and 18-week interim data from BEHOLD on August 12, 2022, shares of UBX surged 54% in the subsequent trading session to $13.10, providing management with an opportunity to raise slightly less dilutive capital. Unity subsequently raised net proceeds of $41.7 million, selling 64.3 million units (pre-reverse split) at $0.70 per, consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant with an exercise price of $0.85 a share. That left the company with cash and marketable securities of $103.9 million versus debt of $25.0 million on September 2022, providing a cash runway into 1Q24.

Despite its travails that include two sets of layoffs (30% of staff in September 2020 and 50% in February 2022), the Street is resoundingly positive on Unity, featuring four buy and two outperform ratings amongst analysts who have proffered commentary since the onset of 2022. Their twelve-month price objectives are all over the lot, ranging from $10 to $36 for those who made commentary post-reverse split.

Verdict:

The capital raise was a prudent move, as the euphoria from the positive August 2022 data readout did not last long, with shares of UBX cratering 78% from $13.10 to $2.86 (split adjusted) just prior to the 24-week BEHOLD readout on November 1, 2022. Obviously, some of the downdraft was from dilution, but the subsequent data did not move the needle meaningfully, with its stock falling as low as $2.09 a share eight trading sessions after the news. That said, Unity’s stock has caught a bid since, likely in anticipation of first data from ENVISION.

UBX1325’s potential is significant with market leading and mega blockbuster Eylea generating FY22 sales of $6.26 billion. However, Regeneron has a 2.0 version of Eylea that will potentially prolong injection intervals from every four to eight weeks to three (or possibly) four months, which has a good chance of approval in August 2023. Furthermore, Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Vabysmo hit the market in early 2022 after demonstrating that 63% of patients could go four months between injections and 80% could go at least three months.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon UBX1325 to demonstrate not only superiority in efficacy, but also at least non-inferiority in terms of duration of benefit against these two therapies. It’s a tall order, but the market is big enough if the results from both Phase 2 trials warrant registrational studies, meaning UBX1325 might have best-in-class potential. With the candidate’s biggest competitor’s FY22 sales nearly 100 times Unity’s current market cap, it might be worth a roll of the dice as a UBX1325 approval for any indication would make the company’s stock a multi-bagger.

However there are two important considerations. First, irrespective of data, the company will need to raise additional capital in FY23, so any good news will likely be met with a secondary offering. Second, based on the data to date, chances for approval are no better than 50/50, meaning disappointing data down the road will make Unity a sub-$1 stock twice in two years. As such, only aggressive and well diversified investors should consider taking a small position in what is essentially an option.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.