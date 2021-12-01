Deagreez

Back in pre-2020, it would have been difficult if not impossible to find a stock that's knocking it out of the park with respect to operating fundamentals, while also paying a 10% yield.

Yet, this is where we find ourselves now in this crazy and what may also be considered silly market. Don't get me wrong, however, as that's not a bad thing for income investors who have dry powder to layer into high-yielding stocks.

Such I find the opportunity with Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), which as shown below, has been relatively flat in recent weeks and is even trading below where it was in February. Let's explore why now may be a great time to pick up this high yield while the market seemingly can't figure out what to do.

Why ARCC?

Ares Capital is the largest BDC by asset size and is externally managed by the well-respected Ares Management (ARES), a leading alternative asset manager that operates in the credit, real estate, and private equity spaces.

As the largest BDC and one of the pioneers in the industry, ARCC has benefitted from taking share in the leveraged loan market away from banks, whose share declined by 50% since 1994. Notably, ARCC was also one of the new BDCs to opportunistically grow its portfolio in 2020 when fear ruled the market.

ARCC is led by experienced management, including 3 professionals with an average 29 years of restructuring experience, including 15-year average spent at Ares. Impressively, it's also produced 1% average annual net realized gains in excess of losses since its IPO in 2004. Moreover, 85% of ARCC's portfolio companies are controlled by PE sponsors that have significant resources to support the business during times of volatility.

At present, ARCC offers investors a diversified portfolio of 466 loans that are over 65% senior secured, with an average position size of just 0.2% and the largest investment being just 2% of portfolio total. As shown below, ARCC's top industries include those that are growing and/or defensive in nature, with software, healthcare, business, and insurance services being its top 4 segments. It also has low exposure to cyclical industries such as hotels and entertainment.

Meanwhile, ARCC's portfolio has continued to grow by $1.77 billion YoY to $21.8 billion as of the end of 2022. It was able to do so with realized gains and accretive equity issuances, without levering up the balance sheet by a material amount. This is reflected by ARCC's debt to equity ratio of 1.29x compared to 1.26x at the end of 2021. This leverage ratio also sits well under the 2.0x regulatory limit, and ARCC carries plenty of liquidity, with $3.9 billion in available capital.

The portfolio also isn't showing signs of credit deterioration, as the internal risk rating improved to 3.2 (from 3.1 in the year-ago quarter) and non-accruals are 1.7% of portfolio cost basis, which is lower than ARCC's 2.5% historical average.

Remarkably, ARCC's NII per share also exceeded analyst expectations by a healthy margin, landing at $0.63 for the fourth quarter, which is 8.6% higher than the prior year period. This was driven by new investments and higher interest rates, as 71% of ARCC's portfolio is floating rate, which helped ARCC achieve an 11.9% yield on debt and income-producing investments sitting higher than the 8.7% from the prior year period. The higher NII also gives the dividend plenty of cushion, with a 1.31x coverage ratio.

While the high dividend coverage may cause some investors to wonder why ARCC isn't materially upping the dividend, I believe management is being prudent in their approach. That's because higher interest rates also result in more economic uncertainty as assets reprice (usually to the downside against higher rates). Management provided some guidance on potential deal levels this year during last month's Bank of America (BAC) securities conference:

We haven't seen company performance be impacted yet by the rising rates. So when rates go up, things are worth less, assets reprice. There's a whole rediscovery of markets. What multiples do you lend at? What's the pricing? What is private equity paper company specific to the direct lending business, and that's happening right now. As a result as well as some of the hangover of the fourth quarter effects, I think everybody is just really trying to ascertain where rates go from here? Have we hit peak rates? There are the folks out there who are scared about a 7% base rate, which I don't see in the forecast. And as that feeling out period is occurring, it's just slowed the M&A market down. I would expect once folks have a better consensus around that, that things will pick back up.

Notwithstanding near-term market uncertainty, I see value in ARCC at the current price of $19.45 with a price-to-book ratio of 1.06. It's worth mentioning that NAV declined by 3% YoY due primarily to widening credit spreads (as a result of higher rates) rather than realized losses.

As shown below, ARCC's price-to-book ratio currently sits at the low end of its trading range over the past 2 years. Analysts also have a Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $21.13, translating to a potential 19% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, I see ARCC stock as an attractive investment right now. It has a strong portfolio with low credit risk and exposure to stable and defensive industries. It's also demonstrating steady portfolio credit risk and is benefitting from higher rates.

While there may be some uncertainty in the near term, this also isn't the management team's first rodeo, given its long track record of success. Lastly, income investors get paid to wait with a high and well-covered dividend from this BDC giant.