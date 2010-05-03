HQH: Higher Risk Healthcare CEF

Summary

  • The HQH fund aims to provide high total returns through investments in the healthcare industry. HQH has a high allocation to risky biotech stocks and private investments.
  • The fund pays a 2% of NAV quarterly distribution. However, HQH has under-earned relative to its distribution in the past 5 years.
  • Comparing HQH to its sibling Tekla funds, I would recommend income-oriented investors choose the THQ, as THQ has a more consistent returns profile and a more sustainable distribution.

Patients talking to the hospital manager about their health insurance coverage

andresr

The Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end fund that aims to generate high total returns through investments in the healthcare industry. The HQH fund has a high allocation to risky biotech stocks and private investments.

Although the

HQH asset allocation and subsector allocation

Figure 1 - HQH asset allocation and subsector allocation (teklacap.com)

HQH top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - HQH top 10 holdings (teklacap.com)

HQH has 8.6% of assets in private companies

Figure 3 - HQH has 8.6% of assets invested in private companies (HQH 2022 annual report)

HQH private investments

Figure 4 - HQH private investments (HQH 2022 annual report)

HQH historical returns

Figure 5 - HQH historical returns (morningstar.com)

XLV historical returns

Figure 6 - XLV historical returns (morningstar.com)

HQH funds distribution out of realized gains

Figure 7 - HQH funds distribution out of realized gains (HQH annual report)

HQH's NAV has shrunk by 45% since July 2015

Figure 8 - HQH's NAV has shrunk by 45% since July 2015 (morningstar.com)

HQH vs. other Tekla funds and XLV

Figure 9 - HQH vs. other Tekla funds and the XLV (Author created with returns and risk from Morningstar and fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

