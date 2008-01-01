amygdala_imagery/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past summer, I concluded that there were many moving parts in the case of Apache, now known as APA (NASDAQ:APA). The company has seen a big recovery amidst rising oil prices in 2021 and the start of 2022.

Just a single digit stock following the outbreak of the pandemic, shares were essentially just a call option on a recovery of economies and oil prices as shares did recover with economies quickly recovering from the initial scare of the pandemic.

A Recap

Apache was actually a $150 stock ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, and despite a temporary enthusiasm around 2015 on the back of the US shale revolution, shares quickly fell back to $30 again, only to fall to just $3 in spring 2020 amidst the pandemic breaking out.

Shares rallied to the $50 mark in the spring of 2022 on the back of the Ukraine-Russian war, as shares fell back to $32 in July. Apache saw 2020 product at 365,000 barrels of oil-equivalent (adjusted for its non-controlling interest in Egypt) as revenues fell from $6.5 billion to $4.4 billion. The company posted $4.8 billion operating losses, although that narrowed to $300 million if we backed out a $4.5 billion impairment charge.

Net debt was still very substantial at $8.5 billion as oil prices came in around $40 per barrel, thereby not really allowing for profits, let alone deleveraging. 2021 results showed strong growth as product revenues rose to $8.0 billion, on which operating profits of $1.9 billion were reported. Strong profitability was even stronger in the fourth quarter as net debt was down to $7.1 billion.

The woes came at an expense as production fell to 331,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day by the fourth quarter of 2021. Net debt came down a bit further as the company announced some divestments. Very strong first quarter earnings in 2022 made that product sales were reported at $2.7 billion, with operating earnings of a billion working down to earnings power of $10 per share on an annualised basis.

These earnings were achieved in an environment in which oil prices hovered around $100 per barrel, with natural gas trading around $5 per thousand cubic feet, and NGL prices coming in around $38. Net debt was down to $5.6 billion, although that some inflationary pressures resulted in capital spending increasing to $1.7 billion.

With earnings power strong, the company was rather quick in restoring the dividend and pursuing some share buybacks again, limiting the potential to deleverage. Other wild cards outside the macro environment include the huge Alpine High discovery in recent years for which large capital spending has been incurred already as well, although I am more impressed with the capital spending discipline displayed by the energy sector at large here.

Being constructive, I failed to have conviction to initiate a position in size as shares have traded in a $32-$50 range ever since, now trading hands at $41 per share.

What Happened?

In August, the company posted solid second quarter results. Total revenues rose to $3.05 billion as net earnings were reported at 926 million, equal to $2.71 per share amidst sky-high realization. The share count has been cut to 342 million shares following some aggressive share buybacks, still allowing for debt reduction at the same time.

In September, the company doubled the dividend, now paying out quarterly dividends at a rate of a dollar per share on an annual basis.

Third quarter sales fell back to $2.87 billion as earnings fell to $422 million, or $1.28 per share as realizations fell quite a bit, although still coming in at solid levels. Amidst continued pressure on oil prices and related energy prices, fourth quarter revenues fell back to $2.38 billion with profits reported at $443 million, equal to $1.38 per share.

Rather aggressive buybacks cut the share count to 322 million shares as increased investments made that production (adjusted for Egypt) rose on a sequential basis to 334,000 barrels of oil-equivalent. Lower earnings power and higher dividends and buybacks made that net debt was reported at $5.2 billion, still coming in below reported EBITDAX here.

The company guided for a 2023 capital spending budget between $2.0 and $2.1 billion, sufficient to grow production by 4-5%, outpacing depreciation expenses which run at a rate of $1.3 billion by about three quarters of a billion.

And Now?

Apache has been using the earnings windfall provided in 2021 and 2022 to cut net debt a bit, to invest into the business, but to aggressively return capital to investors as well. The current share count of 322 million shares worked down to a $13 billion equity valuation at $41, or about $18 billion enterprise valuation.

The truth is that investors should expect some sequential pressure on the results, at least price realizations since the fourth quarter. This means that a $5 earnings per share run rate will fall a bit, likely to around $3 per share based on the realizations seen so far in the first quarter. This creates pressure on cash flows, as capital spending surpasses depreciation charges by around $2 per share, while divided commitments and share buybacks will need to be served as well.

That being said, debt is no major issue with the vast majority of the debt load being due post-2037. While earnings power is pressured because of realizations and that is outside the company's control, there are some wild cards here, notably in Suriname and Alpine High, leaving potential there, as the market value is relatively modest in relation to the current production and pipeline of the business.