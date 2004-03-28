Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Recently I have been looking at income investments that can outpace the yield found in CDs and T-bills. As investors can generate yields that exceed 4% without taking on equity risk, I need to be compensated in the form of high-yielding assets if I am going to take on equity risk with my capital on the income side of my portfolio. I recently wrote an article on the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), as it focuses on utilities and generates a yield that exceeds 8%. Cohen & Steers has $80.4 billion of assets under management and operates the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF). A while back, I added UTF to my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Series on Seeking Alpha, and it's been a CEF that continues to impress me. I think UTF is an interesting income play for investors that don't mind putting their capital at risk to generate yields that exceed what can be found in CDs or T-bills. UTF has a rich history of generating dividend distribution income and has been a reliable income generator for almost 2 decades.

Seeking Alpha

For almost 2 decades UTF has been generating lots of distributable income for its investors

Since its inception on 3/28/04, roughly 19 years ago, UTF has appreciated by 22.83%. This isn't much compared to other investments, but as an income investment, sideways and slightly up isn't a bad thing in my opinion. I don't mind an investment trading in a range over an extended period of time as long as it's paying me a large yield that's reliable. When looking for income, I want to see investments that have a long history of trading within a range and paying reliable dividend distributions. If I am going to take on equity risk, I need to be compensated with a yield that significantly exceeds non-risk assets such as CDs and T-bills. UTF currently offers a yield of 7.51% which fits my main criteria to conduct further analysis as it's roughly 3 percentage points larger than non-risk assets.

Seeking Alpha

Over the years, UTF's dividend went from being paid monthly to quarterly, and back to monthly. While there was a change in when distributions were paid, UTF has always generated consistent income for its shareholders, and even paid special dividends along the way. UTF went public at $20 per share, and over the past 19 years, it has generated $32.05 in dividend income. If you had been an original investor, UTF would have paid you 160.22% of your initial share price in dividends prior to accounting for reinvesting the ongoing income. In addition to generating a large amount of income, UTF has increased its forward annual dividend from $1.02 per share at inception to its current dividend of $1.86 per share. Over the previous 19 years, UTF has been able to increase its forward annual dividend by $0.84 per share or 82.35%, which is an annualized increase of 4.33%.

Dividend Channel

For income investors who have a long time horizon and want to build an income stream over time by reinvesting the dividends, UTF has been an interesting example of what is possible. I was only able to go back to 5/11/2004, which is 2 months after inception. If you had invested $10,000 in UTF on 5/11/2004, you would have purchased 592.42 shares. Over the next 18.82 years, your initial share base would have increased by 2,111.53 shares or 356.42% to 2,703.95 shares. Your projected annual dividend income would have increased by $4,425.08 or 732.30% from $604.27 in year 1 to a current projected dividend income of $5,029.35. The initial investment of $10,000 would have increased 569.50% to $66,934.83, which is an annualized return of 10.63%. By reinvesting the distributions, when you account for the powers of compounding, it's remarkable how a stream of income can grow over an extended period of time without doing anything.

What the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund does and why I like it

UTF is a large CEF with $3.37 billion in AUM. UTF's portfolio consists of 243 holdings and pays a dividend that exceeds 7.5%. UTF's investment objective is to generate a total return for its investors with a focus on income generation. UTF invests at least 80% of its managed assets in infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications companies, and other infrastructure companies. To be considered an infrastructure company 50% of its revenue or 50% of its assets must be tied to generation, transmission, sale, or distribution of electric energy; distribution, purification, and treatment of water; production, transmission or distribution of natural resources used to produce energy; and the provision of communication services, including cable television, satellite, microwave, radio, telephone and other communications media. To meet these obligations UTF primarily invests in securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications companies, and other infrastructure companies. UTF may not allocate more than 25% of its assets to a single industry except in infrastructure companies. UTF is permitted to allocate up to 25% of its assets to energy-related MLPs.

Cohen & Steers

I happen to like the diversity within UTF's sector diversification, and that electric only represents 30% of the portfolio. Enbridge (ENB) and Southern Company (SO) are 2 of my favorite companies, and they are found within UTF's top ten holdings. ENB has a 3% position, and SO represents 2.3% of the portfolio. When I look through the rest of UTF's portfolio, I like what I see as names such as NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy (DUK), ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), and Energy Transfer (ET) can be found. This is a well-diversified portfolio with 243 holdings geared toward income generation.

Something everyone should be aware of is that UTF utilizes leverage to generate its returns and yield, and the current leverage ratio is 28.17%. UTF has authorized the use of leverage up to 33.33% of its AUM through borrowings, including loans from certain financial institutions and/or the issuance of debt securities. UTF currently uses leverage in the form of a revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage International Ltd. Please keep in mind that leverage creates additional risk for shareholders and can generate greater volatility of NAV and market price. One of the aspects that investors dislike about using leverage is that unless the assets acquired with leverage exceed the associated costs of the leverage program the use of leverage will diminish the investment performance of the common shares compared with what it would have been without leverage. When the market goes up, leverage can intensify gains and dividend income, but when the market goes down, leverage utilization becomes a larger risk and can erode the asset base. Investors should review how leverage is utilized in any investment they make and decide if it fits their risk profile.

Conclusion

UTF is a position within my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio on Seeking Alpha, and I am considering starting a position in my main dividend account. UTF has an impressive track record as it generated $32.05 in dividend income since its inception and ultimately paid investors 160.22% of the initial share price through dividends over the past 19 years. I am invested in several of the underlying holdings and believe the portfolio is structured well for income. I am not opposed to leverage, especially in this case, as UTF has proven that it can maintain discipline and perform throughout many different economic cycles. If you’re looking for income and willing to take on equity risk, UTF is an interesting choice that can generate substantially more yield than CDs and T-bills.