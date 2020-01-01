CPI Card Group: Solid Fundamentals, But High Valuation

Mar. 05, 2023 11:00 AM ETCPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • CPI Card Group has been one of the top performing stocks over the past year, with 150%+ upward run.
  • The fundamentals of increased contactless card use and shifting preferences towards eco-friendly cards remain long-term growth drivers.
  • Valuation is currently ~7x forward EBITDA, which seems to have already priced in strong growth and margins.

Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) will report Q4 earnings and 2023 guidance on March 8, and I believe the company could provide upside to consensus estimates given the strong underlying trends seen across the payment ecosystem. The company guided to

Chart
Data by YCharts

YTD Results

CPI Card Group

Financial Review

CPI Card Group

FCF

CPI Card Group

2022 Guidance

CPI Card Group

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.38K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.