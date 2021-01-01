BigCommerce: With Growth Grinding To A Halt, It's Time To Back Off

Mar. 05, 2023 11:07 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.69K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of BigCommerce have cratered dramatically since reporting Q4 results, yet the stock is still up >20% year to date.
  • The company expects growth to slow to just 6-10% y/y in Q1 of 2023. Earlier in 2022, BigCommerce was still growing revenue north of >40% y/y.
  • With the possibility of single-digit growth, BigCommerce's double-digit operating loss margins have much less of a chance of scaling to profitability.
  • Evidently, BigCommerce's large concentration to enterprise clients was not enough to shield it from recessionary volatility.
  • Though cheap at ~3x forward revenue, BigCommerce is best left alone.

Electronic banking.

MStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

Recessions impact all companies differently, and the tech sector is no exception: some are hit harder than most. Such is the case with BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), an e-commerce services platform that rivals its better-known competitor

Chart
Data by YCharts

BigCommerce outlook

BigCommerce outlook (BigCommerce Q4 earnings release)

BigCommerce Q4 revenue trends

BigCommerce Q4 revenue trends (BigCommerce Q4 earnings deck)

BigCommerce enterprise ARR

BigCommerce enterprise ARR (BigCommerce Q4 earnings deck)

BigCommerce opex trends

BigCommerce opex trends (BigCommerce Q4 earnings deck)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

