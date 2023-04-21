Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has gotten off to a slow start in 2023 as shares have fallen -6.6% YTD vs. the S&P 500 Index return of +5.8% YTD (as of March 3rd, 2023). While concerns of high market valuation and slowing growth are valid, I think Colgate-Palmolive is still a great buy at these levels if investors are patient and use a smart approach. Firstly, here's what I'm seeing using a top-down approach and why I like Colgate-Palmolive:
My main takeaways, for now, are that Colgate-Palmolive is likely to trade rangebound or slightly higher until the company reports future quarterly earnings or updated guidance. I do think management is taking a conservative approach with EPS and margin guidance right now since the company has a decent amount of pricing power for its staple products. This conservative view isn't necessarily a bad thing given all of the uncertainty on the horizon for U.S. markets but I am surprised with Colgate-Palmolive's stock underperformance this year.
I want to first clarify this strategy is not for everyone. This is strictly for a portion of my portfolio focused on generating income. There are many considerations around taxes and limited gains investors should understand.
The approach I'm taking for Colgate-Palmolive is straightforward: I'm purchasing common stock, collecting the modest 2.5% annual dividend yield, and selling covered calls with 30-60 days to expiration at a strike price that earns 1.75-2% premium and is at or below my target price of $77.50/share until I'm assigned. I believe on a risk-adjusted basis, this strategy can outperform the S&P 500 index if the U.S. economy does in fact head into a recession. This is a bearish strategy compared to just buying and holding an equity index fund as it limits upside potential.
My current strategy has resulted in positive gains this year with consistent monthly income through a combination of covered calls and receiving quarterly dividends. Below is an example of how it works:
Now we wait. As time passes, there are 3 possible outcomes here:
The strategy isn't perfect, especially when equity markets are falling. While it may outperform the S&P 500 since I'll collect additional premiums from covered calls expiring worthless, it doesn't mean I'm making money. In an ideal scenario and based on the current macroeconomic outlook, I want shares to trade range bound or higher with little change in market volatility. That's why I am currently focusing this strategy on defensive sectors such as Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Health Care. Colgate-Palmolive is a great fit for my strategy based on its historical beta and performance during recessionary periods of the business cycle.
Colgate-Palmolive has a very low historical beta vs. the S&P 500, meaning markets don't expect shares to dramatically move on a day-to-day basis. Just simply buying and holding shares isn't likely going to outperform the S&P 500 since a lot of investors believe the company is fairly valued now and little will change in the future. This can work in your favor if equity markets plunge because lower beta stocks typically don't fall as much (historically speaking). With that in mind, I think the combination of stock appreciation and the use of covered calls on Colgate-Palmolive, a low-beta company, can potentially lead to better risk-adjusted vs. the S&P 500.
As you can see above, Colgate-Palmolive has a historical standard deviation that is lower than the S&P 500, which makes sense after viewing its beta, which is under 1. A popular measure of risk-adjusted returns known as the Sharpe Ratio is a great way to see if a company is better performing when accounting for risk. If Colgate-Palmolive trades flat or is up during 2023, I believe the gains I'd earned from dividends, capital appreciation, and covered call premiums could potentially outperform the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis. Time will tell.
Colgate-Palmolive is off to a rough start in 2023 but I think it could be having its "buy the dip" moment. As long as management can deliver on its promises for margin improvement and organic sales growth at or above 5%, EPS should be up considerably this year. I think the company can meet its $3.11 EPS estimates for 2023. At a 25x multiple, there is a modest upside. At a 30x multiple where it has historically traded over the past year, there's a significant upside.
Regarding the income strategy, it is not for everyone. It's primarily for income investors looking to generate consistent income while minimizing beta in their portfolio vs. the S&P 500. It involves a lot of trading and consistent monitoring to ensure the portfolio is where it needs to be. By focusing on lower beta securities such as Colgate-Palmolive, I can be prepared for a potential market sell-off if the U.S. economy does in fact enter a recession.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
