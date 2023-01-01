MGV: A Cost-Efficient Vanguard Value ETF For Diversification

Summary

  • With the advent of the 2022 bear market, and the end of near 0% interest rates, "value" investing has become more popular - and more rewarding.
  • The Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF is a cost-efficient way for investors to gain exposure to the largest value stocks in the market.
  • Being a value fund, MGV is by definition significantly more defensively positioned as compared to the broad market averages like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
  • Top holdings in the MGV ETF include Exxon, Berkshire Hathaway, J&J, P&G, Chevron, Merck, and AbbVie. MGV currently has a SEC 30-day yield of 2.48%.

A Exxon gas station is seen with dark blue sky in the background at dusk.

Since my first Seeking Alpha BUY rated article last July, the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is up 4.5% and has outperformed the S&P500 by almost 3%. Investors in the MGV ETF get low-cost (0.07%) and diversified exposure to

MGV ETF vs VOO ETF

MGV ETF Sector Exposure

MGV ETF Performance Track-Record

