Nomad Foods: A Packaged Foods Value Option

Mar. 05, 2023 11:46 AM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)
Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
599 Followers

Summary

  • Nomad Foods is a multinational packaged foods company that produces and distributes a range of frozen food products.
  • The company has recorded mid-single digit revenue growth since 2016 while recently released Q4 2022 results inspire confidence.
  • NOMD stock trades at a relatively inexpensive valuation.

Busy female worker in sterile clothes choosing program on touch screen while operating manufacturing machine producing packaged food, blurred motion of technologists

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In the current, unstable market environment, where previously beloved technology, growth stocks are recording tremendous losses, many investors have returned to the search of value opportunities in more traditional sectors. The Consumer Staples sector is known for its defensive attributes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Financials

Q4 Investor Presentation

Financial Performance

Q4 Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
599 Followers
Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level I candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.