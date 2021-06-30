Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jerome Davis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

HT Ganzo

Thesis

Ecora Resources (OTCQX:ECRAF) primarily has long life royalties on copper, nickel and cobalt mines, metals which are essential to the green transition. It has low debt and operating costs, and at a $1.75 price per share, Ecora has a market cap of around $450 million, which is less than 5 times medium term (3-5 years) annual revenues of around $100 million. Generally, royalty companies tend to trade at 10 times their annual revenues at a minimum, especially when focusing on long life green metals assets. Therefore, I think the stock should trade at a least $3.50 per share and rate it as a strong buy.

Company Overview

Ecora is non-precious metals royalty company, which historically has primarily been known as a coal royalty company. It's two main legacy assets were the Kestrel coking coal royalty and the Narrabri thermal coal royalty, both of which are located in Australia. Yet in a few years' time, Ecora will have virtually no coal royalty exposure, as it has sold its Narrabri royalty, and the Kestrel operator will have mined out the areas subject to Ecora's royalty by 2026. Instead, Ecora will primarily be a base metals royalty company with a large exposure to copper, nickel and cobalt.

This transformation in the commodity mix in the Ecora royalty portfolio came about as a result of a strategic decision by management to focus on future-facing metals. They even recently changed their name from Anglo Pacific Mining to reflect their new green profile. I think the decision to transform the commodity composition of the company is a good one, as there is going to be substantial demand for copper, nickel and cobalt in the green transition. Furthermore, very few royalty companies are currently active in this area, which should price this company's stock at a premium, once the market realizes its transformation from coal to green metals.

It accomplished this commodities transformation by using the revenues generated from its coal royalties to complete two major base metals acquisitions:

In February 2021, it acquired a stream on 22.82% of all cobalt production from Voisey's Bay, a world class base metals mine in Canada operated by Vale.

In July 2022, it acquired a portfolio of royalties over advanced development stage copper and nickel projects from South32. Notable royalties include a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the West Musgrave nickel and copper project in Australia owned by OZ Minerals (which BHP is in the process of acquiring), and a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Santo Domingo copper and cobalt project in Chile owned by Capstone Copper.

These large transactions ensure that Ecora is scheduled to generate about $100 million in annual revenues (see chart below) in the medium term, which exceeds its historical revenues from its largest legacy coal royalty (Kestrel). Notably, due to extraordinarily high revenues from its Kestrel royalty recently, it was able to achieve this using very little debt. At the end of 2022 Ecora had a net debt of $35 million. Furthermore, it retains ~$180 million of liquidity for future growth.

Source: Ecora Resources February 2023 Investor Presentation

Company Financials

Ecora reports their financials on semiannual basis, which means that their most recent financial report covers the first half of 2022. However, in the interim, they do provide trading updates, the most recent of which was published in January 2023 (see chart below). Ecora has 10 producing royalties, the most important of which are the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream in Canada and the Mantos Blancos copper royalty in Chile along with the legacy Kestrel royalty.

The Kestrel royalty accounted for $107 million of the $143 million in royalty revenues generated in 2022, making it by far the most important royalty for that year. This was due to a confluence of factors including high coking coal prices, large production volumes from Ecora's royalty areas, and increases in the Queensland royalty rates, which are used to set Ecora's royalty rates. It is unclear whether high coking coal prices will continue in 2023, and Ecora expects volumes delivered from its royalty areas to decrease by 50% from 2022 levels. However, it will still likely contribute a significant amount of royalty revenues in 2023. Revenues from the Kestrel royalty are expected to wind down by 2026.

Voisey's Bay and Mantos Blancos are long-lived mines with excellent potential for extensions beyond the current mine life (2035 for Voisey's Bay and 2038 for Mantos Blancos). Voisey's Bay accounted for $14.5 million in net revenues to Ecora in 2022 ($18.8 million in sales revenue minus $4.3 million in production payments), and Mantos Blancos accounted for $6.0 million in revenues. Currently, both mines are ramping up: Voisey's Bay is expected to produce 2,600 tons of cobalt by 2025 compared to around 1,700 tons produced in 2022; and Mantos Blancos expected to produce 52,000 tons of copper annually over the next 10 years compared to around 40,000-45,000 tons of copper currently.

Source: Ecora Resources Q4 2022 Trading Update

The most recent income and balance sheet statements provide insight into how the royalty revenues flow down to the bottom line (pages 15 and 17 of 2022 Half Year Results). Generally, expenditures are relatively small compared to revenues. I estimate that cost of sales, amortization and depletion, and operating expenses account for around $28 million in expenditures annually. Most of the other loss and income items (except finance costs) are one-offs that tend to average to zero in the medium to long term, as for example, royalty valuations may increase or decrease year to year, but should be fairly stable over time.

Finance costs depend on the amount of debt and the interest rate charged on that debt. Finance costs decreased between June 30th, 2021 and June 30th, 2022 as borrowings decreased from $123.5 million to $41.5 million. The loan facilities that Ecora has access to charge LIBOR plus 2.75% to 4.50% depending on leverage ratios. Current LIBOR rates are around 5%. Assuming conservatively that Ecora's long-term borrowings are $100 million and that it pays 10% on these borrowings annually, I estimate that Ecora's medium-term annual finance costs could be around $10 million.

When subtracting expenditure and finance costs from $100 million in anticipated revenues, this flows down to Ecora earnings before taxes of around $62 million. The percentage tax, Ecora pays seems to vary over time, but looks to be close to around 20%. Therefore, I estimate potential net after tax earnings of around $50 million. Therefore, about half of revenues are expected to flow down as net income, and this proportion should increase as revenues increase, which could happen through new royalty purchases or higher commodity prices.

The share structure of Ecora is tight with relatively few outstanding options and warrants, which can be seen be comparing basic earnings per share with diluted earnings per share. There has been some overall share dilution, but this was undertaken to acquire base metal royalties on Voisey's Bay, West Musgrave and Santo Domingo, and should therefore be considered to be accretive. One potential issue is the high dividend per share that Ecora provides. The current dividend is 1.75 pence per share per quarter, which works out to around $0.085 per share annually (or around 5% at a $1.75 share price). Multiplying the dividend per share by Ecora's current share count of around 257 million shares, gives annual dividend expenses of $22 million. This should be well covered by the expected future net income of $50 million. The dividend yield is around 5%, when compared to an Ecora market cap of $450 million using a price per share of $1.75.

Source: Ecora 2022 Half Year Results Source: Ecora 2022 Half Year Results

Company Valuation

Using the information discussed in the section above we can calculate medium term valuation ratios for Ecora:

Price/Sales: 4.5 ($450 million market capitalization / $100 million in revenues)

P/E: 9.0 ($450 million market capitalization / $50 million in net income)

A P/E ratio of 9 would be an attractive valuation for a regular base metals mining company. However, Ecora is a base metal royalty company, which has multiple advantages compared to a regular mining company (see chart below). The limited exposure that royalty companies have to the cost of production makes them ideal inflation plays, as their revenues increase with the price of inflation, but they are largely shielded from increased mining costs. This is particularly true for revenue-based royalties such as net smelter royalties ((NSRs)), gross royalties and gross overriding royalties, which account for the majority of Ecora Resource's revenues.

Source: Ecora Resources February 2023 Investor Presentation

Looking at the current valuations of other royalty companies using data from Seeking Alpha and royalty company investor presentations, a Price/Sales ratio of 4.5 and a P/E ratio of 9 is cheap (note that all companies below have a Price/Sales ratio in excess of 10):

Franco Nevada (FNV) trades at a at a Price/Sales ratio of 19 and a P/E ratio of around 32, with its gold equivalent ounces expected to increase by 9% between 2021 and 2026.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) trades at a Price/Sales ratio of 17 and a P/E ratio of around 23, with its gold equivalent ounces expected to increase by 7% between 2021 and 2026.

Royal Gold (RGLD) trades at a Price/Sales ratio of 13 and a P/E ratio of around 33, and trades at a similar price to net asset value as Wheaton Precious Metals.

However, this thesis of cheap valuation rest on its Ecora's non-coal revenue forecasts. Therefore, I generated my own forecast of medium-term revenues, as a sanity check, for each royalty expected to generate over $1 million in annual revenues (see table below). To generate these estimates, I used production estimates obtained from the Ecora website and commodity prices close to their historical averages, and for simplicity treated all revenue-based royalties as being gross revenue royalties. The revenues generated by the more significant royalties were calculated as follows (which given high volatility in prices should be approximately correct):

Voisey's Bay: $24 million (2,600 tons of cobalt * $40,000 per ton of cobalt * 23% share).

Mantos Blancos: $8 million (52,000 tons of copper * $10,000 per ton of copper *1.5% share).

Santo Domingo: $19 million ((77,000 tons of copper * $10,000 per ton of copper + 5,000 tons of cobalt * $40,000 per ton of cobalt) * 2% share).

West Musgrave: $17 million ((33,000 tons of copper * $10,000 per ton of copper + 27,000 tons of nickel * $20,000 per ton of nickel) * 2% share).

Piaui (1.25% royalty): $7 million ((24,000 tons of nickel * $20,000 per ton of nickel + 1,000 tons of cobalt * $40,000 per ton of cobalt)*1.25% share)

Piaui (Additional 3% royalty). $16 million ((24,000 tons of nickel * $20,000 per ton of nickel + 1,000 tons of cobalt * $40,000 per ton of cobalt)*3% share). Note that in order to obtain the extra 3% royalty on Piaui, Ecora needs to pay $70 million in cash.

The annual non-coal revenues that I estimated of $104 million closely match Ecora's estimate of around $100 million. Based on the annual revenue values in the table below, I estimate that copper, cobalt and nickel are expected to account for around 35%, 29% and 26% of non-coal revenues respectively, with the remaining commodities accounting for around 11% of revenues. This is a highly diversified exposure to base metals, particularly to cobalt and nickel, which is unique among royalty companies. Comparing with the other industrial metal focused royalty companies in terms of base metal revenues, using information from their investor presentations, it is clear that Ecora's commodity exposure is significantly different:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF) has no base metal revenues, as all its revenues come from iron ore.

Altius Mineral (OTCPK:ATUSF) generates around 36% of its revenues from copper and around 8% of its revenues from nickel, zinc and cobalt. The remaining revenues come from potash, iron ore and power generation.

Nova Royalty (OTCQB:NOVRF) is primarily exposed to copper royalties, with around a 10% exposure to nickel.

Source: Author's calculation based on data obtained from the Ecora website and assuming commodity prices based on historical averages

Investment Risks

The most significant investment risk I foresee is that the main development projects do not reach full production, leading to a shortfall in revenues to Ecora. This is a risk inherent to all development projects. However, I think that Ecora's three main development projects are all likely to be developed for the following reasons:

The West Musgrave mine is currently under construction, making it virtually certain that it will produce nickel and copper for decades to come, particular as it is one of the main reasons why BHP is buying OZ Minerals.

Piaui is already producing small quantities of nickel and cobalt and is on track to ramp up to full production.

No mine construction decision has been made on Santo Domingo yet, however, the mine is fully permitted, and will it be Capstone Copper's primary development project post 2023.

Another potential risk to Ecora is its significant exposure to cobalt, which could potential be replaced by other metals in electric car batteries. However, even if this were to occur, I am not convinced that this would significantly impact cobalt prices. Currently, cobalt is trading at around the same price that it was trading at in 2010, which was long before electric cars became popular. Furthermore, all of Ecora's cobalt is sourced outside of the DRC, which may result in it eventually trading at a premium.

A third investment risk is the current high interest rate environment, which increases the interest Ecora would pay on debt. If higher debt payments were potentially combined with significant delays in some of its development projects, it could result in them not being able to make additional royalty purchases in the near future, or more problematically, not be able to maintain the current dividend. However, my investment thesis is not predicated on a high dividend or further acquisitions. Furthermore, high interest rates depress all asset values, meaning that Ecora could potentially purchase royalty portfolios at a more attractive price.

A final investment risk is that the economy goes into a recession. This would likely trigger a fall in Ecora's stock price and a fall in commodity prices, which would reduce Ecora's revenues. However, I would view this as a buying opportunity, as Ecora's stock price would likely increase again as the economy improves. Furthermore, a recession could prove to be a long-term blessing for Ecora, as it would enable it to purchase royalty portfolios at bargain prices, and if the recession is accompanied by lower interest rates, Ecora would pay lower interest expenditures on loans used for acquisitions.

Final Thoughts

Ecora's share price has been remarkably stable over the last 5 years (see chart below). My thesis for this is that the market has yet to realize the transformation of Ecora's portfolio from coal to base metals assets, and consequentially assign it a higher valuation multiple. I suspect this will change once Piaui fully ramps up and West Musgrave goes into production. I am bullish ECRAF.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.