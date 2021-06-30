Ecora Resources: Deep Value In This Copper, Cobalt And Nickel Focused Royalty Company

Mar. 05, 2023 12:56 PM ETEcora Resources PLC (ECOR:CA), ECRAF1 Comment
Jerome Davis profile picture
Jerome Davis
7 Followers

Summary

  • Historically, Ecora was known as a coal royalty company. However, in these last few years it has transformed itself into a future-facing metal royalty company.
  • Copper, cobalt and nickel are expected to account for around 35%, 29% and 26% of Ecora's revenues in the medium term (3-5 years), per my estimates.
  • Due to their high margins and limited exposure to mining costs, royalty companies generally trade at more than 10x annual revenues.
  • However, Ecora currently trades at less than 5x expected medium-term annual revenues and has low debt and operating expenditures.
  • I therefore see Ecora's share price at least doubling in the medium term.

Highlight on chemical element Copper in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

Chart, diagram Description automatically generated

Source: Ecora Resources February 2023 Investor Presentation

Ecora royalty income breakout 2022

Source: Ecora Resources Q4 2022 Trading Update

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Ecora 2022 Half Year Results

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Ecora 2022 Half Year Results

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Ecora Resources February 2023 Investor Presentation

Table of Ecora's expected annual royalty revenues

Source: Author's calculation based on data obtained from the Ecora website and assuming commodity prices based on historical averages

Ecora stock chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Jerome Davis profile picture
Jerome Davis
7 Followers
I am a data scientist by day, and a commodity stock aficionado by night. My background gives me quantitative and statistical insights into choosing unloved deep value commodity stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECRAF, LIFZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

